Williams: Black America could use a hero right now. Chadwick Boseman filled the role.

During a commencement speech at his alma mater, Howard University, Boseman recalled being conflicted about a role that “seemed to be wrapped up in assumptions about us as Black folks” with “barely a sense of hope.” He took his concerns higher; he was fired the next day. He worried that he would be blackballed.

“Sometimes you need to get knocked down before you can really figure out what your fight is and how you need to fight it,” he told the graduates.

The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose, he said. “Press on with pride and press on with purpose.”

As we grapple with loss on multiple fronts, America is a nation that appears to have lost its purpose.

There are relevant parallels to the plot in “Black Panther.”

Wakanda struggles with how to best use its resources and technology. Should it shed its introversion and use them on behalf of oppressed people elsewhere?

Are we the insular “America First” nation of President Donald Trump, walled off from the world? Or is this the U.S. whose generosity and multilateral alliances helped define the post-World War II era?