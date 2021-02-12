Williams: The Richmond Planet newspaper deserves a license plate of its own

"What other way to kind of pay homage to the Richmond Planet and Mr. Mitchell and his story than doing a commemorative plate that would show Black excellence?" said Carter, 31, who lives in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond.

Mitchell is honored with a striking mural across from the Maggie L. Walker monument, but other visual evidence of the Planet's legacy is hard to come by in Richmond.

The license plate's design by the Richmond creative firm Dream For Purpose is tentative — the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has stipulations and the final say — but it currently draws its inspiration from the masthead of the Richmond Planet, which features a flexed black bicep, with lightning bolts emanating from the clenched fist.

Carter, an employee relations consultant with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, enlisted state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, to sponsor the license plate and says the DMV has approved his application. Now he's doing the heavy lifting of securing 450 prepaid license plate applications by Dec. 31 — a requirement if the plate is to be approved in the 2022 General Assembly session.