LARGELY REVILED IN LIFE

Williams: America needs a clear-eyed view of who Martin Luther King Jr. was before it can save itself

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter used an address Monday to announce events for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam "false narratives under the banner of critical race theory." Rev. Bernice King said there was a "very urgent need…

The time has come for America to stop turning to Martin Luther King Jr. to feel better about itself.

King's life did not end with the soaring crescendo of his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech and the subsequent passage of civil rights laws. 

Anyone with a clear-eyed view of what this nation is today should feel deep shame that King was murdered for pushing America insistently toward a more perfect union. Fifty-five years later, we are backsliding toward an abyss King sought to rescue us from, as mealy-mouthed elected officials and jurists seek to unravel his life's work. 

Eleven months before his 1968 assassination, King still clung to hope. But his disappointment was palpable as he spoke of a "new phase" in the civil rights struggle during an interview by NBC News reporter Sander Vanocur at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.  

“There has never been a single, solid determined commitment of large segments of white America on the whole question of racial equality," he said. "I think we have to see that vacillation has always existed, ambivalence has always existed, and this to me is the so-called white backlash … a continuation of the same ambivalence and vacillation of white America on the whole question of racial justice that has existed since the founding of our nation.”

King, during that interview, effectively predicted today's backlash to our 2020 moment of racial reckoning. 

MLK Day

A large group gathers to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Washington.

By the time of the interview, his focus had shifted from equal access to voting and facilities to economic justice and opposition to the Vietnam War. He viewed the war as not only sapping America's soul, but resources that might otherwise be used for social uplift.

The war, he acknowledged, was not an impediment he saw coming during the movement's earlier triumphs. 

“I must confess that that period was a great period of hope for me," he said, citing a decade of solid progress in the South. But, "that dream that I had that day has at many points turned into a nightmare.”

“I’ve gone through a lot of soul searching and agonizing moments, and I’ve come to see that we have many more difficult days ahead, and some of the old optimism was a little superficial and now it must be tempered with a solid realism.”

According to polling by Gallup, King's popularity was already on the wane among the American public. 

In 1963, King had a 41% positive and a 37% negative rating; in 1964, it was 43% positive and 39% negative; in 1965, his rating was 45% positive and 45% negative. By 1966, it had plunged to 32% positive and 63% negative.

King is more popular in death than he was during his life. 

And yet, the myth of the safe King, beloved in life, endures. In an irony King could not have foreseen, the most-quoted passage of his 1963 speech — "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character" — has been weaponized against Black people, including children, to oppose affirmative action in education or the honest teaching of America's history of racism. 

The current political environment is rife with revisionism.  

The FBI, an agency with a dismal record on race, stated in an MLK Day tweet that it "reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King's legacy of fairness and equal justice for all." But as Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill noted on social media, the FBI's headquarters remains named after J. Edgar Hoover, a notorious King antagonist who had the civil rights leader surveilled and sought to undermine his movement. The FBI under Hoover even sent a letter to King encouraging him to commit suicide. 

"If you value 'fairness and justice,' denounce Hoover's legacy, rename the building, and exonerate everyone you railroaded," Hill posted on Instagram. 

Hill also sought to counter the sanitized version of an MLK reduced to the feel-good aspirations of the coda of his "I Have a Dream" speech, seemingly the only King passage a chunk of America wants to remember. 

MLK Day

Thousands of walkers take part in a march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in San Antonio, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

"Today, let us remember Martin Luther King as he was: A Black radical anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist, revolutionary Christian internationalist who was deemed an enemy of the State and assassinated for his radical work," Hill wrote. "Just about everything else is a lie."

It's sad that such causes would be viewed as radical in America. The failures in addressing racism, injustice and economic exploitation are contributing mightily to the ill health of our democracy. If we're to end this burgeoning nightmare, we've got to embrace our nation's radical but unrealized ideal. We must temper our optimism with realism. 

America prefers both itself and MLK through sepia tones. It is only through clear eyes that it can save itself. 

Michael Paul Williams (804) 649-6815

mwilliams@timesdispatch.com

@RTDMPW on Twitter

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

