Williams: The Hanover School Board, on a transgender policy, needs to stop the stall

Hanover was wrong on clinging to those Confederate school names before changing them last year. And it’d be wrong not to act on a transgender policy.

But fear — as in so much of the politics in Virginia these days — is driving the transgender issue.

An oft-repeated story in the outcry against transgender bathroom access was a sexual assault that occurred in a girls bathroom of a Loudoun County High School. The incident stoked fears of random attacks on school girls by skirt-wearing boys. But according to the Washington Post’s coverage of the Oct. 25 trial, the teenager had previously had consensual sex twice in the same bathroom before he assaulted the victim — a crime that occurred before Loudoun’s school district had a transgender policy.

“People that believe that this is a political issue would indeed wait until they believe that they have a friendlier administration,” says Jamie Nolan of Side by Side, a support organization for Virginia’s LGBTQ youth.

Side by Side is compiling a list of where Virginia school boards are in adopting a transgender policy. “I’m aware of others that are dragging their feet,” she said.