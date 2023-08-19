Farmville singer Oliver Anthony’s blue-collar anthem has gone viral, and some of the patrons of America’s Most Wealthy are here for it.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, praised “Rich Men North of Richmond” as “the anthem of the forgotten Americans who truly support this nation.” Kari Lake, the election denier and failed Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, said the song gives her chills. “It’s raw, it’s true, & it’s touching the hearts of men & women across this great nation,” she posted on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Erstwhile climate change denier Ken Cuccinelli, former attorney general of Virginia, used the song as part of an endorsement of Ron DeSantis for president. And right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh posted a YouTube video describing Anthony’s tune as “the protest song of our generation.”

Country music is a battleground in the culture wars, amid sparring between conservative and progressive musicians in Nashville. But the reactionary impulse in the country music world is nothing new; recall the blacklisting of the Dixie Chicks (now simply The Chicks) for criticizing then-President George W. Bush over the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Amanda Marie Martinez has written about the intersection of race, class and pop culture as a country music historian and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

“Country music has been a fixture in the culture wars as long as it has existed (it was invented as a marketing category a century ago),” she said in an email, “and there is especially a long history of those on the right co-opting country music to support conservative beliefs.

“President Nixon recognized country music listeners as his voters when he saw the big success of Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee,’ and later invited the singer to perform the song at the White House. When Johnny Cash visited the White House in 1970, Nixon asked the singer to perform the popular Guy Drake song, ‘Welfare Cadillac,’ which Cash refused. Reagan co-opted country music in similar ways, recognizing fans of the genre as his voters.”

I had asked Martinez for her views on Anthony’s overnight hit.

“I hear a song that clumsily falls into long, tired tropes about the travails of the working class, and one that frames working people as implicitly white and male,” she said.

“It centers white men as the most burdened members of society, with perhaps the most stereotyped figure of the white working class, the coal miner, at the center. But while it claims to speak from the perspective of the working class, targeting politicians who impose taxes, it also instead offers thinly veiled attacks on the poor and those on welfare, whom the song describes as lazy and unmotivated.”

Indeed, “Rich Men North of Richmond” hits a particularly discordant note with its lyrics about “the obese milkin’ welfare.” The 5-foot-3-inch, 300-pound welfare cheat eating fudge rounds is by far the most vivid character in the song.

You hardly need to assign a race to this individual in a nation where Black is often the assumed race of a welfare recipient. Anthony’s description recalls then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan’s racially coded description of a “strapping young buck” buying T-bone steaks with food stamps. And it brought to mind a quote attributed to former President Lyndon B. Johnson: “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”

The demonizing of the impoverished has been a long-running and effective political strategy for Republicans, who so begrudge people receiving food assistance that they were willing to plunge the nation into default to curtail them. But at some point, blue-collar folks need to ask: What are these politicians feeding us beyond resentment?

Politicians — and, it must be said, the media — too often have framed the woes of working people from the perspective of rural white men, as if people of color and women aren’t struggling mightily against greater economic headwinds for even less pay.

Wealth inequality is nothing new. But if the millions of folks showing love for this song walked the walk instead of just singing the lyrics, a bona fide populist like Bernie Sanders might actually be president. Instead, many of these folks remain utterly devoted to a former president and Republican Congress that ladled out ample, permanent largesse to corporations while doling out relatively meager and temporary tax cuts to the working class. Constant attempts to explain this have grown tiresome.

Or as Martinez notes, “The right has long propelled a pseudo working class populism, and this follows that long tradition as folks like Kari Lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene have praised the song. From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, a rhetoric in support of everyday people has been espoused, when in truth their policies directly worked against the poor and in support of the wealthy.”

Fans of this song are reacting as if Anthony has stumbled upon a novel concept, rather than a topic mined by Woody Guthrie, Bob Marley, Gil Scott-Heron, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg and numerous other artists, including those in country music. Country music artist Luke Combs topped the charts with his remake of Tracy Chapman’s late 1980s song “Fast Car.” He could have easily chosen Chapman’s “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” with its lyrics about “standing in the welfare lines,” “wasting time in the unemployment lines” and “sitting around waiting for a promotion.”

Punching down on the poor has long been an effective diversion of the political right. But if your paycheck feels malnourished, the person eating those fudge rounds is not responsible. If “Rich Men North of Richmond” was inspired by Anthony’s time as a factory worker in western North Carolina, perhaps it’s because rich men south of Richmond are virulently anti-union. Or because Marjorie Taylor Greene’s party has fought minimum raise increases and the expansion of overtime.

This generation needs a legit protest song. After all, it faces the existential crisis of climate change. Young adults drowning in college loan debt increasingly are unable to afford to buy a home. The Federal Reserve’s prescription for inflation — job loss and higher interest rates — means more pain for working-class consumers. And we have CEOs captured on audio saying the quiet, price-gouging part out loud — that their corporations are inflating prices not out of need, but greed.

There’s racism, xenophobia, sexism and LGBTQ+ hate; a growing tide of censorship. Democracy is hanging on by a thread. We are in danger of becoming a nation of Trump, not of laws.

As the late great Sinéad O’Connor would say, fight the real enemy.