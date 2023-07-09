Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Monument Avenue, unlike three summers ago, is quiet these days. The busy circle once filled with protesters around the graffiti-decked Robert E. Lee statue is now home to a fenced-in landscaping project.

The social justice demands of 2020 seem similarly disconnected from our current reality, as if we imagined them. The ascendant progressivism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer has been overtaken by an aggressive backlash and reset by the political right.

This is not an environment conducive to a flourishing of the police reform movement in Virginia, as affirmed by a report by the Virginia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Or as one of its findings states: “Recent legislative initiatives in Virginia have sought to increase accountability and curb police abuses in some contexts, though implementation of these efforts has been limited, and has been met with significant resistance from the law enforcement community.”

“My first response is ... none of this is new,” says Angela Fontaine, former co-chair of a city task force set up to establish civilian oversight of the Richmond Police Department. “I think that’s where all my frustration comes in.”

As for that oversight?

The Richmond City Council, after two years of discussion, unanimously approved the creation of an advisory civilian review board for the police department last October. But nine months later, the board has neither a director nor members appointed by the council and Mayor Levar Stoney, who used a policing expert from Virginia Commonwealth University to undercut the task force’s push for a completely independent office to handle all complaints against officers, audit police data and procedures, and make binding disciplinary decisions.

But even the relatively toothless result remains unrealized.

“It seems to be stuck and not being pushed by the community anymore, and we’re kind of seeing this pendulum swinging the other way now that there’s not protests in the streets,” Fontaine said.

As for Richmond officials, “I don’t feel like it’s a priority for them. The fire has gone out, if you will.”

Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney testified before the Virginia Advisory Committee that the movement in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder and other high-profile killings by police “provided a moment that made authentic oversight and accountability feel uniquely attainable.”

But the Justice for George Floyd in Policing Act failed in the U.S. Senate over proposed restrictions to qualified immunity. And community review boards were made optional in legislation passed by the General Assembly. In the 2023 session, lawmakers introduced several bills to reverse reforms made in 2020, according to the report.

Meanwhile, police chiefs open to reform have left their departments or been forced out, according to Brackney, who was fired from her Charlottesville post in 2021.

Dana Schrad of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police told the committee that 12,000 local law enforcement officers and 1,300 state police and civilian employees “have recently left the profession due to these legislative and accountability reform efforts.”

If officers are leaving because they feel threatened by reform, “OK, let them leave ... or educate them on why this is important,” Fontaine said.

“The other side of that is there’s also officers that have resigned because of the culture within policing,” she added.

The report suggests that officers who fled the profession out of fear of reform or accountability jumped the gun.

“There are few procedures in place to address inappropriate police workplace culture, or manage officers with aggressive or hostile attitudes toward the communities they police,” states the report, adding that testifying panelists “raised concern of cultural norms and standards within many departments that develop and perpetuate problematic behaviors that do not serve community needs nor lend themselves to transparency or accountability.”

And yet, “speakers cited political and structural barriers that tend to reinforce the status quo, shielding law enforcement from reform and accountability efforts,” with Brackney, who now lectures at George Mason and Carnegie Mellon universities, testifying that law enforcement has been able to so successfully inoculate itself against reform that many individuals in the profession “believe they are invulnerable to accountability,” the report states.

That’s not an activist or protester talking. That’s a former police chief. The “few bad apples” excuse-making for police brutality ignores the cultural rot in the entire law enforcement barrel.

“Those officers are still working in a system that’s allowing certain things to happen,” Fontaine said. “The system itself has to be changed. We can praise good cops all day long, but as long as the system isn’t changed, there are still going to be bad cops. But you can’t change a system without buy-in. And the buy-in has to be internal.”

“It’s a huge task. You’re not going to change the culture in policing overnight. But it’s frustrating when leaders have information and aren’t trusting it in trying to change things. So now we have this report from another agency. That’s great. I’m happy about it. Now what?”

This problem isn’t going to simply go away. We can’t allow police reform to become the next Massive Resistance. As long as its momentum stalls, the next George Floyd is around the corner.

