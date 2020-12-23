Williams: Happy New Year? It's up to us.

Our first mistake in staring at the year ahead is to assume 2021, by default, will be better than 2020.

I seem to recall some folks breathing a sigh of relief when 2019 was over. How'd that work out? This year has been so dreadful that it merited its own Christmas ornament — a flaming dumpster.

There are no money-back guarantees of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the new year ahead. What ails this nation cannot be cured by shedding pandemic pounds. Our New Year's resolutions are powerless without a common good in mind.

And therein lies a problem. The notion of a larger collective good — a shared vision, and yes, a shared sacrifice, we all can agree on — has been discredited amid howls of "socialism." We are losing the capacity to pull together. Too many people have been left alone in a time of crisis — evicted from homes, waiting in line for a meal, clinging to life on a respirator.

You can only say "This is not who we are" so many times before it rings tinny and false. If our New Year's resolutions can't be summed up as MAGAD — Make America Give A Damn — well, don't bother.