Williams: 'That could be me.' Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation is a supreme moment for the American dream

On a historic day in which she took her daughter thrift shopping, My'chael Jefferson-Reese could not have been more fashionably attired.

"I'm wearing my 'confirm KBJ' shirt today," the public defender said, joy palpable in her voice.

She'd been at home earlier Thursday when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Although the confirmation was a fait accompli, “It was hard for me to believe that she would be confirmed until she was confirmed," Jefferson-Reese said. "And to watch the first Black female vice president read that to the Senate was amazing...It's a moment in history."

Soon, America will have an associate justice on the Supreme Court who not only looks like Jefferson-Reese, but is a former federal public defender. Not since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black associate justice, retired in 1991 has the Supreme Court had someone in its ranks who represented indigent criminal defendants. The high court historically been the terrain of former prosecutors in a criminal justice system fraught with racial inequities. You can argue the intentionality, but America undeniably gets the system it creates.

Jefferson-Reese, 43, began her law career as a civil litigator in Ohio before returning to Virginia to work in the Petersburg Public Defender's Office and later in the Richmond Public Defender's Office. Last year, she took the job as the chief public defender in the new Chesterfield County Public Defender's Office, representing people who otherwise could not afford a lawyer.

"The bench needs to be as diverse as the people it serves," said Jefferson-Reese, a graduate of Chesterfield's Meadowbrook High School, the University of Richmond and the University of Dayton School of Law. “Doing that work gives you a different view on humanity, and I think that perspective is desperately needed on the bench.”

Anytime opportunity expands enough to shatter a glass ceiling, I'm here for it. Thursday was a supreme moment for the American dream.

“Today, there are millions of girls across America watching Ketanji Brown Jackson, and thinking ‘that could be me,'" state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond said in a statement Thursday. "The history made today isn’t just about breaking a glass ceiling for Black women, it’s about building a ladder to lift up those who follow. This is a momentous day for our nation that will be remembered for years to come.”

Unable to mount a substantive argument against Jackson's confirmation, some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee settled for political grandstanding. Their interrogations, largely irrelevant to the matter at hand, attempted to provoke the nominee with spurious attacks or tarnish her with guilt by association with, well, Blackness. In the favorite dog whistle of the political right, they sought to conflate KBJ with CRT.

By the numbers, Jackson's nomination was settled business in a Senate controlled by Democrats. The Supreme Court's ideological profile will remain unchanged, with Jackson replacing the retiring liberal associate justice Stephen Breyer. The hostility on display was performative and pointless, beyond the spectacle of the blatant disrespect of a Black woman with impeccable credentials and -- as we witnessed -- unflappable judicial temperament.

If Republicans were truly interested in the rule of law, they'd be all in on the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection instead of attempting to obstruct it. And they'd be alarmed, as we all should be, that the wife of associate justice Clarence Thomas avidly participated in attempts to overturn a presidential election.

Instead, they took the low road during this moment of Black Girl Magic. African American women, to paraphrase Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, weren't going to let the Judiciary Committee nastiness steal Thursday's joy.

McClellan said she choked up when she told her children, ages 11 and 6, the news of our next Supreme Court justice.

As a Generation X Black woman lawyer raised by educators who endured Jim Crow, "it was quite an emotional moment," McClellan said. "Not only because she is the first but because she reflects my perspective. I could never relate to a U.S. Supreme Court justice before. And for someone in my profession, this is a profound moment."

When McClellan's parents were children, they did not believe it was possible for our nation to have a Black man as president, a Black woman as vice president or a Black woman as a Supreme Court justice, she said. But they raised McClellan to believe that one day this would be possible. And now it has come to pass for her children.

Indeed, it was Vice President Kamala Harris, whose parents were Jamaican and Indian immigrants, who presided over Jackson's confirmation. The change McClellan speaks of elates some folks, alarms others and fuels still others to violence and insurrection.

What we should fear most is stunted dreams and stymied possibility. “That could be me,” when realized, is what makes America great.