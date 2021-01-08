Williams: The mob insurrection at the Capitol was a symptom of America's inequity. Let's use it as a turning point.

"Can you imagine if they were Black?" became a mantra as white power and privilege were rubbed in our faces. Black Lives Matter demonstrators of all hues recalled being greeted with riot police, rubber bullets, tear gas and jail.

This insurrection unfolded in slow motion. The president and perps conspired in plain sight. The FBI has issued warnings that white supremacists and other far-right extremists — who were in the mix Wednesday — represent America's greatest domestic terror threat.

But just as Trump saw "very fine people" amid the neo-Nazis, KKK members and white nationalists rallying in Charlottesville in August 2017, he declared his love for Wednesday's mob before attempting to walk his praise back Thursday during a teleprompter speech he read with the conviction of a hostage.

Of course, no sedition is complete without the appearance of the Confederate flag, which was on full display Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

Also highly visible was the Gadsden flag, a historic emblem of the American Revolution appropriated by the Tea Party and sullied by its association with this insurrection. Virginia revoked licenses plates featuring the Confederate flag in 2015; it needs to consider the same fate for its Tea Party tags.