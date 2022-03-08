Williams: The beltway truckers protest was destined to stall. It's time to tackle real issues instead of manufactured ones.

The convoy of rebels without a cause driving laps around the Capital Beltway is a metaphor for a nation spinning its wheels.

Like so much of the “take-back-our-country” vitriol, this movement is awash with nostalgia for a time and place where the lamented lost “freedoms” did not exist for a wide swath of American citizens. But what better vehicle of nostalgia than a gas-guzzling big-rig truck barreling along a federal interstate highway system whose roots date back to the 1950s?

As a kid, I was not immune to such charms, tugging my arm in a “trucker salute” in hopes that he’d blast his horn. The 1970s were a peak time for trucker love, with a hit song — C.W. McCall’s “Convoy” — and a same-name movie about truckers protesting government regulation and law enforcement. The epitome of cool among my teenage peers was to have a citizens band radio, or “CB,” as a companion to your car’s 8-track tape player.

We’ve always romanticized truckers, says University of Richmond historian Julian Maxwell Hayter, whose dad’s best friend drove a truck. Hayter has fond memories of sitting in that truck cab as a child. Truckers embody “America’s nostalgia for independence” and its love affair with the open road, he said.

Hayter calls the national interstate highway system one of the greatest feats of American engineering. But the highway, in connecting urban, suburban and rural America, had the effect of breaking up American cities, as we know all too well in Richmond with Jackson Ward. That legacy is the subtext of a gerrymandered, hopelessly divided nation in which truckers — rather than protesting a reduced national speed limit — have become a fulcrum for all sorts of strange but strident grievances that are the hallmark of U.S. politics.

In that vein, the American Freedom Convoy trek is the epitome of ill timing, tactics and public support in its effort to build off the Canadian trucker protests of January and February that led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to declare a national public order emergency. In an America transfixed by the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine, this protest barely moved the needle.

When I heard that U.S. truckers were staging their protest on the perpetually gridlocked beltway surrounding Washington, I thought: How would anyone know the difference?

“Peaceful civil rights marches changed many hearts and minds. Blocking traffic never won any sympathy or support,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Fairfax County.

A lot has happened between the Canadian protest and today, not the least being the unthinkable threat of World War III. But vaccine and mask mandates have been widely rolled back, including in Virginia.

“The most effective time to protest is when policy is still being formulated, not after-the-fact when the issues largely are being settled,” Rozell said. “Who did they think they were persuading, after two years of this pandemic and most of the public long ago decided on their positions?”

“Protest works best when there is a public that is receptive to the message. Even with COVID numbers in rapid decline in much of the country, especially in the Mid-Atlantic region, there remains strong public support for continued safety measures to limit the spread of the virus.”

So what we’re left with was a protest out of “Seinfeld” — a show about nothing. But too often nowadays, the noise is the point.

These cries of government overreach ring hollow with inconsistency. The most pervasive government overreach going on nowadays is among conservative jurists who once decried “judicial activism” but now appear to be making it up as they go along on issues such as voting and abortion rights. Or among Virginian Republicans intent on stifling classroom instruction.

In our cynical political moment, metadata is being employed to manufacture crises that galvanize the aggrieved, Hayter said. “Do you think CRT came out of nowhere?” he asked, adding: “Any issue is fair game now, because it’s not about the issue at all.”

Decades spent on the right discrediting credible media has shoved a considerable chunk of the nation into the embrace of propaganda. In America, propaganda translates into the credulous belief in the lie of the stolen election; elsewhere, a brainwashed Russian mom refuses to believe that her daughter’s Ukrainian city is under bombardment.

We co-exist in a similar alternate reality as our fellow citizens travel in circles, railing about phantom problems. As long as anger and disruption remain the vehicle of choice, we’re destined to crash.