On a sun-kissed evening prior to a meeting of the Hanover Board of Supervisors, dozens of adults and children quietly gathered on the lawn of the historic county courthouse for a “read-in” protesting a School Board policy that would expedite book removal in school libraries.

Hours earlier on Wednesday, a member of the conservative group Hanover Patriots had gotten wind of Together Hanover’s protest and posted on Facebook: “They will be doing readings from some of the books pulled from Hanover County library shelves due to their pornographic and vulgar content.

“It would be a total shame if someone called to report their read in to local law enforcement as they will be in violation of Virginia codes 18.2-373, 18.2-374 and 18.2-374.4,” Kimberly Thurston wrote, citing Virginia obscenity and child pornography statutes.

Hanover has become the latest locale to experience the book ban fever movement, as its School Board considers a policy that could result in a book being immediately removed from the shelves, pending a review, if one resident complains that it has pervasive vulgarity. Another category would remove “controversial” material. (This column would not pass muster.)

Why would the School Board enact such a vague and draconian policy?

Because, in overwhelmingly Republican Hanover, they can.

“Some of them are very entrenched in the ultra-MAGA world and when something is popular someplace, they hang on to that,” said Louise Smith Evans of Together Hanover, organizer of the read-in. “And because they have the group that they have on the Board of Supervisors and on the School Board, they feel like they can do it and they’re not going to be challenged.”

The political right is framing this as a battle against vulgarity, pornography and what they would describe as the pernicious influence of “wokeness.” I see it as an assault on free speech, academic freedom and diversity. The censoring of stories by LGBTQ authors and authors of color shows a callous disregard for the students who relate to those stories.

This is a political and ideological flex that has little do do with education, which is nurtured by exposure to all sorts of points of view. Consider the curious case of “The Hill We Climb,” the poem Amanda Gorman read at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Access to the poem has been restricted at a school in Miami-Dade County, Florida, following a complaint by one parent that it contains indirect hate speech — an absurd assertion if you actually read the poem.

A recent analysis of book challenges by Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post showed the objections to be primarily about sexual content in books. Of the books challenged during the 2021-2022 school year at the school districts examined, 42% have LGBT characters or themes; 28% have characters of color or deal with race.

Make no mistake: This book banning is part of a highly choreographed national movement, about as grassroots as the artificial turf on a football field.

The Hanover School Board apparently fashioned this draft behind closed doors, says Hanover resident Peggy Lavinder. She is concerned that books are being removed without documentation, particularly by School Board members, who as non-school employees are deemed exempt from such reporting.

There’s a similar lack of transparency regarding the origins of a list of about 120 books submitted to the School Board for scrutiny.

“The following list are books in Hanover County High School Libraries that have been identified, challenged, or removed from other systems due to their content,” reads a header above the list, which adds: “This list is a beginning; it is not exhaustive.” That list includes “Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye” by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison, “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood, Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” and numerous works by bestselling fantasy writer Sarah Maas.

Asked for the source of the list, Hanover schools spokesman Chris Whitley said in an email: “Our (school division administration) limited understanding is that the list was shared with the School Board by a citizen. That is the extent of our knowledge. As a result, we (school division administration) cannot speak to the citizen’s intent, compilation methods, or affiliation(s).”

According to the American Library Association, the vast majority of challenges to books and resources before 2020 were brought by a single parent regarding a single book their child was reading. But in 2022, 90% of reported book challenges “were demands to censor multiple titles — and of those demands to censor library books, 40% sought to remove or restrict more than 100 books all at once.”

Such numbers and listing “are evidence of a growing, well-organized, conservative political movement, the goals of which include removing books about race, history, gender identity, sexuality, and reproductive health from America’s public and school libraries that do not meet their approval,” according to the ALA, adding that the movement distributes the list to local organizations and individuals “to initiate a mass challenge that can empty the shelves of a library.”

“Parents’ rights” should mean a parent has the right to supervise their own child’s education, not the children of an entire jurisdiction. Libraries are for everyone, not solely for their self-appointed morality police. Censorship is inconsistent with liberty and the Constitution, and can roar out of control.

In Spotsylvania, two school board members called for the burning of books that had been removed. In Nazi Germany, the sentiment against books considered un-German, degenerate or unaligned with the politics, ideology or culture of the day led to a frenzy that resulted in the burning of thousands of books across the country.

One book, it should be noted, was not included in the list submitted in Hanover: Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

