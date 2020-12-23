Williams: Happy New Year? It's up to us.

Our first mistake in staring at the year ahead is to assume 2021, by default, will be better than 2020.
I seem to recall some folks breathing a sigh of relief when 2019 was over. How'd that work out? This year has been so dreadful that it merited its own Christmas ornament — a flaming dumpster.
There are no money-back guarantees of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the new year ahead. What ails this nation cannot be cured by shedding pandemic pounds. Our New Year's resolutions are powerless without a common good in mind.
And therein lies a problem. The notion of a larger collective good — a shared vision, and yes, a shared sacrifice, we all can agree on — has been discredited amid howls of "socialism." We are losing the capacity to pull together. Too many people have been left alone in a time of crisis — evicted from homes, waiting in line for a meal, clinging to life on a respirator.
You can only say "This is not who we are" so many times before it rings tinny and false. If our New Year's resolutions can't be summed up as MAGAD — Make America Give A Damn — well, don't bother.
Yes, the pandemic disrupted everything, including our school, work and play. But it also exposed some pre-existing conditions few people cared to acknowledge until the maladies became too malignant to ignore.
Numerically, the year 2020 has a perfect symmetry in the way it clarified our vision. It stripped folks of their blinders, allowed them to see our nation in its baked-in injustice, and launched a collective visioning on how to improve it.
Our isolation has given us time to think, to read and to realize how fortunate some of us are to have the luxury of staying put. It has enhanced our appreciation of workers on the front lines who don't. We've learned the folly of taking life for granted.
The COVID-19 death rate for Black and Indigenous Americans exceeds 1 in 800 nationally, according to the APM Research Lab. Latinos have also been hit disproportionately by the virus. And now, as this nation rolls out vaccines, we must be on guard that the same disparities surrounding this disease don't carry over to the inoculation against it.
It's neck-and-neck which aspect of this year was most terrifying: this invisible killer of a virus or the willingness of a substantial chunk of fellow Americans to sell our democracy down the river. in the meantime, we're dying a slow death by empty platitudes.
Jennifer Egan's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "A Visit from the Goon Squad," includes an academic star who wrote a book on "word casings" — words "reduced to husks" and stripped of their meaning outside of quote marks.
We are at that moment where words have been rendered ironic or perverted — words such as "patriot," "freedom" and "constitution"; "fraud," "hoax" and "fake news." When meaning is turned on its head, our values are similarly redefined. We must embrace facts and truth, reject conspiracy theories, and confront the contradictions between our actions and professed values.
We've got to stop hiding behind semantics in avoiding the obvious: U.S. law enforcement, which kills too many unarmed people, and mistreats too many others, needs reform, reimagining, defunding, whatever. Do it for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the innocent man handcuffed on Dec. 19 in a Virginia Beach mall while eating with family.
The travesty of President Donald Trump pardoning friends, political allies and war criminals, including a mercenary convicted for his role in the deaths of 17 Iraqi civilians, reinforces the injustice of our criminal justice system. A nation where marijuana increasingly is becoming legalized and decriminalized should have no place in its cells for people — disproportionately Black — convicted of marijuana-related offenses. Incarceration — or death by police — is no answer for mental illness in an evolved society.
We all must wear the mask. Not the mask of Paul Laurence Dunbar's poem "that grins and lies" and hides the tears and sighs of Black folks, but the masks that save lives. We must shed the toxic politics that reduced a common-sense measure into a destructive political statement.
In the New Year, I look forward to old things we took for granted: A president of all the people. Large family gatherings. Basketball sellouts at the Siegel Center. Date night at Movieland at Boulevard Square. Dancing in the moonlight at the Richmond Folk Festival. Breakfast at McLeans. Life unmasked.
We won't get there unless we roll up our sleeves and get to work, for one and for all. Let us hereby resolve.
