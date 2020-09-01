Williams: Black America could use a hero right now. Chadwick Boseman filled the role.

In a moment when crassness is the new religion and polarization is the drug of choice, it makes sense that some of us yearn for a noble, graceful hero.
We lost one in “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who summoned the will and skill to portray a seminal Black superhero onscreen — and his African king alter ego T’Challa — as he quietly and courageously fought for his own life off-screen.
Two years ago during a Q&A of the “Black Panther” cast, Boseman became overcome with emotion as he spoke of two terminally ill kids he’d befriended who were trying to hold on long enough to see the film.
Boseman did not mention his ongoing battle with colon cancer, which included surgeries and chemotherapy.
His death particularly was felt among African Americans in our season of trauma and grief, as this nation backslides toward hate and a president punts responsibility for a deadly virus that’s especially lethal to Black and brown people.
Our bereaved include 7-year-old Kian Westbrook, who held a small memorial for Black Panther in front of his home in suburban St. Louis.
“He was a good role model to me and Black boys because he let me know Black boys can be heroes, too,” Kian told CNN. “When I found out he died, I felt very sad. I was crying and couldn’t stop talking about him.”
The mourners also include George “Brak” Braxton of Richmond, who probably sees his childhood self in Kian.
Braxton, in my column 2 1/2 years ago, traced his love affair with the “Black Panther” superhero to his childhood in the 1970s, when he would purchase comic books by the dozen. When the 2018 film was released, he co-hosted a private screening at Movieland at Boulevard Square — an event that featured 200 moviegoers in costumes or cosplay, African dance and drum, and passports of the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda.
On Monday, Braxton, a GRTC Transit System board member, described the sense of loss as “the culmination of it all” — a quote that should need no explanation in 2020.
He also attributed the outpouring to the fact that the film was an international phenomenon. “And just the fact that this man, somehow or another, played such icons in the Black community,” including Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown.
Boseman did an amazing job representing us on screen, imbuing in his characters what Braxton called the “dignified arrogance” of Black men who knew they were the smartest or most talented people in the room or the athletic field but couldn’t flaunt it.
During a commencement speech at his alma mater, Howard University, Boseman recalled being conflicted about a role that “seemed to be wrapped up in assumptions about us as Black folks” with “barely a sense of hope.” He took his concerns higher; he was fired the next day. He worried that he would be blackballed.
“Sometimes you need to get knocked down before you can really figure out what your fight is and how you need to fight it,” he told the graduates.
The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose, he said. “Press on with pride and press on with purpose.”
As we grapple with loss on multiple fronts, America is a nation that appears to have lost its purpose.
There are relevant parallels to the plot in “Black Panther.”
Wakanda struggles with how to best use its resources and technology. Should it shed its introversion and use them on behalf of oppressed people elsewhere?
Are we the insular “America First” nation of President Donald Trump, walled off from the world? Or is this the U.S. whose generosity and multilateral alliances helped define the post-World War II era?
Wakanda erupted into civil war over such questions. It feels as if we are on the brink of it here.
“I really feel that where we are now is probably similar to where we were in 1860 as a nation, with people being so amazingly polarized,” said Braxton, a former member of the Richmond School Board.
Ultimately, after absorbing some painful truths, Wakanda opts to assert itself on the world stage.
“It’s his purpose as a king. This is how he’s going to rule,” is how Boseman described that new openness to USA Today. “T’Challa is basically saying, ‘We have a responsibility to the world to be a beacon of light.’”
Boseman, in his craft, was a beacon. His body of work reminds us to serve causes larger than ourselves.
Black children deserve heroes who look like them. Boseman — in art, life and death — filled the bill.
