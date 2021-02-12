Williams: The Richmond Planet newspaper deserves a license plate of its own

Reginald Carter was researching for a historical marker when he found coverage of the 1896 Essex County lynching of Tom Washington in the Richmond Planet newspaper.
He'd found proof of that injustice and the truth behind his next project: that the Richmond Planet, which fought fearlessly for the rights and lives of Black people, was itself worthy of an homage.
"I felt like that was just a sign," Carter said of his growing awareness of the Richmond Planet. "I just want to uplift the Black voices in Richmond and Virginia. And I looked, there's over 200 plates that DMV offers. And other than fraternities and sororities and HBCUs, there aren't any for Black people."
His desire to honor a Black-owned business or entity morphed into a desire to see the legacy of this trailblazing Black newspaper affixed to automobiles across Virginia.
The Richmond Planet was founded in 1882 by 13 formerly enslaved Black men. John Mitchell Jr. became its editor two years later, leading the paper until his death in 1929. Under the stewardship of Mitchell, "the Fighting Editor," the paper tirelessly advocated for civil rights and racial justice. Mitchell prophesized the folly of erecting monuments to Confederates, led a boycott that bankrupted Richmond's segregated streetcar line and famously traveled, armed, to the scene of a lynching, despite threats on his life.
"What other way to kind of pay homage to the Richmond Planet and Mr. Mitchell and his story than doing a commemorative plate that would show Black excellence?" said Carter, 31, who lives in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond.
Mitchell is honored with a striking mural across from the Maggie L. Walker monument, but other visual evidence of the Planet's legacy is hard to come by in Richmond.
The license plate's design by the Richmond creative firm Dream For Purpose is tentative — the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has stipulations and the final say — but it currently draws its inspiration from the masthead of the Richmond Planet, which features a flexed black bicep, with lightning bolts emanating from the clenched fist.
Carter, an employee relations consultant with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, enlisted state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, to sponsor the license plate and says the DMV has approved his application. Now he's doing the heavy lifting of securing 450 prepaid license plate applications by Dec. 31 — a requirement if the plate is to be approved in the 2022 General Assembly session.
The cost for a standard license plate is $10; the price of a personalized plate, $20. The money will be kept in a non-interest bearing PayPal account. Customers must have a registered vehicle in Virginia and must have at least liability insurance. Anyone who wants to support the plate can email Carter at: RichPlanetPlate@gmail.com
And if the effort comes up short?
"Per DMV, I have two options," Carter said. "I can either offer a full refund, or I can push the approval to the 2023 year instead of 2022 and give the customers the choice of a refund. I am going to do everything in my power to get at least 450 prepaid applications" by the Dec. 31 deadline, Carter said.
Dawn Brooks of Warsaw created a flier to call attention to the license plate project. Carter's partnership with Dream For Purpose stems from a previous collaboration with that firm's Ricky Parker on a "Black is Beautiful" billboard in Tappahannock — one of several Dream For Purpose installed in several Virginia cities last year, including in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood.
As for his firm's involvement in the license plate project, "We see it as a bigger opportunity to have a larger conversation not just about the Richmond Planet but Black journalism in America," said Parker, 35, an adjunct instructor teaching marketing and advertising at his alma mater, Virginia Union University, and at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Afro-American newspaper group purchased the Richmond Planet in 1938 and changed its name to the Richmond Afro-American and Richmond Planet, which closed in 1996. Carter sent an email to Dorothy Boulware, managing editor at The Afro-American Newspapers, who replied that Carter's effort "sounds like a worthy project."
Carter hopes that this view is shared by Virginia motorists and serves as a highway to less-travelled Black narratives.
“I felt like it was just right, appropriate ... I don't think it's controversial at all."
What Mitchell and the Planet stood for, he said, is "telling the Black story, getting our words out there. I feel like in terms of literacy, it's second to none to just learn what we can do as people."
