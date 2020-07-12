The moral arc bending toward justice is visible from Hill Monument Parkway, a North Side street named for Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill.
To the south is the statue of Hill, the last city-owned Confederate statue still standing, at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue. Planted in a nearby yard are Black Lives Matter signs. Across the road sits the Richmond public school named for Linwood Holton, a transitional figure whom an elderly black man in Southside Virginia paid the ultimate tribute: “First governor of all the people.”
Holton, who broke the white supremacist Byrd machine’s stranglehold on state politics in 1970, complied with a federal court order desegregating Richmond’s schools by enrolling his own children in RPS.
Virginia seemed to be marching toward a more inclusive future. But then, as now, some feverishly clutched to the past. Among those affected by the desegregation plan was Bradley Cavedo, then a student at Thomas Jefferson High School.
It was an unhappy experience, he wrote in 1977 for The Collegian, the University of Richmond’s newspaper.
“I will be leaving the solicitous paternalism of the federal courts, which among other things nearly wrecked my high school education by instituting a massive busing plan that caused more upheaval in my school and my life than most people could imagine,” he wrote, as reported by Courthouse News Service.
Today, Cavedo is a Richmond Circuit Court judge presiding over two lawsuits involving the city’s Confederate monuments, most of which were removed by Black Lives Matter demonstrators or by order of Mayor Levar Stoney in the upheaval that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. From the bench, he has exhibited a solicitous paternalism in defense of the statues.
In blocking Gov. Ralph Northam’s attempt to remove the state-owned Robert E. Lee monument, Cavedo asserted that the statue “belongs to the people.”
Well, I’m one of those people, and I want it to come down.
The monument was designed to inspire fear or reverence, depending on the hue of the onlooker. As a Richmond native, I avoided it altogether out of revulsion. It has never felt more approachable than in its current graffiti-covered state.
Northam is the duly elected representative of the people. So are the City Council members who reached a consensus to remove the monuments on behalf of a city composed largely of descendants of the enslaved.
Virginia, until recently, was as protective of those monuments as it was protective of school segregation. The commonwealth — on human bondage, school integration and interracial marriage, among other issues — historically has had to be dragged bodily onto the less hateful side of history.
But the absence of monuments to white supremacy is so unbearable to some Richmonders that they would sue to raise them back up, even after they’ve been dismantled. The spirit of those monuments can be found in the racist vitriol Stoney has received in the mail, including one note that called him an “Errand Boy” and the N-word.
Make no mistake. This is merely delay. There’s no turning back.
There’s no logical or moral reason to further celebrate treason in service of the buying, selling and enslavement of human beings. There never was.
To raise these symbols again in the 21st century, when we all should know better, would be doubling down on an obscenity. Using the law as a tool to defend white supremacy is as odious as using the Bible to do so.
Meanwhile, some of us already are looking to the future. Having been defined so long by an inglorious four-year chapter of U.S. history, we need to decide who we want to be.
A decade ago, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Civil War and Emancipation, historian Ed Ayers launched a community conversation called “The Future of Richmond’s Past” to promote a more holistic discussion of a history that had been largely purged of slavery.
“In some ways, we’ve been rehearsing this moment a long time before it came,” said Ayers, president emeritus of the University of Richmond.
The empty pedestals on Monument Avenue and the pruned top of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument on Libby Hill are sights some of us thought we’d never see.
“For those of us who’ve been thinking about it a long time, what’s striking is both how long it’s taken and the speed in which it happened,” Ayers said.
What Richmond does over the next three years “will define it going forward,” Ayers said. “You have to have a conversation in which all the voices are heard. The problem with the statues is that they were just one set of voices that claimed to be speaking for everybody. And the people who didn’t have voice — when they had a chance — said, ‘No, they’ve never spoken for me.’”
“If not a blank slate, we do have an opportunity ... to reinvent ourselves with a story that all of us would want to be told,” said Ayers, adding: “If we rise to the occasion, later generations won’t look back and say, ‘OK, they lied to themselves.’”
Richmond must stop waging war with the past and fight for its future. We’ve got to leave the lies behind.
If we want to keep bending toward justice, we’ve got to keep our eyes on the prize.
This OWG (old white guy), born in and raised 1940s-50s Jim Crow Virginia, is so ready for the monuments to go. They honor the horrific practices the Confederacy seceded to protect.
OWG ......those LWL’s (Left Wing Loons, still wet behind the ears, who have been indoctrinated by white America haters, who can only read about the 1940s-50s Jim Crow Virginia, is so ready to show how little it takes to make them comfortable, therefore, the monuments to go.
