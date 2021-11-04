Williams: In Virginia, white grievance was the winning ticket. That's what we learned on Election Day

The demise in Richmond of what would have been the only Black-owned casino in America might have been even more surprising than Terry McAuliffe's defeat.

Cathy Hughes, founder of the Urban One media conglomerate, pitched the One Casino + Resort as a symbol of racial pride. But the casino was overwhelmingly opposed by white voters who narrowly sank it, despite its support in the heavily Black and Latino 8th and 9th districts of South Richmond.

In hindsight, casino backers overplayed their hand. Selling Black empowerment on the backs of the Black impoverished was always going to be a complicated transaction. Mayor Levar Stoney and Black organizations such as the Richmond and Virginia NAACP and the Richmond Crusade for Voters argued that the casino would bring jobs, revenue and investment in an area of South Richmond that could use it. But a biracial group of establishment and progressive folks worked to defeat what they called an exploitative business model.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's election, Mignonne Guy, chair of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, said white people should stop trying to save Black people and focus on saving themselves.