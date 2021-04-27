Williams: The system that produced and protected Derek Chauvin remains intact. Until that changes, we'll see more of the same

Apples, despite coming in different colors, are incapable of racism.

Yet whenever something undeniably racist happens, people blame the “bad apple” and search for cures by addressing individual behavior instead of systemic rot. It’s a convenient way for the rest of us to let ourselves off the hook.

Derek Chauvin is the latest bad apple to meet with our opprobrium. His conviction this past week by a Minneapolis jury for the murder of George Floyd produced a strange brew of emotions — elation, relief, tears and ambivalence.

That Chauvin will be punished for a videotaped public lynching hardly vindicates the criminal justice system. Our collective sigh of relief is an indictment of it. Justice — if this even can be described as such — should not come as a shock.

“It’s not a broad victory for accountability for police,” Lawrence West, founder of BLM RVA, told Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Ali Rockett at the area informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle minutes after the verdict was announced this past Tuesday.

“But it’s a step toward holding one man accountable,” he said. “One verdict doesn’t dictate [change] because how many verdicts have gone the other way?”