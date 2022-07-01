Williams: Monday is America's birthday. A nation worth celebrating is a nation worth saving.

Before the pandemic, the Fourth of July celebrations of Niya Bates were downright panoramic, with trips to Albemarle County’s Pantops Mountain for an 180-degree view of nearly a dozen fireworks shows from as far away as Wintergreen and Greene County.

But no one can accuse Bates — former director of the Getting Word oral history project to preserve the histories of Black families at Monticello — of getting swept up in the holiday.

“I would say I’m always a little ambivalent about the celebration of the Fourth of July,” she said Friday. As a public historian, “It’s always hard to try to reckon with the shortcomings of what our nation professes to be. So this holiday is always a mixed bag for me.”

America’s Independence Day has always been a paradox for Black folks attempting to navigate the chasm between the lofty sentiments of our founding documents and our historical and current reality. This contradiction was memorably expressed by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, whose question — “What to the slave is the Fourth of July” — resonates in the African American psyche more than a century and a half after Emancipation.

“I think his words ... have a lot of salience given all that we see happening in our country today,” Bates said, citing all the ways in which civil and human rights have been contested and constricted.

But even if your ancestors were not enslaved, our current moment should leave you more deeply interrogating our nation’s contradictions and our duty to make America live up to its promise.

Living in the U.S.A. nowadays is more about bombshells than fireworks.

Witness the revelations surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which increasingly suggest that a sitting president, Donald Trump, conspired in an attack on Congress to overturn the results of a presidential election he lost.

There are the disheartening (for many) results of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings scuttling abortion rights, limiting the ability to enforce Miranda rights and kneecapping efforts to mitigate climate change. Toss in the scourge of mass shootings, resurgent white supremacy, and the bizarre embrace of sedition and autocracy, and it’s hard to get in a celebratory mood.

For those of us already leery of a holiday steeped in hypocrisy, the new Juneteenth holiday offered potential solace. But even the narrative surrounding Juneteenth — the June 19, 1865, date that Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived to proclaim the enslaved people in Texas as free — has been challenged. Some historians argue that the message was intended more for recalcitrant enslavers than the enslaved, who were aware that they’d been declared free.

“My response to that would be like any other holiday, Juneteenth is an invented cultural tradition. And it was not one that Black people chose to celebrate without thinking it through,” said Bates, who is nearing the completion of her Ph.D. in history at Princeton University.

“This is a moment that people in Galveston were thinking through all the possible ways that Black folks could celebrate their newfound freedom.”

I would argue that Black people, whose forced labor built America’s wealth, and whose constant strivings reset our nation’s moral compass, long ago earned the right to celebrate this day. But America’s congenital imperfections will be fatal if we don’t address them.

“I would encourage people to really engage with the truth. In order to get out of this moment, we have to have a reckoning with America’s past, including the people who wrote this Constitution,” she said, noting that they were largely enslavers and white supremacists “deeply invested in expansion of the American empire and capitalism in a way that has not been in the best interest of American citizens.”

She says America has always sought to balance the best and worst of what it could be.

That tension increasingly seems unsustainable; our balance, spinning perilously out of control.

“There’s no question that we’re seeing a growing tide of right-wing extremism in this country. Fascism is on the rise. We’re in a very dangerous place. This democratic experiment has always been just that — an experiment,” Bates said.

Still, she has “boundless optimism” that America can be fixed.

“I think it’s worth fighting for because there is hope in the ideas of freedom and liberty and democracy as they are expressed in those documents,” which have inspired liberation movements across the world, Bates said. “It would be a mistake to look uncritically at them, but it would be a mistake to throw them away.”

So many Americans seem intent on throwing them away. We need to think about what happens if this experiment fails.