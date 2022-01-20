Williams: For some, the pandemic is a mental health crisis. For others, it's 'just another hard time'

Which is not to say our response has been uniform.

"All of us are in a different place," Gray said. "For some people, it seems like the pandemic is over for them. And then for other people, it's still March 2020 and they're still wiping their groceries."

That "different place" strains coexistence within households, families, communities - or even an entire nation.

Looking at the challenges facing us - from the pandemic to climate change to the precarious state of democracy - I've concluded that our innate sense of risk may be one of our most profound differences.

"I think for some people, in order to cope with the fear, they have to convince themselves they’re not fearful of it,” Gray said of COVID-19. “And so therefore, why would you have to wear a mask in a supermarket?”

For some of us, wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience; for others, it's a restriction that has pushed them beyond the limit of tolerance.

"I do think everybody is trying to cope and it just looks very different," she said.