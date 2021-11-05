Williams: The Hanover School Board, on a transgender policy, needs to stop the stall

When a speaker likens being transgender to having a gluten allergy, you can get a sense why the Hanover County School Board is slow-walking its state-mandated transgender policy.
Legislation passed last year by state lawmakers required the Virginia Department of Education to create model guidelines for the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. It also required the state’s school districts to adopt policies “consistent with” or “more comprehensive” than VDOE’s policies, which state that students should be allowed to use gender pronouns and names that reflect their preferred gender identity and to dress and use school bathrooms and locker rooms in ways that conform to their preferred gender identity.
But the School Board in politically conservative Hanover — Glenn Youngkin garnered more than two-thirds of the vote — can’t bring itself to comply. It’s two months late and counting.
During Thursday’s School Board hearing on the issue, Jennifer Balut, a parent and educator, said the quiet part aloud.
“I sincerely ask that you vote against changing Hanover County’s policy, or at the very least take a pause until we see the implications of what Tuesday’s election will bring,” she said. “This may all end up being a [moot] point.”
She urged the board not to succumb to fear of litigation. “Hanover has caved to threats in the past and that’s why we have schools being renamed. No decision for our students should be made out of fear.”
Hanover was wrong on clinging to those Confederate school names before changing them last year. And it’d be wrong not to act on a transgender policy.
But fear — as in so much of the politics in Virginia these days — is driving the transgender issue.
An oft-repeated story in the outcry against transgender bathroom access was a sexual assault that occurred in a girls bathroom of a Loudoun County High School. The incident stoked fears of random attacks on school girls by skirt-wearing boys. But according to the Washington Post’s coverage of the Oct. 25 trial, the teenager had previously had consensual sex twice in the same bathroom before he assaulted the victim — a crime that occurred before Loudoun’s school district had a transgender policy.
“People that believe that this is a political issue would indeed wait until they believe that they have a friendlier administration,” says Jamie Nolan of Side by Side, a support organization for Virginia’s LGBTQ youth.
Side by Side is compiling a list of where Virginia school boards are in adopting a transgender policy. “I’m aware of others that are dragging their feet,” she said.
If she had addressed the Hanover School Board, “I would have told them that this is their opportunity to embrace every student and provide them the safe, stable and inclusive space that all our youth need when they are learning,” Nolan said.
It’s startling how easily opponents of this policy have conflated being transgender with sexual predation and criminality. Any glance at assault and homicide statistics shows transgender people more likely to be victims than prey. And the hostility that greets transgender youth is hazardous to their health.
According to The Trevor Project’s national survey on LGBTQ youth mental health, more than half of the transgender or non-binary youth surveyed seriously considered attempting suicide; 3 in 4 reported anxiety during the past two weeks; and 2 in 3 reported major depression. Those who had their preferred gender pronouns affirmed, or were able to change legal documents such as driver’s licenses, were less likely to commit suicide.
The dithering by the Hanover board makes little sense beyond simply not wanting to submit to a policy a majority disagrees with. As parent Beth Cox said Thursday, “Experts and advocates and legislators already met and made these guidelines law.”
Laws can be changed. But the plight of transgender students will not get any easier. The stories they and their parents told the board — of harassment, assault, institutionalization, self-harm, a death threat — were heartbreaking to hear.
“I was the school’s inside joke and I had to learn to grow thick skin,” said Auden Thies, 15. “What if that was your kid? Would you genuinely be OK with that?”
We can’t let these kids become collateral damage in our political warfare.
“Over the past year, school board meeting rooms have become battlegrounds,” said Amanda Kronenberg, a Hanover schools parent. “It does not have to be this way if we all lead with love, not fear. ... Trans kids are not weird or strange. Trans kids are not scary. Trans kids are not predators. Trans kids are kids. And all kids need to be loved and supported.”
One would hope that the board would be guided by existing law rather than personal bias or partisan advantage.
After all, what if they were your kids?
