Deja Taylor was never going to be a poster child for the National Rifle Association.

Her firearm was used by her child to shoot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, during a class on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Zwerner survived, but prosecuting a 6-year-old boy in the shooting proved untenable. The ire over this unthinkable act quickly shifted toward Taylor, whose fitness as a mom was called into question. Charges piled up, including felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of allowing a minor access to a firearm on the state level. But it was a federal charge that caught my attention — the one in which Taylor was charged with buying a gun illegally because she was a marijuana user.

Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but it's still illegal on the federal level. Taylor pleaded guilty to making a false statement in purchasing her handgun by saying she wasn't a marijuana user. She could have received up to 25 years in federal prison but appears to be facing a sentence of no more than two years as a result of the plea agreement.

On Tuesday, we learned that Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. A separate felony gun possession charge stemming from his use of cocaine will likely be dismissed if he meets certain conditions, according to NBC News.

And therein lies the perfect metaphor for the inequities baked into the "war on drugs."

Cannabis products for adult nonmedical use are legal in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Cannabis products for medical use are allowed in 38 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

Cocaine, as far as I know, is legal nowhere in the U.S.

But Taylor is not the son of a U.S. president. Never doubt the criminal justice system's willingness to punch down.

Yes, Taylor, as a mother and a gun owner, bears responsibility for the Richneck shooting. Her great grandfather, a retired Army soldier, has taken full custody of her child. Speaking of of the boy's father and Deja Taylor, Calvin Jerome Taylor told a Daily Press reporter: “His role is very limited. Just like my granddaughter’s role is very limited. They’re always gonna be his parents, but until they can get their lives together, that’s how we are gonna be.”

You can find fault with the boy's parenting, or with curious inaction at Richneck Elementary after warnings that the boy had a gun. Zwerner is suing the school district on that point. But the connection of marijuana to this shooting seems circumstantial, at best.

Or in the view of Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of the nonprofit Marijuana Justice, the federal charge "had everything to do with this woman’s personal use of her body and choosing to be a gun owner."

This clash of federal and state laws is problematic because a) it highlights America's history of denying Black people gun ownership, b) it reinforces the disproportionate charging of Black people for drug offenses, despite drug use rates similar to those of white people, and, c) it leads us to the inescapable conclusion that this charge is selectively brought.

According to survey data from Gallup, 16% of Americans say they smoke marijuana; nearly half of those surveyed say they've tried it. Given that there are more guns than people in America, it seems there's a lot of lying going on with gun purchases.

Or as Wise says, “Because of this very inconsistent law from federal to state, it leaves people in states like Virginia in a very odd place," including would-be gun purchasers who use marijuana for medical purposes.

That's a concern of Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida, who in April introduced the Gun Rights and Marijuana (GRAM) Act, which would exempt from the gun sale prohibition adult marijuana use by residents in a state or tribal land where the drug is legal.

"The Second Amendment is clear: the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. And yet, in many states, the rights of those who use cannabis legally are being infringed," Mast said on his website.

Mast said the prohibition, "regardless of whether or not the state you live in has legalized medical or recreational use ... turns legal cannabis users into second-class citizens by depriving them of a constitutional right." He added that he has "heard from countless fellow veterans whose lives have been dramatically improved by cannabis. It’s been an incredible tool when it comes to treating things like post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but many don’t want to have to choose between a viable treatment for their health, and the ability to protect themselves and their families."

Even within Virginia, the stigma of marijuana dies hard. Wise says marijuana use continues to be weaponized in matters of child custody and visitation.

The bill sailed through the Senate on a 31-9 vote. "This was beyond bipartisan," Wise said. But it failed to advance out of a House subcommittee along party lines after opposition from the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, she said.

The Senate vote suggests there's common ground between progressives concerned about the continued persecution and prosecution of marijuana users and political conservatives worried about infringements on Second Amendment rights. But for now, we remain in a weird place in which a drug that has been legalized remains criminalizing, in a landscape that users aren't terribly sure how to navigate.

"We have not had a real pathway for entering a post-war on drugs world," Wise said. "And the post-legalization world is looking just as bleak for Black people as pre-legalization."

Until we align marijuana laws in a way that makes common sense, it will be déjà vu all over again.

