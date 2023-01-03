Williams: I won't stop watching football after Monday night. But I'll never watch it the same way again.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Football, for many of us, has been more than a national pastime. It was a rite of passage.

As a child on Sunday afternoons during the 1960s, I watched pro football at my father's knee. I filled my noggin with so many football facts and figures that Tom Harris, the late coach and athletic director for Virginia Union University, predicted a career for me as a statistician.

Six decades later, those names and numbers don't roll off the tongue as effortlessly as they used to. Before Monday night, I'd never heard of Damar Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills. But my love for the game remains.

Still, I couldn't ignore the signs of trouble even before EMT workers administered CPR to Hamlin, who lay on that football field in Cincinnati as I -- and seemingly, the nation -- watched in horror.

"This could be the end of football," texted my brother, a former college football player.

That won't happen. There's too much financial capital and emotional investment in this sport, whose controlled mayhem makes it the perfect entertainment for our violent culture.

Still, football, for many of us, was a guilty watch even before Hamlin wound up fighting for his life.

Ray Easterling, who played the game for the University of Richmond and the Atlanta Falcons, was a victim of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated concussions, before his suicide. He's far from alone among CTE victims. There's an open debate over whether children should participate in the sport.

I was also turned off by the pervasive racism in the sport, which has obstructed pathways to advancement for Black coaches and executives, blackballed Colin Kaepernick for a nonviolent protest, and engaged in race-based discrimination in dispensing awards to former players for brain injury.

But through it all, I couldn't muster the indignation to quit football. And I, like the wider public, acquiesced to the game's inherent brutality.

After all, isn't that the American way? Three football players at the University of Virginia were slain in November during a moment when mass shootings were occurring with metronome-like regularity. As a nation that has become inured to gun violence in its streets, schools, houses of worship and nightclubs, we are conditioned to look the other way.

But something snapped in this narrative Monday night.

What made the crisis all the more unsettling was that it occurred on what appeared to be an utterly routine tackle. There's no viciousness to campaign against -- more wicked shots were administered on college football fields over the weekend.

Much of the speculation surrounding Hamlin's cardiac arrest focused on a phenomenon called commotio cordis -- a disruption of the heart's rhythm caused by a blow to the chest at precisely the worst time. This trauma-induced arrhythmia is far more prevalent in youth baseball than pro football.

Hamlin's trauma unfolded before a national television audience on "Monday Night Football." As I wrote this, he remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, his prognosis unclear. Everyone involved in the broadcast -- from the reporters and announcers to the players themselves -- struggled to harness their despair Monday night. It was a startling contrast to the hypermasculinity that defines the sport.

Players, for too long, have been treated as commodities, and we as fans have been willing accomplices. Monday night, the NFL appeared poised to return the shell-shocked players to the field after a 5-minute warmup before humanity, common sense (or perhaps, a rebellion by players and coaches) prevailed.

I'm not sure that Monday's game would have been postponed a few short years ago. But today, a sports conversation is far more likely to veer toward mental health after high profile athletes -- such as gymnast Simone Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka and basketball star Kevin Love -- acknowledged their mental health struggles or called timeout on behalf of their emotional well-being.

Athletes are removing themselves from pedestals and embracing their vulnerability. That's progress. Beyond our wishes for Hamlin's full recovery, let's hope that this episode changes the way we treat athletes, especially when they let us down.

In our polarized times, sports remains one of the few things with the capacity to bring people together. The tender hugs of comfort between football opponents Monday night segued into candlelight vigils including fans of both the Bengals and Bills.

Meanwhile, people were offering Hamlin more than their prayers for his recovery. More than $4 million poured into a GoFundMe community toy drive that he established for needy children in 2020.

We look at these guys as modern-day gladiators. But the reality is that they're teammates, friends, fathers and sons who've often risen above challenging backgrounds to give back to their communities. One of the most heartbreaking images in the aftermath Monday was footage of Hamlin, arm around his mom, as they took a selfie before the game.

This tragedy won't end football, and I won't stop watching the game. But I'll never view the people who play it the same way again. The next time I see them taking the field, I'll say a little prayer for them.

