Williams: Racial diversity alone won't cure what ails policing

Several days after the sickening video of Tyre Nichols being fatally pummeled and kicked by Memphis cops, retired Richmond police lieutenant Hamlet Hood was slated to speak to students about respect at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School.

“What do we tell the kids now when this is what they see?” Hood asked Tuesday.

My relationship with Hood dates back to 1989, when I interviewed him for a story on African Americans in policing. The headline of the story said it all: "CITY'S RACIAL STRAINS OFTEN CATCH BLACK OFFICERS BETWEEN 2 WORLDS."

Those dual universes still exist, particularly during a moment of headline-grabbing police brutality. But for African Americans, the spectacle of Black Memphis police officers brutalizing Nichols slathered an extra layer of trauma on the tragedy.

“It’s disturbing regardless," Hood said of the video, before adding: "It is more personal when it's one of us — well, a group of us.”

At moments like this, young Black men who might have considered entering the law enforcement profession look at that video out of Memphis and conclude Black and blue do not mix. "Because then they start looking at it from the standpoint of 'Well, what if I get in there and I change and become like in their case,'" Hood said.

He can't help but take what happened in Memphis personally.

"To see the profession, and see in this incident how we’ve gone backwards or we’ve acclimated to the negative side, then that means that almost I’ve wasted 40 years in trying to change it to where it’d be beneficial to us," he said. "Because we still need law enforcement in our communities. If you don’t trust them, well, where does the citizen stand then — especially in some of those high-crime areas? 'If I call the police, bad things are gonna happen; if I don’t call the police, bad things are gonna happen. So I’ll just sit here and be quiet.'”

He's quick to say there's no justification for what happened in Memphis. He said he has always been opposed to specialized police units with aggressive acronyms like SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) in Memphis. And the code of silence on police forces that enables misbehavior and abuse angers him.

“They end up perpetuating the thing they can’t stand on the street: 'I’m not gonna tell on a person I care about,'" he said.

But some people have confronted him about the Memphis episode, "and it was a slap in the face. Because it means everything that I’ve done, it’s not about me and what I tried to do. It’s your perception of me and my profession.”

Our perception has long been that if we as people of color could lend our perspectives to historically racist institutions, we could change them. But policing challenges the assumption.

Does diversity make a difference in policing?

That question was recently put to Yale University professor Phillip Atiba Goff of the Center for Policing Equity during an interview with NPR.

"So prior to 2021, I would have said that there's not strong evidence one way or the other," Goff replied. But his mind was changed by data out of Chicago that showed that Black officers and women officers of any race were far less likely to use force than were white male officers. "That tells me that there is some benefit that's possible in diversifying police," Goff said.

But Goff added that diversifying police forces "doesn't rate in the top 10 of things that I would tell a police department to do." He argued that police need to do less. That includes ending police involvement with mental health crises, homelessness and even low-level traffic enforcement.

But conversations about reimagining policing in a way that reduces the potential for undue violence never seem to have legs. How much has really changed since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer launched a 2020 spring and summer of protests? Politicians offer platitudes, but are loath to enact legislation to curb police brutality, not unlike the anemic response to mass shootings. Elected officials will let the public blow off steam before returning to business as usual.

So Hood is left to recall conversations with a young man in Hampton — the son of a police officer — who wanted to enter the profession but is unsure now. “My only argument was, 'Well you can’t change something from the outside,'" Hood said.

In the meantime, you have got to wonder about how police departments are screening applicants. Nichols' assailants clearly had no business in policing. But weeding out bad actors in an institution built to protect them is a fool's errand.

The insertion of Black officers into this culture will have limited impact, especially if those officers are as invested in harassing or brutalizing other Black folks. Policing, like America itself, has a core rotted by systemic — rather than individual — racism so pervasive that even three EMT workers, two of them Black, were fired for failing to properly treat Nichols at the scene.

The problem is the orchard, not the apple. You cannot grow healthy fruit in tainted soil.