The LWL’s honor the horrific practices of the Mob, inspired by BLM, paid for by Soros, led by Pelosi, and controlled by the Squad, want so much to protect their future of living in the Un-United Socialist States of America, an arm of the Continent of Africa, and areas below the southern border of the US, will do just about anything to accomplish it. Period.
i'm tired of this stuff. the Lee statue is welcome to be planted in my front yard-Henrico. annie pelfrey
There is still a chance to turn RVA into a total history of slavery if Lee is part of it.Put his role in in text, slave trail, tell the entire story from Devil's 1/2 acre through the slavery auction. Just a thought.
((( The War Between the States was 100% about slavery... The End... ~~~ Bob )))
Bob Harrison , I deduce t from your prior post probably marched with Dr. King and all the great civil rights activists but your knowledge of American history is poor.
Only in your racist mind, Harrison!
You are a retarded moron , Jones! You have been told time and again the war was not over slavery and succession was legal! You are one of those really low IQ uncomprehending people aren't you? You have this block in your brain against anything that goes against your agenda. Lincoln betrayed the entire South and committed treason. You have things switched around. You will never understand the truth because you are too stupid and institutionalized! No matter how many times you oppose the truth doesn't not make it the truth. You just don't want to admit you are wrong because all you believe crumbles before truth!
Au contra ire, the Union did consider treason charges against Davis. His defense was that when Mississippi, seceded, he was no longer a US citizen. Therefore, he did not commit treason. Apparently, at that point, there was no consensus among legal
scholars as to the legality of secession. That remains true today. The Union decided not to proceed because they feared they might lose and thereby sanction secession.
You are absolutely sure that they all were traitors. It must be so. How can I have been so wrong?
As for ))))))Sidewalk Bob(((((, I have a better suggestion than a debate. How about spit balls at 10 paces. We can sell tickets.
Thanks to MPW for exposing Cavedo's record way back to high school. As I wrote the other evening, he's wearing his bias on his shoulders with this case and should immediately recuse himself from cases relative to the statues. He is far from an impartial jurist, and he does not have the required temperament to serve on the court. I'm betting we'll hear real soon that he has been taken off this case. Since I live one block from the A.P. Hill statue, I'm looking forward to that one lone statue being taken down, too. Leave his body there but take down the statue!!
((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( THANK YOU ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
For God's sake why would you leave somebody's dead body in the middle of an intersection with no headstone. That's morbidly sick!
Jim, do you lke the econmic climate?
One has to wonder why Republicans are so upset by people who express opposition to racism.
One might say the same about the Democrats and the “activists
The mot common words people misuse; two, too, to, there, their, they're and racism.
Anyone who has to put a color in front of the phrase "Lives Matters", then they are racist!
Well said Howard!
I am also a Richmond area resident and I’d like to see the Lee Statue stay. He was a Virginian first and you’ll never convince me it makes any sense to try and erase history. It’s analogous to book burning.
Your hate ... and ignorance runeth over ~~~Bob. Period. ~~~Trac y
That's a good question... Lincoln decided the only way to save the country was to not convict and EXECUTE these people... It was a pragmatic decision that had ZERO to do with innocence or guilt... As it was, Reconstruction was about all that Lincoln was going to push and he did... ~~~ Bob
BTW, David, if you think that you have a better grasp in history then set up a debate between us at any neutrl site with real college debate judges... Just do it or shut up... ~~~ Bob
Sherman in his own words stated that he and Lincoln would have been tried for war crimes if they had lost having declared war on Southern civilians!
Small mind, bigmouth! You keep spewing this nonsense. Name one Confederate officer or politician who was convicted of treason after the war!
Finney,
You are willfully ignorant of history...
Hal, You are willfully ignorant of history. See above!
David, I have been trying to tell him that for a long time. He is either really stupidly ignorant or he knows the truth is not to his advantage and denies it because it is not part of his Marxist agenda!
Hal.... you have as much respect for history as you do anyone opinion that is different from yours ..... Lee was not a traitor.
Are all the Mob traitors by trying to change America into their own image ..... I messed up ... they are traitors too. Period.
Liberals, BLMers, Democrats are Marxist communist traitors to America!
