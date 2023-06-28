Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Once again, a national news publication has made an example of Richmond in the worst way.

You cannot walk away from this piece feeling good about the odds in Richmond.

The research showed Black and Latino students in Virginia to have suffered the most acute learning loss in both reading and mathematics. The ProPublica piece notes that the achievement gap between Black and white students had been narrowing during the 2000s, only to backslide during the pandemic. The debate over whether year-round schools can ameliorate this learning loss was a focus of the ProPublica story.

If the story has a hero, its Angela Wright, the principal of Fairfield Court Elementary, a school in the heart of East End public housing that had more than its share of challenges even before the pandemic. Fairfield Court and South Side’s Cardinal Elementary, which is 84% Hispanic, will be Richmond’s pilot programs for year-round schooling.

Education is supposed to be the great equalizer, which is why I’ve done everything in my power to fund and advocate for RPS since 2017. — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 21, 2023

Otherwise, what emerged was the usual fighting among parties responsible for public education in Richmond. Given the predictably dysfunctional snapshot, you have to wonder why anyone hereabouts would even cooperate with the piece. Did they think the look would be flattering?

Mayor Levar Stoney’s reaction was to take to the virtual food fight that is Twitter, arguably the least helpful response to any crisis. With rhetorical guns blazing, he targeted the Richmond School Board and city teachers.

“Education is supposed to be the great equalizer, which is why I’ve done everything in my power to fund and advocate for RPS since 2017,” he tweeted. “But, instead of leading boldly and doing whatever it takes to support our kids’ post-pandemic recovery, leaders on the School Board and in the Richmond Education Association choose to sit idly by & maintain the status quo.”

“Our children & families deserve BETTER. Anything less is malpractice,” Stoney concluded, above a link to the ProPublica story.

Stoney’s tweet seemed intent on placing distance between himself and the schools debacle. He sounded more like a guy who will someday run for governor than the strong mayor of a municipality, with all the influence that entails. He had ample opportunity to use his political weight to fashion a school board more to his liking. Instead, he expended political capital on the failed Navy Hill redevelopment plan and a casino already rejected by city voters.

The pre-existing condition of RPS student underachievement was exacerbated by the pandemic. We need elected officials modeling collaboration, not only as a problem-solving mechanism but as an example to our young people.

Which brings us to the Richmond School Board.

Its chronic contrarianism toward Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras has been counterproductive to public education in Richmond. Wresting control of the school building process from the city administration resulted in years of delay on a new George Wythe High School, at a more expensive price.

The board’s vacillation on the issue of year-round school was substantial grist for the ProPublica piece. A previous Richmond School Board had directed Kamras to move forward on a year-round calendar.

An October 2012 report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found “no appreciable difference” between Standards of Learning test scores of the general student population at year-round and traditional calendar schools. But Black students at most year-round schools “did demonstrate substantially improved average test scores,” it said. And the test scores of Latino, economically disadvantaged and limited English proficient (LEP) students at year-round schools were often better than those of their peers at traditional calendar schools.

The findings, the report said, “are also consistent with some of the research literature which suggests that certain student subgroups can benefit from targeted remediation during intersessions and the reduced summer learning loss associated with year-round calendars.”

Sounds worth a try in a school division whose fall 2022 enrollment was 60% Black and 25% Hispanic.

The board’s reticence, as described in ProPublica, seems at odds with the notion that, for many of these students, school is a safer and more constructive space than their neighborhood environs. An unseemly number of RPS students have experienced or been exposed to gun violence. In this context, an expanded school year looks less like a disruption than an anchor.

Williams: We don't need DeSantis-style posturing in Virginia education A page out of the Ron DeSantis playbook to sanitize African American Studies has been adopted by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

As the son of a teacher, I am inclined to be sympathetic toward classroom instructors. Beyond the trials of teaching during a public health crisis, educators must constantly dodge the shrapnel of the culture wars. Many teachers have walked away from the profession, creating a teacher shortage.

The RPS teacher job was already tougher than most, given the district’s largely impoverished enrollment and often substandard buildings. But missing from the year-round naysayers in the story was exactly how these students will catch up without substantially more classroom time. Does RPS have the luxury not to go year-round?

Generations of Black children were once told they had to be twice as good — or more — to compete in a nation designed to hold them back. Now, folks are casting about for excuses not to do more.

Would we be as sanguine about this situation if our children were the ones being left behind?

