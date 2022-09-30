Williams: Politicians should learn to practice quiet after the storm

In U.S. politics, it’s all fun and games until the hurricane winds roar. Which explains why our current model of blowhard leadership needs to change.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finds himself in need of federal aid from a president he has trolled as “President Brandon,” to the delight of audiences who break out into the insipid “Let’s Go, Brandon!” chant.
Please don’t ask me to explain how “Let’s go, Brandon!” — weird code for “(bleep) Joe Biden” — becamethe rallying cry of the American political right. Suffice it to say that this puerile behavior should have no place in the serious business of governance, where lives are at stake.
But every day is election season into today’s politics.
Virginia has no natural immunity to storms like Ian, which will only become more intense as global warming increases, even as Republicans in thrall to the fossil fuel industry oppose measures to combat this existential threat.
Virginia’s governor might want to consider the inevitable crises and not go out of his way to antagonize Biden by campaigning on behalf of election denier Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, as he plans to do in October.
“I have said that I firmly believe that Joe Biden was elected president,” he added. “I have to say in all candor I wish he wasn’t, because I don’t think he’s done a good job for America.”
Youngkin’s superpower, so far, is to appear more moderate than his stances suggest. But he needs to sit out the Arizona campaign because the GOP candidate he would lend support to has staked out disqualifying ground that renders her manifestly unfit to hold office.
As for Youngkin’s election’s regrets, Biden is the president we’ve got and the president whose support we will need in Virginia should disaster strike. Hurricanes have no respect for politics or partisanship.
Some of the most damaging U.S. storms in recent memory have devastated red states or states governed by Republicans.
That moment was recalled Thursday by FOX News commentator Jesse Watters, who asked political operative Karl Rove: “Is Biden going to fly to Florida, and is he going to try to hug Ron DeSantis, and should Ron DeSantis hug him back?”
This foolishness, during a moment of devastation, suffering and loss of life, should tell us that our partisanship has become too poisonous for the body politic.
Hurricane Harvey (2017) arrived on Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana and hung around like an unwanted house guest who wouldn’t leave, inundating Houston. Four years later, a severe winter storm would take out Texas’ power grid, leaving millions of people without power for days.
Recall, after the devastation in Puerto Rico following 2017’s Hurricane Maria, then-President Donald Trump flinging rolls of paper towels into a crowd and complaining that the ravaged island had “thrown our budget out of whack.” His administration subsequently withheld $20 million in hurricane aid,according to a HUD Office of Inspector General report.
“We live in a very politicized time,” DeSantis -- fresh off his shameless political stunt of flying 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vinyard -- told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.
“But you know, when people are fighting for their lives, when their whole livelihood is at stake, when they’ve lost everything -- if you can’t put politics aside for that, then you’re just not going to be able to.”
A migrant who reads the plight DeSantis described might think: “Hey, that sounds like me!”
DeSantis and Biden spoke, presumably like adults. We can assume the governor called the president by his given name, and Florida will receive the help it needs.
But that moment of calm in the partisan storm should have us asking: Can we make the pause button permanent?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian.