Williams: Racism against some is racism against all. Stop Asian hate.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, who has been charged in the Atlanta-area shootings, told police he had a "sexual addiction" and sought to remove "temptation."

The response at times has been more triggering than comforting.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office in Cherokee County, Ga., sounded more like Long's defense attorney.

"He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Capt. Jay Baker said Wednesday.

Thursday, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, chose a congressional hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to extol the virtues of lynching.

Such responses are nonsense, and part of the problem.

“I have a bad day. You have a bad day," Choi said. "We don’t kill people because we had a bad day.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was shocked, but not surprised, by what happened. The Atlanta murders conjured emotions similar to those she felt at the killings of Floyd, Arbery and Taylor, she said. But, "There's a hesitancy and resistance to call this an act of racism. And that makes me furious.”