Coming from a person who would fail a very basic course in The War Between The States History Course, you have balls! You are a person who so willfully contends that lies are the truth. Guess you must be a Northerner schooled in Northern schools. They had to teach something to cover up for their war crimes and their immorally grotesk reasoning for invading the South . It certainly wasn't over slavery! Answer this question, would you fight and give your life to free slaves today? Therte are plenty in Africa who need freeing today! I thought not! Case closed! No one gave one iota about slavery especially the 94% of the South that owned none! Come on! Are you really that stupid? No one ever gave their lives to keep slaves and nobody ever gave their lives to free slaves. The North maintained slavery in four of it's States for the entire duration of the war! Really, dumb a--! Lincoln declared the Emancipation Proclamation and the North still maintained slavery. It is evident that you can not reason intelligently and think on your own! Stupid is as stupid does, racist goober!
I am a native Virginian whose Virginia ancestry dates to the 1600s. And I have lived most of my life in Virginia.
The primary reason for the war was slavery. And it's delusional Lost Causers like you who give Virginians a bad name. Most of us see the truth. You see only your fantasies.
Stupidity is better kept a secret.
Idiot Strafford, My family too goes back just as far if not farther than yours, in fact, GW is my 2nd cousin and yes I am related to R.E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson also. My manners and speech would seem to deny it but I am not them as neither are they me! All you are going to try to throw at me is BS! You sorry a-- Marxist Liberals have high jacked our State of Virginia! Since you have found Virginia a good place to live you people of the most worthless sort have invaded us and out populated us and taken over! There is little the good citizens of Virginia can do now short of succession or war or both! So just realize that your actions have consequences! If Virginia will not fight, I for sure will not live here with you scumbags liberals. I will pull up roots and live in a new better place that will not tolerate your nonsense or should I say, your no sense! I am expecting for the Conservative Grass Roots Right (the true Virginians) to recognize that now being out populated that we will not have any political power and therefore our options are limited! Either live with it and eat the proverbial sh-- sandwich everyday or take care of business. The Gun Sanctuary Cities and Counties that stand in contrast to your Libertard cities are Conservative Grass Roots Right. We will wait and see!
James ...... ~~~Bob just hates anyone who was a Confederate .... he calls Lee a traitor because he could not bring himself to fight against the state he was born in, lived in, represented and to have fought against his own, that would have made him a real traitor ……. Lee gave up a great job, not to fight against his own.
What sponge Bob doesn't realize, Washington and all those who fought for the 13 colonies to be independent, were all British subjects .... Were they any less traitors than Lee ... I think not?
RJuvenile will get with you shortly, for the final answer ...he is now googling. Period.
Strafford, I'll bet your ancestors would be really disappointed that they had such a liar misrepresenting them!
No, Bobby Dan. You are the liar and your Lost Cause fantasies are the lie.
Finney,
You're ignorant of history....Lee and every Confederate were traitors to the United States....
Lee was a TRAITOR... THE END... ~~~ Bob
You are pathetic
Fine! You can just cry yourself to sleep after his statue is taken down.
You who think the Confederacy and it's leaders were traitors are wrong and you know it. But if the shoe fits you, wear it, you liberal, socialist Marxist, communist, God hating, white people hating scumbags!
When Chris Hedges was Balkan Region Editor for the NYTimes in the '90's, he reported seeing a lot of government resistance to the change being demanded by the people in the streets, until suddenly the dam broke and things began to change quickly.
This is something similar.
I don't see the gloomy future for Richmond being put forth by the various self-proclaimed Jeremiahs who really are lamenting more about the crumbling white power structure than anything else and using it as a platform to criticize the author, mayor and governor.
Ayers said it best as Williams quotes "Richmond needs to stop waging war with the past! Yet race-baiters like Williams keep stirring the pot for violence, riots, and looting. When has Williams ever condemned the violence of BLM in the rioting, looting, burning, destruction of property, or shooting of police officers in Richmond! When has he ever offered solutions that the Black community can take to solve their own problems....that's right he never has!
Howard,
A black man writing about community problems. really chaps you.....That makes me happy...
Hal you know I'm right, when has he given solutions, he is black so he should know..right?
Jones, you run in those circles but most people don't care! You heard me, don't care! Most white people don't care about your thoughts or your agenda and just merely tolerate you the best they can. They don't want to be bothered with your lies and your BS. They look down on you because you refuse to pull yourself up legitimately. You are libertards! You have to resort to violence and destruction as usual and all things anti-American! Why the BLM is run by four Marxists! If it is not one thing then it is something else! Your demanding gets old! Earn respect because no one is going to give it to you legitimately. The democrats now will give you that fake respect for votes. These comment sections are just a place to do a little venting and it is drafty!
It's only "race-baiting" if you keep responding to it as if it was "bait". Wake up and smell the coffee, WH. The statues staying up do more harm than good.
