A call to action against gun violence outside the decaying George Wythe High School was marred by a cheap shot at an undeserving target.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette Wallace McEachin held up a newspaper front page featuring a photo of protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument, beneath the headline “TIMES HAVE CHANGED.”

“In thinking about the number of shootings that have occurred in the city of Richmond over the past two weeks, I was thinking about, where is the visible outrage? Where are the marchers in the streets? Where are the people flooding different neighborhoods and different areas?

“And so, I reached back, and this is the June 4, 2020, edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch,” she said, noting the throngs of of people protesting at the Robert E. Lee monument before its removal in September 2021. “So where are these people now?” she asked to applause. “Where is all this anger and concern now? ...”

“And so, what I would ask is all of these people who protested in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, who protested against white supremacy, who protested to bring down the monuments peacefully, listen to what these community leaders have said and have asked, and volunteer. Don’t just shout out, show up,” McEachin said, to more applause.

The spate of recent gun violence, including the shooting of two Wythe students Thursday near the school grounds and the fatal shooting of an adult at the Belt Atlantic Apartments across Midlothian Turnpike, sparked Monday evening’s vigil at Wythe.

I can readily understand the frustrations of the prosecutor, police officers, educators and others on hand Monday. They are on the frontlines of an intractable gun violence problem that waxes and wanes for reasons not even criminologists fully understand. This was a gathering of caring people, searching for solutions.

But the protesters are not the problem.

“The people organizing to stop police violence haven’t gone anywhere,” said Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, in a text message Monday evening.

“They’re organizing to provide free food like community fridges, opening free stores and monthly grants like MAD RVA, offering political education and mentoring on community safety. Organizers are building community trust outside the city system that’s leaving us to starve, inadequate schools & families unhoused, which is directly linked to the violence in the community law enforcement exploits for press,” she said.

“Standing at Wythe, a campus that can’t get the money it needs for a new building while pointing the finger at community organizers who have been demanding for funds to be redirected is a clear misdirection away from accountability,” Wise added. (After several years of infighting between the city administration and Richmond School Board, a new Wythe is in the design stage and Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget contains funding for construction.)

The protests, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, were a demand that law enforcement officers stop using using unwarranted lethal force against Black people. But the protests were about much more. The problem of gun violence is rooted in some of the very social justice conditions those marchers were protesting. It was never all about the statues. Theirs was a holistic call for a more just and equitable society whose benefits would flow to the least of us.

Times have changed, but not nearly enough. Outrage, as those protests demonstrated, has its limits without public policies and resources to support positive change. Confederate monuments have been removed, but the number of fatal police shootings nationally continues to rise, according to The Washington Post.

Plenty of Americans are outraged at too-easy access to firearms, but too many lawmakers remain unmoved. Mass shootings, in their frequency, trend dangerously toward mundane. As for protesting this violent state of affairs, the Tennessee legislature expelled fellow members who voiced their outrage.

Demanding change from police departments and elected officials is not the same as addressing the moving and largely unknowable target that is gun violence in Richmond.

This is not a problem that can be marched away.

There was talk at the vigil of securing guns or not bringing a gun to a fistfight — all of which ignores the elephant-sized cache of weapons in the room.

And yet, in the face of this obvious distinction, elected officials who are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the gun lobby cast about frantically for reasons why this cannot be blamed on the easy availability of guns, or how the public is served by the availability of military-grade killing machines such as AR-15-style rifles. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court radically expanded the Second Amendment, handcuffing jurisdictions in their attempts to control firearms. So we are stuck trying to solve this systemic problem on an individual level — the default U.S. response to everything from racism to an existential climate crisis.

“Parents, adults, we can fix this. We can minimize this. We can prevent this. But the same anger we had against Robert E. Lee, we need to have that same anger against crime in the city of Richmond,” McEachin said to applause.

People are past fed up with crime and violence, especially those most impacted by it. But anger, without helpful public policy, is sound and fury wasted.

As we enlist all hands to stem the violence, shaming the folks who have demonstrated that they actually give a damn is unproductive.

If the aftermath of 2020 taught us anything, it is that outrage is no substitute for action.

PHOTOS: Monument Ave. without Robert E. Lee statue