Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A rationale behind the nomination of Greg Coleman to the Hanover County School Board failed to place public education above religious dogma.

“While I had several outstanding candidates, after interviewing them all I nominated (Coleman) because he is a strong Christian with leadership experience and he has kids in Hanover schools, giving him firsthand knowledge of the issues faced by parents of school children,” Monolo said in a Hanover County news release. “I felt he would do the best job advocating for parents and children in our schools.”

I am fine with Coleman being Christian. But I am uneasy about his Christian faith being trumpeted as a qualification for service on the board. To do so suggests that Hanover residents who adhere to Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism or atheism need not apply.

Beyond that, it raises concerns about whether non-Christians who work in the school district — or who are being educated by it — will be treated equitably.

Nowadays, so-called conservatives love the Constitution, at least in theory. But in practice, their application of the document is spotty and selective.

There is no oath to the Constitution that cannot be tossed aside in the name of power politics, or for an insurrection to overthrow the results of a presidential election. And while the Second Amendment — a passage that begins with “a well regulated militia” — is interpreted broadly, literal words in the First Amendment are disregarded.

Book bans and government censorship? Yes, please!

The wall separating church and state? Hand me a battering ram.

Don’t believe me?

Try Article VI, Clause III of the U.S. Constitution, which states “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”

In Hanover, the appointments of Redd and Coleman suggest a religious test is in full effect. Monolo said the quiet part out loud. But so-called Christian values in the political sphere ill-serve public policy and civil discourse. The vinegary nature of deliberations and decision-making on the Hanover School Board vividly illustrate the corrosive impact.

My growing fear of this destructive mix — and an invitation from Ginter Park Presbyterian Church — landed me in the pulpit on a recent Sunday to preach a cautionary layman’s sermon about the weaponization of faith toward un-Christlike ends.

“A chunk of our fellow citizens seem to be spoiling for a theocracy, or an autocracy, not a democracy. White Christian nationalism — which I would assert has everything to do with ‘white’ and next to nothing to do with Christian, is in vogue; a pluralistic society is not,” I said.

“It seems to me that the more ‘religious’ this nation becomes, the meaner people have gotten.”

That certainly seems to be the case on the Hanover School Board, which too frequently fails to disguise its antipathy toward residents who do not share its agenda.

Our nation’s autocratic drift has a terrifying number of folks willing to reelect an amoral man who has pledged to pardon “a large portion” of participants in an insurrection he stoked. Some folks at that violent uprising on Jan. 6, 2021, carried signs that read, “JESUS IS MY SAVIOR; TRUMP IS MY PRESIDENT.”

This insane idolatry coincides with a decline in the percentage of Americans who call themselves Christian. While nine out of 10 Americans were Christian 50 years ago, that number is now closer to two-thirds. Christians in the U.S. could fall below a majority by 2070, according to the Pew Research Center.

Those numbers mirror racial and ethnic trends that project a “majority-minority” nation before the middle of this century. This prediction comes with flawed political assumptions and is complicated by the fact that numerous Latinos define themselves as white. But it might help explain anti-immigrant posturing, the surge of white Christian nationalism and the bizarre deification of Trump.

This toxic form of Christianity is at loggerheads with a pluralistic, multicultural democracy. The politicians who talk so much about “indoctrination” are projecting their agenda and creating a potentially hostile work and school environment for those who do not share their religious beliefs.

Elected officials who elevate a single faith above others are failing a basic American test. They are unworthy of overseeing public education.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023 April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023 May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023 May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023 May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023 May 28, 2023 May 30, 2023