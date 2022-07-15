Williams: Richmond Hill seeks to 'uncover buried truths' of enslavement at its site as a path to healing

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The ruins of the former dwelling for the enslaved, as rehabbed and reimagined, would include an outdoor space for visitors to engage one another and the history of a site where at least 200 Africans were held in bondage between the 1730s and 1865.

The project’s roofs draw inspiration from Malian structures. What was likely a porch at the former two-story dwelling has been reimagined as a towering “small cathedral” of an entryway that architect Burt Pinnock hopes will convey the solemnity of the space visitors are about to enter.

The entryway would include names of the enslaved and a Mako — an Adinkra symbol stressing the importance of equity — said Pam Smith, resident historian at Richmond Hill, an ecumenical retreat center and historic monastery in Church Hill, which now occupies the site where the dwelling for the enslaved sits in the northeast corner of its property.

“People wanted it to be a reflection and prayer kind of space,” Smith said.

The goal is to create an indoor and outdoor space of love, honor, acknowledgment, lament, dialogue, repair and healing. Inside, desks and benches would be available for visitors to jot down their thoughts. Where a hole in the structure now exists, a skylight would be installed to bring in light from above.

“It seems like an opportunity to redeem what they have sown into the soil,” the Rev. Lisa Johnson, co-pastoral director of Richmond Hill, said when the plans for The Dwelling of Enslaved Africans at Richmond Hill were unveiled in May.

The rehabbed dwelling would be the capstone of The Judy Project, launched in 2019 by Smith, whose background in research and genealogy compelled her to unearth the history of the East Grace Street site — said to be Richmond’s highest hill — before it was taken over by The Sisters of the Visitation of Monte Maria after the Civil War. The site became an ecumenical retreat center in 1987.

The Judy Project is named for a Brunswick County woman who was enslaved by Richard A. Wilkins at the Adams-Taylor House from 1860 to 1865. But the Richmond Hill site’s ties to slavery date back to the first white owner of the property, William Byrd II, whose diary excerpts in the exhibit lay bare his cruelty.

Jobie Hill, a licensed preservation architect and the founder of Saving Slave Houses, said maps and physical evidence left her fairly positive that the structure in the Richmond Hill garden — later used as a tool shed — had housed the enslaved.

Richmond Hill is raising money for the rehab effort, and has received a $35,000 grant from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund. Pinnock of Baskervill is the architect, and Team Henry Enterprises — which removed the Lee monument in Richmond and installed the Memorial to the Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia — is the general contractor.

The project includes an ongoing exhibition, Unearthing Buried Stories, which uses 20 “truth-telling” panels to relate a history of sin at the site that long predates the arrival of Europeans. Architect Tim Roberts unearthed a 5,000-year-old Lamoka spearpoint.

The exhibition runs along a corridor of Richmond Hill. Visitors can use their phones to scan QR codes that provide commentary and songs to augment the content on panels, or listen directly on The Judy Project website.

“Really, what you’re doing is walking through a book,” said Richard Rumble, a Richmond Hill resident who designed the posters. “We’ve been sitting on this story not by design, but by ignorance.”

Roberts, the architect, said a turning point for him in his work was being asked whether he was thinking of the ancestors as he went about the excavation.

“Since they asked me that question almost three years ago, I can’t not think about the ancestors doing this work,” he said. “We’re uncovering buried truths. I feel a responsibility to them and their story now.”

The Rev. Katie Heishman, co-pastoral director at Richmond Hill, expressed gratitude to Smith for taking on the project.

“Unearthing these stories, telling this history, is sacred,” she said.

“Part of Richmond Hill’s work is being a part of the healing of metropolitan Richmond. And part of healing is truth telling and being able to sit with that. And not just sit with it and take it in, but then to do something about it. And so, my hope is people would come and experience the exhibit, experience the dwelling and open their hearts to that experience and the transformation that can occur through taking in those stories.”

To arrange a visit to the exhibit through Aug. 31, email Kelsey Hawisher-Faul at office@richmondhillva.org.

“People can see here with open, clear eyes that this is what happened in our midst,” Smith said. “What are we going to do about it?”