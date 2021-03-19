Williams: Racism against some is racism against all. Stop Asian hate.

Sarah Choi, reeling from a year of racial reckoning that left her wondering where she fit in, established a virtual sisterhood in November for Korean women in search of a safe and nurturing space.
On Unni-ne, which translates as "older sister place," Choi teaches the Korean language to women who never learned to speak it. The women meditate and discuss books, K-drama, K-beauty and films such as the Oscar-nominated "Minari," about a Korean American family in rural Arkansas.
Their next topic, tragically, will be the mass murder of Korean women.
“Sunday is going to be basically a healing circle voicing our thoughts and fears and frustrations," Choi, a Richmond-based marketing consultant, said Thursday.
The source of those fears is a spate of physical and verbal attacks and acts of discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders — nearly 3,800 incidents between March 20, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, according to the Stop AAPI Hate national report. Those statistics do not include Tuesday's Atlanta spa shootings, which killed eight people, including six Asian women.
For this trend, we can blame Donald Trump, who stoked anti-Asian hostility with his "China virus" racism. Violence against Asians looms as a blood-stained bow on a pandemic that began with the killings of Black Americans Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Robert Aaron Long, 21, who has been charged in the Atlanta-area shootings, told police he had a "sexual addiction" and sought to remove "temptation."
The response at times has been more triggering than comforting.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office in Cherokee County, Ga., sounded more like Long's defense attorney.
"He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Capt. Jay Baker said Wednesday.
Thursday, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, chose a congressional hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to extol the virtues of lynching.
Such responses are nonsense, and part of the problem.
“I have a bad day. You have a bad day," Choi said. "We don’t kill people because we had a bad day.”
She was shocked, but not surprised, by what happened. The Atlanta murders conjured emotions similar to those she felt at the killings of Floyd, Arbery and Taylor, she said. But, "There's a hesitancy and resistance to call this an act of racism. And that makes me furious.”
The defendant's claims of sexual addiction are indistinguishable from racism, she said, "because Asian women are hypersexualized in American culture for whatever reason," an experience she and other Asian women know firsthand. "I've heard 'Me love you long time' so many times directed at me," she said.
Choi became a U.S. citizen last month, an act delayed by a Trump presidency that coddled and catered to white supremacists.
Choi's feelings are not unique. As this nation became intent on becoming the meanest, most-bigoted version of itself, myself and others shared her doubts about the efficacy of the American Dream and wondered if we needed to seek safe harbor elsewhere.
Ultimately, as a mother, Choi decided she needed to become a citizen for the sake of her young son.
“I don’t want to live in fear, but I am vigilant," she said.
As is Andy Nishida of Richmond.
“It’s been pretty quiet here," he said of Virginia. "I don’t feel necessarily unsafe here. But because there’s just more of it happening — and I think some of the things have happened in places where maybe you wouldn't have expected it — I feel like we have to keep our guard up.”
Nishida, a native of Southern California, is an engineer and swing dance enthusiast. He's a fourth-generation Japanese American with Korean ancestry on his mother's side.
Nishida was outraged at Richmond police abuse of Black Lives Matter protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument. But the mass killing of Asians "really made me understand over the last couple of days what Black Lives Matter is all about and the hurt that’s behind it.”
Choi said an America unable to address racial violence against Black people appears unequipped to process racial violence against Asians and other people of color.
Choi and Nishida see Asian Americans increasingly shedding a historical reticence at being outspoken on social justice issues. Nishida wishes others would join them and wonders: Where are our allies?
One of the more euphoric aspects of our past summer of protest was the extent in which people of other races and ethnicities rallied on behalf of Black lives. America will never be America until it is a safe and nurturing space for all.
If we don't ally with Asians in America when their lives are imperiled, we are aligning with hate.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW