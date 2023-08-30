The worst fears of the Huguenot High School community unfolded Friday night at a high school football game 1,280 miles away in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

On the same night, Huguenot had been scheduled to play a football game against Thomas Jefferson. Richmond Public Schools officials initially announced that the game would be closed to spectators and media because of a social media threat. The game was cancelled “due to additional information received today about safety and security concerns,” RPS announced Thursday evening.

As if the Huguenot community were not enough on edge, the school was locked down Monday after a fight broke out among students.

This was not the fresh start in a new school year that RPS desired for Huguenot, which clearly remains traumatized by a tragedy that occurred on what should have been the happiest moment of the school year: graduation day. A Huguenot graduate and his stepfather were shot and killed outside the Altria Theater following the school’s June 6 ceremony. Five other people were wounded.

“The impact and how far-reaching that was ... that was all over the world,” Ram Bhagat, founder and director of Drums No Guns Foundation, said of the graduation shooting. “So that amplifies however much of the trauma energy.”

Huguenot, at the moment, requires our empathy and all the supportive energy we can muster. But make no mistake: its’ anxieties mirror our own and school communities well beyond it.

What happened at Huguenot, and in Oklahoma, reinforces the folly of a political movement predicated on pitting parents against professional educators. “The adults in the room can’t meet the needs of these kids coming in when the adults are already struggling,” said Rachael Deane, CEO of Voices for Virginia’s Children.

Even before the graduation day shooting, Huguenot had lost students to car accidents and community violence, staff members to illness. “It was a tough year,” said Angela Jones, RPS’ director of culture, climate and student services.

So tough that Jones and Harold Fitrer, president and CEO of Communities in Schools Richmond, participated in a Zoom call a couple of weeks ago with Communities in Schools affiliates in Texas and officials from the Uvalde, Texas, Consolidated Independent School District, where a former student fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

The goal, Jones said, was to “hear from them what they tried — their successes and struggles with coming back to school after such a tragedy.” As it turned out, RPS — given its experience with past trauma — was already ahead of Uvalde’s curve, “which I’m sad and proud to say at the same time.”

But the trauma of June 6 — compounded as it is by so many pre-existing and still-lingering conditions — will not easily subside. As Jones notes, people process their trauma or seek help “at their own speed ... in their own way.”

Or as Deane said: “First, it’s important to know that, yes, there’s lingering trauma at Huguenot High School. There’s lingering collective trauma all around the city. The trauma has ripples across the entire community.”

In response, we must become more trauma-informed and healing-centered, she said. “Until we can address the trauma and begin the healing process ... we are not going to see academic performance, we are not going to see attendance, we are not going to see engagement and participation.”

That includes understanding the way trauma affects behavior — and that negative behavior sometimes is a way that trauma is communicated. “When we immediately turn around to something really punitive, something that severs whatever connection is still left, that’s the wrong approach,” Deane said.

“He doesn’t mince words,” Deane says of Ginwright. “He basically says, ‘Our children won’t be well until we are.’ So we have got to employ intergenerational strategies to meet the needs of our young people and their caregivers.”

A lot of this trauma is rooted in economic insecurity. When families are dealing with the the daily stressors of poverty, inadequate transportation and unaffordable food and health care, there’s barely enough energy to survive, much less thrive.

Deane, in her advocacy, says young people are open about their anxieties over violence in their communities and economic instability at home. Also, “they talk about the broader world a lot,” including political polarization and climate change.

“Our young people are showing up in school feeling the violence of racism,” Deane said, days after three Black people in Jacksonville were shot to death in what appears to be a racially motivated attack. “That’s another trauma they’re bringing with them every day. So it’s not just ‘What’s going on in my neighborhood, what’s going on in my school or what happened at the graduation.’ It’s all of that: it’s the pandemic, it’s this increasingly polarized, stressful world that they live in.”

Jones is afraid that violence is becoming the go-to, the only way they see to solve problems in today’s society. “And then, the losses and the grief is presenting as more anger. And then we kind of get into a cycle of violence and anger and hurt and grief.”

“I’m very concerned about that. And the lack of hope,” Jones said. “Our children have so much potential, but it’s being blinded by the trauma.”

Huguenot had metal detectors last year, but students are eyeing them differently; tempers are on shorter fuses, she said. “It’s just a heavy time to be an adolescent in our community right now.”

Or, for that matter, to be an adult. These students’ anxieties, in many ways, mirror our own.

We cannot afford to process inequities, injustice, violence and polarization with detachment, or shrug at the problems of someone else’s children. The headlines will always reflect our denial and indifference.

Like the man says: our children won’t be well until we are.