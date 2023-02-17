Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s no accident that governors such as Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis are pushing back against Black history lessons in the classroom that they find objectionable.

They’re employing a concerted tactic by ambitious Republican politicians to score points with their base. The strategy is simple: A schoolhouse lesson about systemic racism that hits too close to home is attacked as “political.”

Apparently, Black thought isn’t legit unless it comes with a conservative white governor’s seal of approval. Which brings us to the Virginia Education Association’s Black Lives Matter at School Toolkit and the Youngkin administration’s criticism of it earlier this month.

On Friday, when asked specifically what Youngkin objects to, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said:

“This toolkit clearly operates as a political manual at a time when schools and students should focus on recovering catastrophic learning loss. The Administration supports teaching all history, the good and the bad. Teachers’ unions are attempting to advocate for ‘the disruption of Western nuclear family’ and ensuring ‘heteronormative thinking no longer exists’ instead of teaching fundamentals.”

Porter’s email is referring to a section in the toolkit outlining Black Lives Matter Guiding Principles, including “Queer Affirming”—“working towards a queer-affirming network where heteronormative thinking no longer exists,” and “Black Villages”—“the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics and a return to the ‘collective village’ that takes care of each other.” Other principles include “Empathy,” “Restorative Justice,” “Loving Engagement” and “Diversity.”

The VEA had replied to Youngkin’s broadside in a statement by its president, James Fedderman.

“Based on how the Governor’s budget staggeringly underfunds majority Black school divisions, you might think he believes Black Lives Don’t Matter in schools,” Fedderman said. “Budgets and actions reflect values, and until he shows up for Black students with the resources they have been denied, his overt political attacks will continue to ring hollow.”

Youngkin “seems more interested in waging culture wars to demonize our schools and communities than the nuts and bolts of running our government,” said Fedderman, citing the administration’s $202 million math error in calculating state aid for K-12 schools.

Taisha Steele, director of human and civil rights for the VEA, states in the toolkit document that it is to be used “as a resource guide for advancing racial justice in Virginia’s schools.”

And therein lies the problem.

“Advancing racial justice” have become fighting words, synonymous with critical race theory, for politicians pandering to people apoplectic at the mere mention of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. How else do we explain the Youngkin administration’s hostility toward a “resource guide” with sample lesson plans such as “How Barbara Johns Helped End Segregation” and “Talking About Race and Racism”?

Look, this is a twofer: Youngkin can attack a teachers union and BLM. But this attempt to control or suppress the discussion of race in the classroom is the epitome of white supremacy.

In describing the toolkit as an attempt at “politically driven curriculum,” the Youngkin administration is projecting.

His administration’s attempted remake of the state’s K-12 history standards is riddled with the fingerprints of right-wing standard bearers, from William Bennett, the education secretary under former President Ronald Reagan, to University of Virginia professor James W. Ceaser, formerly a staff member at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Among the other conservative advocates enlisted for the Virginia draft were the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a Christian school headed by Larry Arnn, who chaired a panel established by then-President Donald Trump to support so-called “patriotic education.” This 1776 Commission was a reaction to The 1619 Project, which explored the foundational role of slavery and white supremacy in U.S. history.

The Louisiana Department of Education, a curious choice, was also brought into the K-12 history mix.

In Virginia, politics is driving a sharp right turn in our history curriculum. The Youngkin administration has at turns produced a draft that was heavy on references to Reagan but bereft of mention of the nation’s first African American president, Barack Obama; called Native Americans “America’s first immigrants”; and did not reference the ongoing legacy of slavery and its effects on today’s society. People of color, thus far without success, have been demanding a curriculum in which their children see reflections of their heritage.

DeSantis has more vigorously performed the same schtick in Florida in attempting to purge Black history and Black thought he finds objectionable. In the meantime, he’s appointed activist Christopher Rufo—the architect of the anti-critical race theory movement—to the board of trustees of that state’s New College as part of its right-wing remake.

In Virginia, the governor whose first official action was to protect the feelings of white students seems to have little empathy for Black students, other students of color or LGBTQ students.

If you’re OK with a curriculum shaped by the Fordham Institute, Hillsdale College and the Heritage Foundation—but draw a line at discussing BLM in the classroom—you’re the one pushing a political agenda, not the educators.

The real “political manual” in operation is on the whitewashing of history in public education.

Close 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe. From the Archives: A look back at Richmond schools 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe.