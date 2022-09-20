Williams: The time has come to develop a Diamond site with polish

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Somewhere along this two-decade debate about a new ballpark, I dismissed North Boulevard as Nowheresville and extolled the virtues of building a replacement for The Diamond along the South Richmond riverfront.

Anyone who has witnessed the ascension of a Manchester skyline can say I wasn’t entirely wrong. But in the meantime, the rechristened Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Scott’s Addition developed a sizzle that made it a logical location for a new ballpark and more.

We are now at the doorstep of making that happen, with the selection of RVA Diamond Partners to replace The Diamond, whose flaws have made it untenable as a minor league baseball site. The long-underdeveloped land around the ballpark would become a mixed-use, mixed-income development — with an 11-acre centerpiece park snaking through it — on nearly 70 acres between Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road.

The proposal requires a sign-off by at least seven members of the nine-member Richmond City Council. Seven council members have signed onto the paper to advance the project, so it would appear to be a wrap.

An eighth, Kristen Nye, spoke positively about the project Tuesday but is concerned about a legislative timeline that would bring the measure up for a vote Monday, a mere two weeks after it was introduced.

The remaining council member, Reva Trammell, appears to be the lone naysayer at this point. She’s still smarting from the narrow rejection — on the strength of north-of-the-James voters in a November 2021 referendum — of Urban One’s $565 million casino and resort project in her South Richmond district.

“I don’t think the process was fair,” Trammell said Tuesday. “And I told them we need to start all over with this.”

That’s not going to happen.

The Diamond District appears to be the rare civic project in Richmond that is aligned with the moment and relative consensus.

We’re not rolling the dice on a section of downtown populated by a shuttered Coliseum and the bleak remains of a festival marketplace. The Navy Hill Project even borrowed its name from a ghost town — a former Black neighborhood decimated and eradicated by development.

“I think what makes this project seem more natural is the time that we’re in and watching Scott’s Addition blow up over the last 10 years,” Nye said Tuesday. She said it seems “more organic” to move forward with this development at the Diamond site “when everything else around it is blowing up.”

New development is also occurring just west of Scott’s Addition and east of Ashe Boulevard in the former warehouse zone that includes Hardywood Park and the Sauer Center.

Instead of swimming against the development tide, as it has done in the past, the city appears intent to finally ride a wave.

The Flying Squirrels baseball organization, the sort of community partner the Atlanta Braves organization never was, has waited patiently for a new baseball stadium. But this is no longer a conversation merely about a ballpark. The minor baseball season only lasts four months.

“This has to be a 365-day neighborhood ... a dynamic place that’s thriving, in its own right,” said Richmond Council member Katherine Jordan, whose 2nd district includes The Diamond.

The Arthur Ashe Center and Sports Backers Stadium would be demolished by this project. A proposed VCU athletic village across Hermitage Road could fill the role of the stadium. As for Ashe Center, it’s an antiquated facility no longer worthy of the Ashe name.

The RVA Diamond Partners project checks the boxes on affordable housing, minority participation and acknowledging prior plans such as the Richmond 300 master plan. The park would help fill a major need for green space in this heavily paved part of town and enhance the Diamond District as a destination during the baseball offseason. Further enhancing the prospects for increased mobility and connectivity is an $18.4 million federal grant to rebuild the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks dividing Scott’s Addition from the Diamond District.

“I do like that it provides a lot of long-overdue infrastructure in that area” by developing green space and paths for pedestrians and bicycles, Nye said.

You can understand Trammell’s unhappiness over this North Side development, given the voter defeat of the casino project in her relatively impoverished district. That the extractive casino industry was viewed as a savior speaks to the district’s desperate economic condition.

The city needs to be intentional in ensuring job opportunities in the Diamond District for residents who might have found work at that casino. But the demise of the casino should have no bearing on advancing a Diamond-area redevelopment effort long in the works.

The time has come to develop a Diamond site with polish.

Or, as Jordan says, “We’ve been measuring, measuring, measuring. We need to cut.”