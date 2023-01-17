Williams: America needs a clear-eyed view of who Martin Luther King Jr. was before it can save itself

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The time has come for America to stop turning to Martin Luther King Jr. to feel better about itself.

King's life did not end with the soaring crescendo of his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech and the subsequent passage of civil rights laws.

Anyone with a clear-eyed view of what this nation is today should feel deep shame that King was murdered for pushing America insistently toward a more perfect union. Fifty-five years later, we are backsliding toward an abyss King sought to rescue us from, as mealy-mouthed elected officials and jurists seek to unravel his life's work.

Eleven months before his 1968 assassination, King still clung to hope. But his disappointment was palpable as he spoke of a "new phase" in the civil rights struggle during an interview by NBC News reporter Sander Vanocur at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

“There has never been a single, solid determined commitment of large segments of white America on the whole question of racial equality," he said. "I think we have to see that vacillation has always existed, ambivalence has always existed, and this to me is the so-called white backlash … a continuation of the same ambivalence and vacillation of white America on the whole question of racial justice that has existed since the founding of our nation.”

King, during that interview, effectively predicted today's backlash to our 2020 moment of racial reckoning.

By the time of the interview, his focus had shifted from equal access to voting and facilities to economic justice and opposition to the Vietnam War. He viewed the war as not only sapping America's soul, but resources that might otherwise be used for social uplift.

The war, he acknowledged, was not an impediment he saw coming during the movement's earlier triumphs.

“I must confess that that period was a great period of hope for me," he said, citing a decade of solid progress in the South. But, "that dream that I had that day has at many points turned into a nightmare.”

“I’ve gone through a lot of soul searching and agonizing moments, and I’ve come to see that we have many more difficult days ahead, and some of the old optimism was a little superficial and now it must be tempered with a solid realism.”

According to polling by Gallup, King's popularity was already on the wane among the American public.

In 1963, King had a 41% positive and a 37% negative rating; in 1964, it was 43% positive and 39% negative; in 1965, his rating was 45% positive and 45% negative. By 1966, it had plunged to 32% positive and 63% negative.

King is more popular in death than he was during his life.

And yet, the myth of the safe King, beloved in life, endures. In an irony King could not have foreseen, the most-quoted passage of his 1963 speech — "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character" — has been weaponized against Black people, including children, to oppose affirmative action in education or the honest teaching of America's history of racism.

The current political environment is rife with revisionism.

On this 40th anniversary of #MLKDay as a federal holiday, the #FBI honors one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights movement and reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King’s legacy of fairness and equal justice for all. pic.twitter.com/yXqVRyicTU — FBI (@FBI) January 16, 2023

The FBI, an agency with a dismal record on race, stated in an MLK Day tweet that it "reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King's legacy of fairness and equal justice for all." But as Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill noted on social media, the FBI's headquarters remains named after J. Edgar Hoover, a notorious King antagonist who had the civil rights leader surveilled and sought to undermine his movement. The FBI under Hoover even sent a letter to King encouraging him to commit suicide.

"If you value 'fairness and justice,' denounce Hoover's legacy, rename the building, and exonerate everyone you railroaded," Hill posted on Instagram.

Hill also sought to counter the sanitized version of an MLK reduced to the feel-good aspirations of the coda of his "I Have a Dream" speech, seemingly the only King passage a chunk of America wants to remember.

"Today, let us remember Martin Luther King as he was: A Black radical anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist, revolutionary Christian internationalist who was deemed an enemy of the State and assassinated for his radical work," Hill wrote. "Just about everything else is a lie."

It's sad that such causes would be viewed as radical in America. The failures in addressing racism, injustice and economic exploitation are contributing mightily to the ill health of our democracy. If we're to end this burgeoning nightmare, we've got to embrace our nation's radical but unrealized ideal. We must temper our optimism with realism.

America prefers both itself and MLK through sepia tones. It is only through clear eyes that it can save itself.

Close 1 of 16 WALKER The Rev. Martin Luther King,Jr., and VP Joseph E. Lowery, and Wyatt Tee Walker, Executive Director of the SCLC meet at First African Baptist Church, Sept. 25, 1963 for the SCLC convention MLK9 Richmond police blocked off a crowd in the 100 block E. Broad St. in April 1968 after the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 1117_POD_mlk001 On July 2, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was in Petersburg for the first convention of the Virginia unit of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the national civil rights group that King led. Standing with him are SCLC officials Curtis Harris of Hopewell (center) and Milton Reid of Petersburg. The Virginia unit had about two dozen affiliates across the state. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (left) with Virginia SCLC Officials Rev. Curtis Harris of Hopewell (center), Dr. Milton Reid of Petersburg. Civil Rights In August 1963, protesters boarded a bus at the Leigh Street YMCA in Richmond for a trip to the U.S. Capitol to participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. An estimated 2,500 Virginians were among the roughly 250,000 marchers at the protest, which called for civil rights legislation and featured Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. KING 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Learning Week Tab. 1968 x.SCLC MARCH.B0737 Members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference marched about 30 strong over the Martin Luther King Memorial bridge between Colonial Heights and Petersburg. This was the 29th anniversary of MLK's assassination. x.SCLC MARCH.B0734 Members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference marched about 30 strong over the Martin Luther King Memorial bridge between Colonial Heights and Petersburg. This was the 29th anniversary of MLK's assassination. BRIDGE31B Jack Mills, Virginia president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, carried this portrait of Martin Luther King during the symbolic walk of social unity across the MLK Bridge connecting Colonial Heights and Petersburg Thursday, October 30, 2003. After the walk he sits with it during the ceremony that dedicated the new bridge. MLK BUST 3 Richmond-based sculptor Paul Di Pasquale prepares an alternative eye configuration for an original full-scale clay model for a bronze bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The sculptor was showing the clay model to a group of visitors from the Hopewell Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation Inc. committee that is overseeing a project to put the bronze bust in the Ashford Civic Plaza in Hopewell. At right is committee member Curtis Harris. MLK BUST 2.JPG Richmond-based sculptor Paul Di Pasquale (left) displays the original full-scale clay model for a bronze bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that is to be placed in the Ashford Civic Plaza in Hopewell early this spring. Curtis Harris (second from right) and Avon Miles, both of whom are members of the Hopewell Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation Inc. committee that is overseeing the project. Committee members John Weigel and Belinda Piercy were also present. They are in Di Pasquale's studio on National St. in Richmond. R0818_KING_WALKER Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, chief of staff for Martin Luther King, holds photos of when he and MLK were in the Birmingham jail in 1967. Photo taken Monday, August 12, 2013. 20160501_MET_EXHIBITS_BB01 Mary Lauderdale, Visitor Services Manager of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, stands before an image of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., one of the exhibits at the new museum in Richmond, VA Monday, April 18, 2016. R0829_DREAM6 With President Obama obscured by television lights and press stands, his image is seen on a giant monitor in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech given on the site. Aug. 28, 2013. R0117_KING3 Participants pray during the benediction at a Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Richmond, Jan. 16, 2012. R0112_KING3 Herbert V. Coulton, Sr. is surrounded by memorabilia including photographs of Martin Luther King, Jr. and plaques commemorating his efforts in the Civil Rights movement. Coulton will be honored for his efforts on Wednesday at the Pentagon. In the photograph he is holding, he is on the left and King is on the right. KING16D Members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School Choir wait for the mass meeting to begin at the Ashe Center commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday Monday, January 15, 2007. 16 photos of the Rev. 