If judge Cavedo actually wrote....
“ I will be leaving the solicitous paternalism of the federal courts, which among other things nearly wrecked my high school education by instituting a massive busing plan that caused more upheaval in my school and my life than most people could imagine,” he wrote, as reported by Courthouse News Service.”
... why hasn’t he recused himself from judgement in these cases??? He is obviously biased in racial matters!
Let us look at a liberal world with nothing but liberals. Nobody works, the free handouts are gone! There is no one to pay the taxes from which you derive your parasitic living! Everyone would be in a drug or alcohol induced stupor, but wait, there is no money in which to buy either and you have robbed and killed everyone of your own presuation to get what your lusts do desire. Sexual diseases rises to near 100%. Everyone is afraid to walk the street! Anarchy and lawlessness didn't really work after all as neither did Marxism and your other brands of communism. There are no longer any Conservatives Whites to blame for your woes, so you start in on attacking yourselves. Wow, this is great, you think, we got exactly what we wanted, freedom from the shackles of White Conservative! Since there is no more free stuff, you attack the Governor and all the powers who promoted you into the position you wanted because he can no longer provide for you all the free stuff you get and you can not live on nothing but you assume that better than having any White Conservatives in power! The city of Richmond gets burned for the fun of it like Chicago did when the Bulls won the NBA Championship. You want to erect statues to all the Black Sports Stars because that is all you are good at, but you have no money to do it and that makes you angry as h--l! Wow, isn't Liberalism great! We get to paint what we call art all over everything and we would be partying in the streets but we are afraid to leave where we are hiding like the Blacks in South Africa! You want respect but you see that the respect that was given you by the Democrats was just false status, you could never earn it on your own! I guess the Gays are still feeding OK? Isn't it just great to hate White people who are of a moral caliber who didn't want to tolerate what we do best? Happy trails buddy!
***************** DELUSIONAL COMMENT OF YEAR AWARD *******************
Rambling and incoherent, too.
And you did not deleted. Well done SWB
Wow, what slightly insane babble, what nonsense.
Norbert .... I see you understand RJuvenile even better than most folks do..... he thinks he is even more brilliant than you. Period.
Bobby Dan, nobody who misspells as many words as you should call anyone else illiterate.
The illiterate can not understand anything or if they do, they just can not answer it nor want too! Checkmate!
No matter how inclusive the city becomes in the history books it will always be the Capitol of the Confederacy whether you like it or not. By the way, Mr. Willams there just happens to be a statute of Byrd on the State Capitol grounds if you were not aware of that.
We'll get around to Bryd... ~~~ Bob
By violence and criminal destruction of property, I'm sure!
Boo Hoo....
Former capitol of the Confederacy. Former.
It's still in the history books that you libtards haven't burned yet but I'm sure it's in your plan to destroy America!
Howard,
The history books are full of lies like tales of Lee and the rest of the traitors being men of honor or happy slaves...We're just replacing those lies that you revere....BLM os making America better....
I hope you understand there is no Confederacy and no capital of a failed nation that has not existed for 155 years. So, your statement is in error.
And it's a statue that a conservative Republican, Ken Cuccinelli, says should never have been erected and should be removed.
Strafford, you could rarely misspell with your little vocabulary and short sentences. I put my thoughts down and zing without checking it. We are here for thoughts not making sure everything is grammatically correct or spelled right. Why at 67, I find myself misspelling more often by the years. So get "stuffed' (a more appropriate Australian word for print but you know its meaning)! Maybe if I purposely misspell words I could really get you going, little mind! I think you get panic struck and try to divert attention to something else. You are a very insecure person Strafford and it shows!
History will tell you the democrates in the.south, here in Virginia, promoted segregationism and Jim Crow. The republicans were created after th e Civil War as the anti-slavery party. When you destroy history you just repeat it as opposed to learning from it. We need to grow our businesses and make Richmond a place tourist want to visit, not avoid, which is the case now. Are you proud of creating a little Detroit In order to create what! What is your vision?
Layton ...... the answer is …. The Democrats, George Soros and those they still have enslaved, because the Democrats know that the Govment is the only way black folks can ever be equal and on their own ……. still don't know.
But as that brilliant lady, who is married to their King once said, "Barack knows that we are going to have to make sacrifices (whatever that means), we are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation to provide the kind of future we all want desperately for our children."
So far the BLM controls the conversation, and they are just getting started taking down statues that were a tradition and history for those whose ancestor who lived in the South, and who knows what other traditions and history they must change to reach utopia, if not for all our children, at least theirs, 75% of which who don’t have any male role models other than folks like Williams.
