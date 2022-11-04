Williams: Black, Jewish Americans have vested interest in fighting racism, anti-Semitism

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The relationship between Black and Jewish communities, an historic Civil Rights Movement alliance that has frayed in recent decades, took another hit at the hands of two African-American celebrities with a huge social media following.

"As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, I find the rise in Antisemitism in our country and around the world to be deeply troubling," said Jonathan Zur, president and CEO of Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities.

"It is especially disturbing to see such hatred coming from influencers, whether they are celebrities, athletes, or politicians. These individuals have a particular responsibility to be thoughtful about their words and actions, knowing that they have such a broad reach."

We saw vivid evidence of that reach in Los Angeles, where a banner was placed above a freeway that read: “Kanye is right about the Jews."

Rabbi Michael Knopf of Richmond's Temple Beth-El has been a rabbi for 11 years, but never gave a sermon about anti-Semitism until the October 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. That mass shooting killed 11 people and wounded six, making it the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S.

Before then, anti-Semitism felt like isolated incidents by a lunatic fringe that were quickly condemned in polite society. But in recent years, "the floodgates have been loosed, I guess."

Or as Corey D.B. Walker, who will soon assume the post of interim dean of the Wake Forest School of Divinity, says: "We're in a moment where public discourse is deeply impoverished."

But Walker, formerly of Virginia Union University and the University of Richmond, rejects the idea that anti-Semitism is widespread among AfricanAmericans. He cited the long engagement of Black communities and Jewish communities working together to advance a more humane society.

"This just becomes another moment in that long conversation ... I think it's an opportunity for all of us to sit back and learn again," Walker said, citing the 1996 book "Jews & Blacks" by Michael Lerner and Cornel West, after comments by Nation of Islam minister Louis Farrakhan created a rift between those communities.

The film Irving linked is unartfully built around the not-new movement of Black people who claim to descend from the tribes of Israel.

Enslaved Black people naturally related to the enslavement of the Israelites. And eventually, we would come to protest a diet of blonde, blue-eyed Jesuses and the the shackles placed on our identity by white America.

In the late 1960s, a congregation established in Chicago by Ben Ammi Ben-Israel settled in Dimona, Israel, claiming their rights under the Law of Return. A once-contentious relationship evolved into the African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem ultimately gaining citizenship and integrating into Israeli society.

It should be possible to be pro-Black, or a Black Hebrew Israelite, without being anti-Jewish. After all, antisemitism is deeply tied to anti-Blackness, as any examination of Ku Klux Klan and Nazi ideology should reveal.

That makes these recent incidents ironic and painful.

"This is particularly a moment in which I wish wish people of color and Jews were finding common cause and joining in allyship to support and protect one another," Knopf said. "One of the ways in which these hatreds flourish is that they divide people who should be allies with one another for various reasons."

Anti-Semitism tends to rise amid various factors that exist right now, including social transformation and economic upheaval, he said. "It's not lost on me that the rise of the Nazis to power coincided with a period of extraordinary inflation in Weimar Germany," Knopf said. It also grows amid other forms of bigotry such as anti-Black racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia, amid the perception here and in Europe of white displacement.

Simply put, an anti-Semitic climate is not safe for people of color.

Knopf urges the Jewish community to build relationships with communities of color, immigrants or anybody who identifies as a minority, supporting those "who are even more at risk than we are right now. ... We have privilege that a lot of other minority communities don't have." He'd like to see communities of color do similar outreach toward the Jewish community.

But ultimately, the best way to deal with anti-Semitism is to diminish the conditions in which it festers.

"Building a more just and peaceful society systemically is critical," Knopf said. "Anti-Semitism flourishes and thrives in moments of profound brokenness and injustice."

Indeed, it will take a more just society to abate the hate.