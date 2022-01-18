Williams: Gov. Youngkin's "critical race theory" order is the epitome of systemic racism. Leave MLK out of it.

As he settles into office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin looks an awful lot like one of those “inherently divisive concepts” he seeks to ban from the classroom.

It’s one thing to campaign to a soundtrack of dog whistles and yet another to pitch your governance that way.

Youngkin’s first executive order — note the priority — is part of the Republican Party’s orchestrated obsession with “critical race theory,” a term they use to refer to schoolhouse lessons on systemic racism. The governor seeks to purge K-12 education in Virginia of “inherently divisive concepts” — a term so utterly vague and subjective as to be meaningless and unenforceable.

Over the years, when someone accuses me of being divisive, it’s invariably an attempt to shut down conversation on race. Exasperated, they argue that racism would disappear if only people like me would stop writing about it. Ultimately, I’m told that I’m the real racist.

When conservative politicians dip into this toolkit, it’s to proclaim that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is on their side. Invariably they’ll use the same shopworn quote.