One could only hope they will move, and look for those racist black men who captured and sold their ancestors to the evil white man …. But first, America still needs changing some mo. Period.
BLM is a racist organization founded by four Marxist! Marxists! The enemy of all America stands for! They are a domestic terrorist organization! I am sure George Soros the Nazi War Criminal who was never tried for his war crimes is funding these pukes! They plan to overthrow America as we know it and replace it with what? You guess!
This is the most worn out DODGE out there... You and Fred should get together... He posts this same nonsense every day... BTW, Google up "Southern Strategy" for glimpse of just how B-O-R-I-N-G this worn out DODGE is... ~~~ Bob
You want to believe the past of slavery and wear it out 155 years later but forget the past of the Democratic party promoting it!
Michael Paul Williams, and all of your supporters .... Statues may come and go, but history, the complete history, will always be with youse.
Watch and hear a black lady, definitely not a friend of youse, tell you about some history youse will never get shed of .... if youse dare. Period.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/OURy5WFp0zk
Anecdotal MEANS NOTHING!!! Never has and never will... ~~~ Bob
~~~Bob .... I know they call a black man who is a conservative, an Uncle Tom ... how about a conservative woman? Have they not arrived in the world of politics yet, and deserving of a name of shame?. Period.
Not all black people are the same, Goofy... ~~~ Bob
Did you know that the woman who wrote Uncle Tom's Cabin wrote an entirely fictional book and had never even been in the South even to visit! The entire controversy was flamed by some ignorant writer who wrote about something she made up which caused a stir! In any case it was only an issue of the times but not the cause of the war! It was good ammo for Lincoln when he thought to give the immoral illegal unconstitutional war he started, a moral cause a year and a half into the war that he stated he would never interfere with slavery in the South because he was getting his butt kicked and by those heroes whose monuments you just removed! You flunky history self proclaimed experts are nothing but experts in BS and trying to rake anyone or anything over the coals that resist your lies and false agenda!
Gee, Bobby Dan. "Uncle Tom's Cabin" is a novel. Which means it is fiction. And Harriet Beecher Stowe, of course, intended that. The book is based on the truth about slavery but is a novel. Anyone with an 8th-grade education knows that. Except you.
Great piece! And, Dr. Ayers is pretty awesome, too. One of the few historians, imo, who can analyze the past to facilitate conversations on creating a more inclusive present. I enjoy his scholarship.
(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( THANK YOU ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Check out this lady Elle CEE ....
https://www.youtube.com/embed/OURy5WFp0zk
Well dumba-- Strafford, did you not know I meant that everything in the book was fictional, not just the story and characters? I have it right here on my bookshelf and didn't want to use the authors big name that I thought you probably didn't know and was immaterial. You are a person who makes too many assumptions and yes spell check does spell succession with two c s!
Good ole MPW stirring the " racist stink-pot" that he loves sooooo much! Or maybe he could "deal us in" on the race card poker he has become so proficient at?
Truth hurts, huh?????
Monument Ave is a better place now that the statues are gone. We could enjoy fountains, trees or beautiful art. Good riddance to the racist men. We should cover Lee until he is gone too
(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( THANK YOU ))))))))))))))))))))))))))
You still have the racist statue of Rumors of War in Richmond!
Rumors of war is not racist....But feel free to wail about it...It makes me happy..
Oh but it was put there for one reason, therefore it is racist!. If not Hal then what is that stupid looking thing they call a statue?
You have covered him with your shame and ignorance! I do not live there but I consider Richmond a lost cause! It is the Lost Cause! If you sh--heads leave your beloved city, do not come into the our conservative neighborhoods where we live or you will most likely meet your end!
So now you're threatening murder. Someone should report you to the State Police. You are deranged and should be institutionalized.
I am saying, you try to loot, destroy and commit every crime imaginable in people's neighborhoods where they live with their families, they will protect their families, themselves and their property. Try there what you did in the city of Richmond, no one is going to put up with that! The State Police will be behind the citizens against you domestic terrorists. You were at least smart enough or should I say street wise enough to keep out of people's neighborhoods!
