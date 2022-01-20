Williams: For some, the pandemic is a mental health crisis. For others, it's 'just another hard time'

A year after consulting Dr. Rashida Gray for a column about pandemic-induced stress, I thought we all could benefit from another session with the Richmond psychiatrist.
Last January felt like we had landed in an abyss, with new vaccines dangled before us like a lifeline. A year later feels different - not so much like a pandemic "Groundhog Day" but a joyless theme park ride.
"I don’t think I predicted quite the roller coaster that we’d have," Gray said during a recent interview.
We're in a valley as we wait for the omicron surge to peak. But even that won't end the uncertainty as people manage their children's education, their jobs, illness and risk around public health directives that are too often contradictory or confusing, or outright defied by politically ambitious elected officials.
There was a moment last May and June, following the vaccine rollout, where we felt the warmth of what we dared believe was a post-pandemic sun. But now, we're back to what Gray calls a "risk calculation" that has us thinking: "Who do I need in my life in person that is worth the risk?"
Which is not to say our response has been uniform.
"All of us are in a different place," Gray said. "For some people, it seems like the pandemic is over for them. And then for other people, it's still March 2020 and they're still wiping their groceries."
That "different place" strains coexistence within households, families, communities - or even an entire nation.
Looking at the challenges facing us - from the pandemic to climate change to the precarious state of democracy - I've concluded that our innate sense of risk may be one of our most profound differences.
"I think for some people, in order to cope with the fear, they have to convince themselves they’re not fearful of it,” Gray said of COVID-19. “And so therefore, why would you have to wear a mask in a supermarket?”
For some of us, wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience; for others, it's a restriction that has pushed them beyond the limit of tolerance.
"I do think everybody is trying to cope and it just looks very different," she said.
"No matter what side you're on on this, in terms of levels of anger, we've all felt it. Unfortunately, some people are acting on their anger, which is not helpful."
Health care workers have borne the brunt of this anger, often fueled by misinformation, creating a job drain in the profession, she said.
We're in a mental health crisis affecting every age group, with increasing levels of depression, anxiety, insomnia, substance abuse and suicide threats, she said. But, "the phone would be ringing off the hook without a pandemic. That's because mental health issues don't just pop up when there's a crisis or a tragedy. It's always there."
Children are not immune from these crises - "All the frequent changes that affect us, affect them too," Gray says - but they have fewer mental health providers. Children are incredibly resilient, but "it is a worry that I have for all of us: That we’ll be able to be resilient and learn from these last two years."
Gray's advice remains to focus on positives and control what we can control; to eat healthy, exercise, and nourish our spiritual self; to safely connect with family and friends; and be creative in all of the above. If all else fails, reach out to a therapist.
She says humans in general are optimistic, innovative, problem-solving and capable of meeting enormous challenges. We typically resolve crises "by leaning toward each other rather than leaning away and fighting each other."
"I think leaders have responsibilities to encourage people to be loving, respectful, treat each other with dignity...we'd all probably benefit from our leaders encouraging us to be more humane toward each other.”
Unfortunately, the mental health profession - which she says gets treated as a healthcare stepchild - lacks enough treatment providers, public funding or political will to address the needs of communities at all times, not just during a crisis, she said. The pandemic "has certainly brought to light the fragility of our health care system, the inequities of our health care system."
Indeed, this has been a pandemic fueled substantially by inequity.
"It’s been hard for everybody in some way. It's certainly been harder for some. You know, for some people, it was just another hard time, because they're so used to life being hard," Gray said.
"There are some people dealing with really challenging lives before the pandemic and during the pandemic, and it will be hard after the pandemic."
My hunch is to the extent we make their lives less challenging, all of our lives will improve.
