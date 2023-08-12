Michael Paul Williams Columnist Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Montgomery riverfront brawl had the makings of yet another triggering moment for Black America: an onslaught of white violence against a lone Black man in a state steeped in racial terror.

But something funny happened in this viral moment: What was shaping up to be yet another episode of Black victimization somehow became gumbo for our souls, as skinfolk rallied triumphantly to the man’s defense. Black people — and even some white folks — began posting amusing internet memes. Some people called for Aug. 5 to become a national holiday.

Suddenly, it was instructive to recall that Alabama, for all its historical horrors, was also the site of some of the greatest triumphs of the Civil Rights Movement. For more than a year in Montgomery, people chose to walk rather than ride in segregated mass transit buses. Nine years later, they marched from Selma to Montgomery to gain full voting rights for Black people.

But first, a recap, for those who somehow missed our latest viral moment.

The Harriott II, a popular riverboat attraction, was attempting to dock, but a pontoon boat was in its space. Damien Pickett, co-captain of the Harriott II, took a smaller craft ashore in an attempt to get the owners to move the pontoon. An animated discussion turned violent when one of the men charged Pickett and shoved him in the face. Other men attacked Pickett, taking him to the ground.

A 16-year-old boy dove off the riverboat and swam ashore to aid Pickett. The riverboat eventually docked and a melee ensued, with a man wielding a folding chair. The youth — dubbed “Aquamayne” on social media — became an instant hero; folding chairs, an instant meme. Pickett’s tossing of his cap in the air after being attacked was duly noted as something of a Bat Signal for help.

Perhaps part of our collective relief in the aftermath is that what transpired, for the most part, was an old-fashioned fistfight in a nation where the default response to conflict too often is gunplay.

But there’s more at work, according to Shawn Utsey, a professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University and president of the Virginia Association of Black Psychologists.

“It wasn’t really about the violence,” Utsey said Thursday. “It was about the idea that we have been witnessing the abuse and the violence against us on Facebook, on social media ... and we tend to always be in situations where we were helpless and couldn’t defend ourselves.”

“This was a time when the reverse was true,” he said. “We weren’t victims, and we weren’t helpless. We were able to fight back.”

And then there was the teenager and what he embodied as he cut through the water to aid his colleague.

“It’s not about him swimming to fight; it was about him swimming to help,” Utsey said. “To come to the assistance of an elder who was being abused.”

We might think of the memes that followed as the byproduct of our social media-obsessed age. But humor has long been a Black American coping mechanism for racism and its inherent absurdities. If we can laugh in the aftermath, it’s because usually these videos don’t end with a cavalry of Black folks coming to the rescue, by land and by water.

Our knowledge of the history of Alabama itself provides an element of relief and what Utsey called a “cathartic effect.”

Montgomery was the first capital of the Confederacy, before Richmond assumed the role. Also like Richmond, Montgomery was a major market in the buying and selling of human beings. Enslaved Black people were unloaded in chains along the very riverfront where the brawl took place.

It’s also the city where Rosa Parks said “enough” to Jim Crow degradation on public transportation, and where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., as pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, led the subsequently successful bus boycott. But that city, with a population today that is nearly two-thirds Black, did not elect its first African American mayor until 2019.

One unfortunate meme that the brawl has tapped into is the slogan “We Are Not Our Ancestors,” with add-ons such as “Sincerely, these hands.” T-shirts with that slogan, and a folding chair, have recently popped up. The implication is insidious and insulting: that our ancestors, ever passive, did not resist in the face of oppression.

“You’re damn right, we’re not our ancestors,” an annoyed Utsey said. “We don’t have half the courage they had.”

Indeed, throughout our history in this nation, there have always been courageous Black people fighting oppression covertly, overtly and subversively. To survive at all took more fight than we can imagine. We wouldn’t be here otherwise.

“They don’t know our history. Even though they’re thinking about resistance in terms of violence ... we were resisting every day, on many levels, all the time,” Utsey said.

Today, on a variety of fronts, resistance is necessary. “We have to be mindful, the reason that we celebrate is we have few opportunities to celebrate much these days,” he said. “I think we are celebrating the small victories because we’re feeling the squeeze of all that’s going on around us. And it doesn’t feel good.

“This was therapeutic for that reason. But we can’t forget that it doesn’t reflect the success that we’re having on the larger scale.”

For him, the takeaway was not the fight itself, but the show of unity on display on the dock that day.

“We can do things beyond throwing punches, right? We can still do things to come to the assistance of each other,” Utsey said. He says what happened in Montgomery has the potential to “set a new standard for expectations of how we treat each other. Forget about the white folks in the video. ... It’s about us, and how we responded to each other.”

Nothing projects strength more than unity. It is only through greater unity that we can stop the violence inflicted among us and upon us.

Our ancestors understood this. That’s the way we move from small victories to larger ones.