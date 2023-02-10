Does the University of Richmond's removal of a donor's name from its law school augur future battles over naming rights as institutions reckon with America's legacy of racism?

The law school is not a basketball arena or football stadium, facilities that offer their names up to the highest bidder though contractual arrangements. That can get confusing when, say, Washington, D.C., opens the MCI Center, which becomes the Verizon Center before settling on its current name, Capital One Arena.

I guess it all depends on what's in your wallet. The family of T.C. Williams Sr. would like to add $51 million to theirs as a refund over UR's removal of Williams' name from its school of law.

That would be quite a return on the $25,000 gift Williams' estate gave the law school after his death in the 1890s — money that helped establish the law school.

Last September, UR removed the name, citing Williams' ownership of enslaved workers. A spokesperson for the university told a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter that it stopped referring to the law school by the Williams name 20 years ago. Two family members are saying they were not consulted by the university, and that UR has not provided documentation that Williams was an enslaver. The university says documentation is publicly available.

According to the university, multiple city tax records show Williams' tobacco businesses owned enslaved people. The company Patterson & Williams reported owning 25 individuals in 1857, and 26 in 1858.

A policy UR enacted last year prohibits any building, program or entity on campus to be named for a person who engaged in or advocated for slavery. Among the buildings renamed were Ryland Hall and Freeman Hall. Robert Ryland, the school's first president in 1840, owned slaves. Freeman, a trustee from 1925 to 1950, and an author, historian and former editor of The Richmond News Leader, advocated for segregation, eugenics and prohibiting interracial marriage.

Thomas C. Williams attended UR during the 1840s and later served on its board of trustees.

His great-great grandson, Rob Smith, wrote a blistering letter to UR president Kevin Hallock decrying the decision. He accused the school of hypocrisy, virtue-signaling and caving to the "Neo-Marxist woke mob."

“T.C. Williams believed that all men were made in the image of God, and his mission was to love and serve others,” wrote Smith, a graduate of the law school. "By the way, this is the South, when you dishonor generations of someone’s family, you basically have started a nuclear war.”

Later in the seven-page letter, he issued his bottom line: "If suddenly his name is not good enough for this University, then isn't the proper ethical and indeed virtuous action to return the benefactor's money with interest?"

The school did not start referring to the law school as the T.C. Williams School of Law until 1920, well after Williams' 1889 death and his estate's gift during the 1890s. This passage of time suggests the donation was not transactional in a way that tied it to the naming.

To have a law school named for an enslaver is troubling for reasons that should be obvious. Enslavement is anathema to natural law and any concept of justice.

But there's a broader implication here. If Williams was indeed an enslaver, it stands to reason that part of his wealth was tied to enslavement. Frankly, very little of America's history is untainted by the slave trade — a point lost on those who would assign the legacy of slavery to our distant past.

Smith wrote that Williams "practiced the tenets of his faith, primarily to love and serve others." If so, I doubt those tenets were so situational as to be tied to his name on a building.

The wealth the Williams family has passed on to UR and other Richmond institutions — if indeed tied to slave ownership — should not be seen as an entitlement to be refunded should their privilege be withdrawn. It should viewed in the context of unrealized reparations for the descendants of the enslaved, and given in the spirit of humility.

It's tricky and complicated navigating our way through our tortured history. UR, a private school, is not alone in this work. If Woodrow Wilson's name can be stripped from a building at Princeton because of his racism, all bets are off.

No one ever said this process would be painless. But that pain pales compared to the history that produced it.

