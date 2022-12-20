Williams: Richmond's high-poverty neighborhoods need tree planting, not tree removal.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

People who gathered in Mosby Court on Monday for a children’s Christmas party witnessed a Yule season tree cutting that left them perplexed and unnerved.

Roughly eight or nine trees — some at least a century old — had been reduced to stumps in the Raven Street area of the public housing community, recalled Maisie Osteen, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center who attended the community event.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. was back on the job Tuesday. But by then, the sawing of trees had been joined by an alarming buzz that extended beyond Mosby Court to City Hall. Richmond Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who represents Mosby Court, contacted the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority to get to the bottom of the matter.

She asked for an arborist report, a replanting schedule and whether any alternatives had been considered other than removal. She hadn’t received her answers when we spoke Tuesday afternoon.

“But absolutely one thing for certain: no communication to the community,” Robertson said.

“They have agreed that they’re going to put a delay on their implementation of their plan until they have a meeting with me and the community,” she said.

RRHA spokesperson Angela Fountain, in an email later Tuesday, said that the trees were being cut “as part of a curb appeal improvement request that came from the City of Richmond to RRHA for several of our public housing sites including the Mosby Court community.

“These trees are approximately 100 years old and have been identified as a hazard in two capacities — 1) adverse impact to RRHA’s roof systems and downspouts. And 2) their root base has minimized soil capacity to grow grass and sustain and maintain land based plant beds.”

Jim Nolan, press secretary to Mayor Levar Stoney, said the tree removal is an RRHA project with no city involvement.

“The city requested RRHA to pick up trash and remove brush — not trees,” Nolan said. “Beautification and safety is not enhanced by removing healthy trees that do not otherwise pose a threat to RRHA residents or their dwellings. We expect RRHA to plant more trees in these neighborhoods, and replace the ones that were cut down.”

According to Fountain, an additional 30 trees in Mosby South are proposed for pruning and removal. But RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith “has put an immediate pause on further curb improvement efforts until we meet with community residents to hear their voices and speak with the City about our strategy.”

Better late than never, unless you’re a tree reduced to a log or a stump. Still, the sight of trees being downed left residents baffled. One Mosby resident, who declined to identify himself for fear of reprisal, said his first thought was: “Why?”

“It’s gonna be a heat desert for the kids who will be outside during the summer,” playing without shade, he said.

Asked about the lack of communication with residents, Fountain said Nesmith, who began his tenure in October, “was unaware of the actions that were already in motion regarding our tree removal contract, so it was proceeding without revisiting a communications strategy.”

Amy Wentz attended Monday’s Christmas gathering in Mosby Court held by 2Love LLC, a consulting company that helps underserved communities. She is the co-founder of Southside ReLeaf, a volunteer-based environmental justice organization that has planted nearly 800 trees in South Richmond during the past couple of years.

Wentz said Tuesday that Keisha Cummings, founder and CEO of 2Love, has advocated the planting of trees as memorials to the city’s homicide victims. Sadly, Wentz and Cummings were preparing Tuesday morning to attend the funeral of a homicide victim, DeAndre Broidy, whom Cummings considered like a son.

“At the same time she’s attempting to plant more trees, they’re doing this,” Wentz said.

Trees represent more than potential memorials in places like Mosby. The dearth of them creates a phenomenon called the heat island effect — a legacy of redlining in areas with lots of asphalt and relatively little vegetation. These neighborhoods also tend to be more polluted, more flood-prone and less healthy than their non-redlined counterparts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mapped heat islands in Richmond. The city’s warmest neighborhoods “were generally those with the highest areas of impermeable surfaces and the lowest areas of tree canopy. These neighborhoods can sometimes be home to families with income levels below the poverty line” who may be more vulnerable to heat issues if they lack air conditioning, according to an article written by Jeremy S. Hoffman, a scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia.

“Beyond the trees’ individual age and worth, these trees are a point of pride for the community. They stand tall, they are beautiful, and they have been the backdrop of a lot of community events and personal stories. But, they also serve a incredibly important role in providing shade to the community,” Osteen said.

To the extent we remove healthy trees from vulnerable communities, we are perpetrating environmental injustice.