Strafford, you are a sick, demented, twisted individual! You claim to be educated but if you educate an idiot still all you have is an educated idiot. You have no ability to reason because your reason is blinded by your deep hatred of whites (except for the low life liberals and I bet you even hate them but use them and they you for now) and the police. Our police are guardians for the good! Every punk killed by the police was just that, a punk. If it be told, I'll bet everyone of them was a criminal! This guy who the riots were supposedly over had been in jail ten times! Ten times! That is a little hard to do! He held a gun up to a pregnant woman's stomach. He prayed upon his black community. He was a pornography star! He had just ripped a shop off passing a counterfeit $20 bill. And then you elevate him to Sainthood! Maybe he shouldn't have been killed then the way he was killed by the policeman but he shouldn't have been around for that to happen. He should have remained in prison so he couldn't inflict himself on anyone else or someone else should have done him in! You punks support your punks! You had just remember that the spirit of America is John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson etc. . Why do you think their movies were so popular. Could it be that people lived vicariously through them. They had the same thirst for justice as portrayed in the movies. So you punks had better watch out when you start messing with real Americans and the police in their neighborhoods! We back the police and they back us! We will defend ourselves, the Gun Sanctuary Counties and Cities tell you that! More guns have been bought recently by good law abiding citizens than ever! We must protect ourselves from you punks until the police show up!
No, Bobby Dan. You are the sick one. And you are no more a real American than is Donald Trump.
"Maybe he shouldn't have been killed then the way he was killed by the policeman" Really, Bobby Dan? Maybe? That one sentence shows exactly what you are -- a bigot, an advocate of violence, a Lost Causer. And it shows exactly what you are not, despite calling yourself a minister: You are not a Christian in any sense of the word.
As TP pointed out his bitterness comes from the hood he lives in. I'm sure those property values will rise and his lot in life will get better.
Williams .... once, Obama referred to some black kid as someone who could have been his son .... i am certain he would say the same for you ...
But .... Martin Luther King, Jr. would not have wanted you for a son because all you talk about is the color of your skin, and the color of skin you hate ... your “Content of character” is always in play, but only for those whose skin is the same as youse.
Were you chosen to be the black representative of the RTD, or is that all you ever want to talk about?
Think about it ...... you will always be number 2 where Pitts is concerned. Period.
~~~Bob .... or Flaky .... will you repeat that. Period.
There were a lot of violent ministers of God all throughout the Bible, Strafford! The Bible is full of them! Elijah, Elisha, Samson David, to name a few. David killed his tens of thousands and David was a man after God's own heart! Those who God sanctioned him killing were no more pukier than your following! Probably less so! God said He hated the Amalakites and swore to destroy them completely! I imagine your brand is worse than they! Man, I don't need to go into the hundreds of examples for some hopeless dupe of Satan like you! One thing is for sure, Martin Luther King Jr who claimed to be a Baptist minister was a serial adulterer and God states that no adulterer will ever enter the Kingdom of Heaven! Your view of God's ministers are distorted! You probably worship King and he is in h--l proclaimed so by the One who sent him there where you the Biblical expert will meet him one day! I guess you, a self proclaimed Biblical expert, now are going to tell everyone how much you know about God, the Bible and it's teachings and His ministers and how you know more than everyone else with your expert knowledge just like your expertise on the History of The War Between The States. You are an expert on everything! An expert deceiver and liar! I know you can willfully lie, thinking with impunity, because you have no conscience and have told the lies so often and so much that you now believe them yourself and can not escape them. Anything for your devilish agenda! Your God is Satan and you do his bidding! He is the God of this world system and you are surely part of that! It is a fearful thing to have one foot in h--l and the other on a banana peel and not even know it or just don't care! You are in a horrible situation! You need to get right but I'm sure your pride will not let you! So long until the next confrontation!
"God states that no adulterer will ever enter the Kingdom of Heaven!"
Well, there goes your hero Trump, Bobby Dan.
As for the rest of your tirade, all it does is show the depths of your insanity, hate and ignorance.
Not my hero but better than Clinton!
I see you're back to your normal vile responses.
Democrats have a conflict of interest and should recuse themselves from deciding on the issue of removing the Confederate statues, because the persons depicted in the Confederate statues are all racist Democrats and put Democrats in a bad light by exposing the systemic racism of the Democrat party. The Confederate statues allow society to keep a knee on the neck of the racist Democrats and put them in their place as the dregs of humanity.
Only a pathological liar would try to claim that that the parties switched position on race after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act or 1965.
Exalted Cyclopes of the KKK, Democrat Senator Robert Byrd was the longest serving Senator in US history.
Exalted Cyclopes of the KKK, Democrat Senator Robert Byrd praised the KKK from the floor of the Senate when he was first elected and voted against the Civil rights act.
Democrats elected Exalted Cyclopes of the KKK, Democrat Senator Robert Byrd to the position of President Pro Tempore of the Senate, 4th in line to the Presidency during the term of our first African American President, Barack Obama.
