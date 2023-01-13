Williams: The investigation of Virginia's "catfishing" cop needs to extend beyond his hiring

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

That two police agencies in Virginia hired a walking red flag like Austin Lee Edwards should give all civilians pause and have us demanding answers.

Edwards - despite mental health issues and predatory sexual behavior that culminated in a mass killing - was hired as a trooper by Virginia State Police. He stayed at the agency for nine months before joining the Washington County Sheriff's Office in mid-November.

All the while, Edwards, 28, was engaging in an online practice called "catfishing," pretending to be a teenage boy in romantic pursuit of a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, California. In late November, he traveled across the country, killed the girl's mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, kidnapping the girl before killing himself during a shootout with police, according to authorities.

In the aftermath, I wasn't alone in wondering how an individual so damaged could ever be entrusted with a badge and firearm.

The Los Angeles Times, in a story Monday, gives us the hows and whys surrounding Edwards' hire. The story is undergirded by a letter from Virginia State Police Col. Gary T. Settle to the Office of the State Inspector General. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, after the California calamity, ordered the inspector general to investigate Edwards' hiring.

According to the Times, on Feb. 8, 2016, authorities handcuffed Edwards, strapped him to a stretcher and took him to a southwestern Virginia hospital after he threatened to kill himself and his father. A judge approved a temporary detention order, and Edwards was transferred to a psychiatric facility.

Another judge barred him from purchasing, possessing or transporting firearms, and Edwards agreed to voluntary admission for inpatient treatment, the Times reported. He also was advised that his gun rights had been revoked unless restored by a court; the newspaper's reporting found no evidence that Edwards had petitioned to restore those rights.

The state police's background investigator missed the mental health order in querying Edwards' criminal history because he used the incorrect coding, Settle said.

"Our internal investigation indicates that this is the only instance where an applicant was unknowingly employed with a disqualifier," wrote Settle, describing Edwards' case as "human error" and "an isolated incident."

But Settle also wrote that Edwards told an examiner before his pre-polygraph interview "that he had voluntarily checked into a mental health facility in 2016." A voluntary admission alone would not have been an automatic disqualifier at that stage of the application process, he wrote. "However, this would have been an opportunity for clarification."

Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, had told the Times in November that there weren’t “any indicators of concern” that surfaced during Edwards’ “extensive” hiring process.

Settle states in the letter that Edwards' completed background investigation was reviewed and approved "by four levels of supervision." He added that there was no way for those reviewers to have knowledge of Edwards' mental health history, given the erroneous background check.

If one human error can cascade into an agency-smearing episode of this proportion, it’s not an isolated failure; it's a systemic breach. Those "four levels of supervision" signed off on a tragic mistake.

I don’t work in law enforcement, but Edwards' situation raised immediate questions: Why would he leave the state police after a mere nine months to work in Washington County? That’s too short a tenure and a counterintuitive career move. The trajectory doesn't make sense.

Also, how could anyone involved in the hiring process be so incurious regarding Edwards' 2016 detention? And it still remains unclear whether Edwards had the right to possess a gun at a time he was working as a sworn police officer.

Settle's letter says that if an applicant is approved for employment, a psychological evaluation is conducted. If that's the case, that evaluation isn't nearly rigorous enough. Another Times piece - an interview with another former teen Edwards met online - indicates that his behavior predated the California killings by years.

In reading the Times, it appears that the Washington County Sheriff's Office relied on the state police assessment of Edwards. So two investigative agencies failed at their core function - investigation. That's hardly a confidence builder for Virginians. And the weirdness doesn't stop with Edwards' hiring.

Chesterfield County police did not search an apartment belonging to Edwards there, according to the Times. A judge on Wednesday approved Edwards' eviction; any evidence there could be removed or destroyed.

William Pelfrey, a professor of criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University, said in the Times article that police may be reluctant to search Edwards’ apartment because having an officer commit murder and pursue children sexually is “not a good look” for law enforcement.

“There may be little interest among police to pursue information about other victims,” he said.

This cannot be another case of police protecting police. For the sake of the victims, this investigation must extend beyond Edwards' hiring.

