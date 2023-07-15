Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If your K-12 school concerns revolve around “indoctrination,” “grooming” and what you see as the pernicious influence of Marxism and Black Lives Matter, equity in education is either a low priority or the root of all evil.

If two-thirds of your county votes Republican, and your governor says Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have gone off the rails, a board focused on equity policy in education would face stiff headwinds from the get-go.

The Community Equity Advisory Board in Hanover County, which initially reported to Superintendent Michael Gill, began as an effort to address such issues as disproportionate disciplining of Black students and the lack of racial diversity in the school workforce. But its days became numbered when it came under the purview of a Hanover School Board that has spent the past couple of years waging culture wars.

On Tuesday, the School Board abolished the equity advisory board.

“Once the School Board decided to take it over, it seemed like they were intent on dismantling it through neglect,” said Alicia Neumann, chair of the Community Equity Advisory Board. Even though supervisors Bob May and Steve Ikenberry joined the 25-member panel, “It was mostly just them wanting to kill it and not be good-faith partners at all.”

Last summer, the School Board paused the equity board’s work, refusing to approve its bylaws, even as equity board members rolled off as their terms expired, Neumann said. The advisory body withered before the School Board delivered the kill shot.

The tactic was similar to the one the School Board displayed in slow-walking the approval of a transgender student policy until a Virginia governor who shared their skepticism was elected.

On this issue, Gov. Glenn Youngkin unilaterally changed the title of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion. That office’s chief, Martin Brown, declared DEI “dead” at a speech at Virginia Military Institute.

Jack Dyer, representing the Hanover County Republican Committee, told the School Board on Tuesday that about 21 of the Hanover equity board’s members were “non-conservative” and “embrace a certain equity ideologue.” Over 70% of Hanover’s electorate “votes conservative values and principles and defines equity, in their real-life terms, as being a product of seizing opportunity and working hard to build the skills and meet the challenges to achieve it, and does not condone and rejects teaching and indoctrination of socialism into our schools or into our lives,” Dyer said.

“I believe in equality, but not equity,” another speaker said. “No one should be held back for the sake of others that do not have the same intellectual prowess. Equity lowers the standards of education.”

Fairness, justice, egalitarianism and balance are synonyms of equity. So is open-mindedness, according to Oxford Languages. Opportunity was not listed as synonymous with equity.

“The willful misunderstanding of the word, saying that it promises equal outcomes, is wrong,” Peggy Lavinder, a member of the equity advisory board, said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board’s pending abolition of the advisory panel was more evidence that the School Board doesn’t care about the education of all students, “only the ones who are white and Christian and wealthy,” she said.

A third or more of the members of the Community Equity Advisory Board were women of color — a rare place where Black and brown Hanover parents could be heard, Neumann said.

The panel was much more diverse than Hanover, whose Black population is 10%. The board, in an anonymous application process, focused on getting members from underrepresented districts such as Beaverdam and South Anna, Neumann said.

But as Lavinder said, “That is a problem when you don’t believe in equity and want to serve on an equity board.”

That nonbelief is problematic.

Equity envelopes special education, free lunches, Head Start and preschool programs, school bus transportation, and the response to the pandemic. It defines whether the various constituencies that make up the Hanover school district are having their needs met.

It’s at the heart of what makes public education public.

“Most of you may not need it, but they are our kids; there are students in our schools who need equity, who need to be given a hand up to achieve the same thing that the rich kids already have,” Pat Hunter-Jordan of the Hanover NAACP told the board Tuesday.

Naysayers need to view equity beyond the lens of race, gender or some other “other” they’re loath to accommodate.

Virginia K-12 education funding is fraught with inequity, based on a recently released report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

Virginia school divisions receive less funding per student than the national and regional state averages. And inequities are baked into the funding formula.

“The formula does not adequately account for higher needs students. State funding for at-risk students, special education students, and English learner students is less than the level of funding determined necessary to educate them in cost studies performed in other states,” the report states. It adds that the funding formula disadvantages small school divisions by failing to fully account for their higher per-student costs.

We are in a political landscape that sees starkly different realities. When public policy is stripped not only of established definitions, but seeks to erase the lived experience of people and communities, the result is an exclusion that is the antithesis of learning.

The denial of equity as a goal is a dereliction of duty. Hanover is charged with educating all of its children, not merely those of the political majority.