Hillary Clinton hugged and kissed Exalted Cyclopes of the KKK, Democrat Senator Robert Byrd and said he was her mentor.
OK, for those who lack any legal background, there is a LEGAL way to proceed in various matters and there is "mob rule". Mob rule is, for example, what got people lynched in the "old south". Yeah, mob rule is way quicker than going through the legal process but it can leave behind many problems and injustices in its wake. As for the General Hill statue and burial site, he was apparently from Culpepper, VA so it seems to me that his body should be moved there, to a cemetery nearest his birthplace along with his statue. There should also be a giant Tide pod there which says "Don't eat the Tide pods Drake"! ;>
We saw the mob rule in Richmond in the form of riots, shooting police officers, looting, and destruction of property!
One side wants the statues ripped down. They are mostly young, marginally educated, include many lawbreakers and their argument is a purely emotional one - drama queens. The other side, wanting to keep the statues are: fairly successful in life,. scrupulously law-abiding and they argue the objective & legal way. What kind of person are you?
~~~Bob .... are you familiar with a couple of Uncle Toms (how you will review them) by the names of Allen West and Leo Terrell? ….. They knows more than both youse two college degrees in sandbox and hate .... They sees BLM a little different from youse. Check them out on FOX.... You will never see them on MSNBC or CNN.
They both claim that BLM has taken over the DNC and youse basement man. Period. ~~~Tracy
My participation in the civil rights movement goes back to 1963... Almost as long as you have been repeating KKK hatred... ~~~ Bob
Never knew a KKK and had no desire to know one ... The KKK sucks just like carpetbaggers and Antifa does, ~~~Bob. Period. ~~~Tracy
Whoopee, Bob has two college degrees, blow your own horn!....he doesn't display it. BLM is led by Marxist leaders who hate whites and wish to destroy capitalism!
The Monument Avenue Preservation Society wants them down. That doesn’t fit your hypothesis.
If judge Cavedo actually wrote....
“ I will be leaving the solicitous paternalism of the federal courts, which among other things nearly wrecked my high school education by instituting a massive busing plan that caused more upheaval in my school and my life than most people could imagine,” he wrote, as reported by Courthouse News Service.”
... why hasn’t he recused himself from judgement in these cases??? He is obviously biased in racial matters!
You already stated this Drakey tell us something new, your boring as usual!
Well done, MP Williams, well done!
Mr. Williams, the truth is that we HAVE left "it" behind...assuming "it" is slavery. What you fail to see is that there is more to "it" than meets your eye. There is no one alive today who has owned a slave or been a slave. There are, however, many of us who admire Monument Avenue, who wish to learn about Civil War history and who want to visit downtown Richmond and participate in the businesses and scenery. Now, Mr. Williams, these people will NOT be doing that. If you wish to fester in a part of Virginia history that is easy to be judgmental about, then by all means have fun. But, while you are doing that, maybe it's time that we look at what the Black population of America has rained down upon THEMSELVES with crime, murder, fatherless children and poor education. The nice thing about having all of those Confederate Statues is that you could always find people to blame it on, even if those people existed a century and a half ago. Well, sir, the statues are gone. Where will your excuse be now?
We HAVEN’T left it behind.... assuming “it “ is racism.
And this is just this month.
“ White woman who was filmed pulling a gun on a black woman in a restaurant parking lot 'after they bumped into her' is arrested along with her husband and charged with assault”
Now you can admire Monument Avenue, learn about Civil War history, visit downtown Richmond, and participate in the businesses and scenery WITHOUT idols to confederate leaders who took up arms against the constitutional government of the USA to perpetuate slavery glaring down on you.
Who ever blamed racism on statues? The statues were simply offensive for what they represented. Now that they are gone Richmond is a much more inclusive inviting environment to all.
How can you learn about history with no statues? From the vulgar graffiti painted on the bases or from the signs posted by the leftist radicals and thugs?
Books, museums, photos, videos, memories and stories handed down from generation to generation, Steve Powell. You should try them sometime.
Yes, enjoy the plywood covered windows.
A lot of words just to say you are a white supremacist.
Is there any difference in being a <> "white supremecist and being a realist nowadays - at least to the "Woke" among us. Get some sleep - the woke nonsense is wearing everyone out! We use epithets to describe everything and sooner rather than later, the epithet means nothing...as it does here.
