Williams: At any speed, we don't need a train station in Shockoe Bottom.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the Richmond region, we do things the hard way. A case in point is our lurching movement toward higher speed rail between Washington and Richmond.

One speed bump in the process has been navigating around African American history: in Shockoe Bottom and, now, at the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground. The latter’s inclusion last June on the National Register of Historic Places reopened the Section 106 review process required of federal agencies to gauge impact on significant historic resources.

The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground, the final resting place for about 22,000 people, was among the largest cemeteries for the enslaved in the nation. Erased by road and rail projects, its site now houses an abandoned gas station at North Fifth and Hospital streets, but little evidence of a cemetery remains.

Texan Lenora McQueen, in search of her relative Kitty Cary, turned her shock at the discovery of this desecration into a mission that resulted in the historic designation. Now, a growing consensus acknowledges that the DC2RVA rail project, as envisioned, would have an adverse effect on the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground and the Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District. This consensus includes the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

“Our leadership is committed to not disrupting and disturbing this space,” Gerica Goodman, spokesperson for the authority, said Tuesday. “We acknowledge that it’s been treated very poorly ... and we don’t want to contribute to that.” Existing tracks and trains will go through the site, she said, “but we don’t want to be digging and adding additional things there.”

Goodman says “high speed rail” would be around 200 mph. But given that Amtrak shares rail with freight trains, train speeds would top off at 90 to 95 mph. A lot of time and money has been spent on what would be a modest upgrade in travel.

But from where I sit, rail — at any speed — has been unsafe for Black history in Richmond.

Even if VPRA ends up forgoing the infrastructure improvements envisioned by the DC2RVA study, why move forward with passenger service at what is Richmond’s second-tier train station, which lies in the heart of a rich but long neglected historical zone?

Main Street Station is a lovely Victorian building. But only a fraction of the travelers who make Richmond one of Amtrak’s busiest cities in the South opt for Main Street over the more utilitarian but shabby Staples Mill Station in Henrico County. According to Amtrak senior public relations manager Kimberly Woods, 303,204 passengers used Staples Mill Station in Fiscal Year 2022; 74,794 used Main Street Station.

A region of our size does not need two train stations. We are not the Washington, D.C., metro area, which has Union Station and an Alexandria terminal. Those stations serve a metro population of 6.4 million; our region’s population is 1.3 million.

But we do need a train station that is not an embarrassing gateway to the region. I am looking at you, Staples Mill Station.

Eugene Trani, the former Virginia Commonwealth University president, and former state Sen. John Watkins were prescient six-and-a-half years ago when they called for a new single train station for the region on what is now Arthur Ashe Boulevard — an area they called the “true and rapidly redeveloping downtown of our entire region.”

What might have seemed like hype back then is unfolding before our eyes. The Diamond will soon be replaced by a new ballpark, the anchor for a shiny new mixed-use development.

Why not incorporate a new train station — more centrally located than either existing one — as part of this redevelopment?

The areas of Ashe Boulevard and Scott’s Addition are served by our bus rapid transit system, The Pulse. Visitors will alight from their trains in a thriving residential, commercial and entertainment zone, blocks from major museums. We are talking about a much better first impression than visitors get at the Staples Mill shed.

We tend to resist the obvious out of our desire to retrofit. We once tried to remake Main Street Station into a discount shopping outlet. Today, it is an oversized event space at the doorstep of Richmond’s heart of darkness: the site of Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, the notorious “Devil’s Half Acre,” part of the second busiest domestic market in the buying and selling of Black people. The rumble and bustle of an ornate train station was always incompatible with the history of Shockoe Bottom and the contemplation required to absorb the atrocity that occurred there.

In December, the Mellon Foundation gifted the city of Richmond $11 million “to support the planning, development, and initial operations of a cultural space located at the historic Shockoe Bottom train shed that memorializes and commemorates the history of slavery in Richmond.”

Transportation — in Shockoe Bottom and at Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground — has a sordid legacy of degrading Black people in life and in death.

We have witnessed enough desecration at the hand of transportation. It is time to focus on commemoration.