James you nailed it. Amen! The City of Richmond I am sad to say will continue to fall deeper and deeper in disarray, have monumental financial problems, continued unethical and sub par local government and their public school systems will only continue in the death spiral. Trust me countless numbers (hundred of thousands) of Virginians are done with the City of Richmond and want and will have nothing to do with it ever again. Guaranteed there will be no "Phoenix Rising from the Ashes in City of Richmond". The City of Richmond has and has continues to go to "H in the hand basket". That is the reality. That is the gospel truth. Levar Stoney, Ralph Northan, City of Richmond / Schools management, City Council and School Board Members and those who have come before you since 1970 are you all proud of what you have achieved or more appropriately stated what you have destroyed. You have no one to thank but yourselves. Trust me, for the vast majority of all Virginians the City of Richmond is history. A clown show does not it come close to describing what has transpired.
yep!
POP QUIZ TIME, James... When was the last slave freed in America and by which president??? ~~~ Bob
And I guess you were there? Lol
Nobody cares!
Well, you surely don't, having defended slavery many times on this forum.
I suggest replacing them with statues of other famous Virginians, such as Cyrus McCormick, Walter Reed, George Marshall, and Booker T. Washington.
Michael Paul Williams would have us believe that every problem in the City of Richmond is caused by statues of Democrats erected by Democrats a century ago. The Richmond Government has been corrupt for the 20 years I've lived in the area except for Wilder The school system has been corrupt and failing students. We've had great witness to city council members who could be bribed for very little, mayors using city services for their own purposes, Stoney's billion dollar boondoggle attempts, school superintendents who were corrupt, corrupt testing in schools. Williams would have us believe that hunks of metal on Monument Avenue did some kind of Jedi mind control and caused it all. Or, as Williams loves to blame, it was white supremacy, except the last white mayor of Richmond was Tim Kaine. Mayor Kaine's televised city council meetings were called the Monday Night Fights.
I hope that with the removal of statues of Democrats heals all the ills in the City of Richmond and it magically transforms to the Garden of Eden. However, I'm pretty sure that we will have Mr. Williams continuing to complain about white people causing failures by corrupt governments for years to come. Williams needs excuses.
Michael Paul Williams NEVER claimed that “every problem in the City of Richmond is caused by statues of Democrats erected by democrats”. Where did those statues even say “democrat”.
They WERE erected by sour grapes sore loser conservatives who took the forgiveness extended to them after the war and raised white supremacist middle fingers of bronze to the country that forgave their aggression.
Don’t get your hopes up. Removing the statues will not make Richmond an eden. But while they stood they continued to remind people of the heII that those depicted in them made for the lives of African Americans.
I’m pretty sure we will here fascists like Bob Greene impotently bemoaning the lost of his lost cause defenders for years to come.
I wonder if this is a double-lost cause? Or lost cause part deux? Either way... another huge loss for racists.
That's like saying the Veterans of IWO JIMA who view that memorial reminds them of the heck they went through therefore it should be removed!
The Iwo Jima vets were fighting FOR the U.S. The Confederates were fighting to dismember it. Is that too complex a concept for your little Trumpist mind, Howard?
The Confederacy had already left the Union of States and were now their own new Union of Southern States so how do you get that they were fighting to dismember the Union. It was already a fact, Strafford! There were then two different Unions of States! The States were also individual Countries so to speak back then. Why do you think it was called The War Between The States?
I am one of those people and I want it left up
I AM ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE AND i WANT IT LEFT UP
Siewert,
No...Deal with it
Tribal response
History cannot be undone, and your Mob has assured there will be "No" inclusiveness in Virginia now or the near future.
Youse has won a war without an opposing army, just some old dead likeness of men you will never live up to. Period.
There will be no “inclusiveness” for Racist Peter because he will always separate himself from good society with his mean spirited racist rants.
He hasn’t been right in the head since they started letting African Americans sit at his lunch counter and share the same water fountain.
For the rest of America, Richmond is more inclusive and welcoming than ever.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Dr Joseph Goebels Drake Butler, with the propaganda you espouse you must either be working for the Government, the CIA, the Newspaper, Soros, Bloomberg or any number of Black Radical Organizations. Which is it?
Demented propaganda is your forte, Bobby Dan.
You're a child.
Strafford, just rank out lying is your forte!
Nope, that would be you, redneck.
Ruh-roh.... losing the statues has given Racist Peter Tourette’s syndrome. He keeps stuttering the same reply over and over in a row.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
I am one of those so-called people and I want it left up
Sidewalk Good for you, No deletions so far!!
You spoke too soon.. I counted at least 3
3 vs. everybody else. Looks like everybody else is in the majority!
