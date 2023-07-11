Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Maybe this was the plan all along: to wait us out.

The strategy is simple: early on, refuse to acknowledge the horrors of Black enslavement. When that no longer works, tsk-tsk that it is too late for a workable reparations process because the enslaved and enslavers are long deceased.

When people point out that institutions, descendants and the nation itself benefitted from slave labor — and that the descendants of the enslaved remain shortchanged — change the subject. Conduct a war on public memory. Appoint a commission.

And if all else fails, wait for people to die.

That is apparently what is happening in Tulsa, where a judge on Friday dismissed a reparations lawsuit by three centenarians who are the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108; Viola Fletcher, 109 and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, 102, were among the plaintiffs in the 2020 lawsuit thrown out Friday by Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall, who dismissed the case “with prejudice.” Prejudice, in legal terms, means permanently, although the word no doubt is hitting differently to the Black ear.

The survivors did not have immediate access to a full order explaining the dismissal — an insult heaped atop a century-plus of injury.

The massacre began when a group of Black men attempted to stop the lynching of a young Black man accused of assaulting a white woman. During the next two days, groups of white people riddled the Black community with gunfire, torched buildings and used to airplanes to firebomb the prosperous Greenwood district neighborhood, once known as Black Wall Street.

More than 1,200 homes were burned or otherwise left in ruins, “along with virtually every other structure — including churches, schools, businesses, even a hospital and library — in the Greenwood district,” according to the final report of the commission charged with studying the massacre. As many as 300 were killed.

Can you imagine bearing witness to these horrors as children?

The surviving victims were never compensated for their losses. And now, barring a different outcome stemming from an appeal, none of them ever will be.

The outcome in Tulsa pretty much reflects the dismissiveness, or outright resistance, to reparations nationwide, with a few exceptions.

California, perhaps the most liberal state in America, is considering the implementation of reparations for Black residents affected by the legacy of slavery, amid a backlash from its conservative residents. New York lawmakers approved a measure last month to create a commission to consider reparations. These actions have been accompanied by sniping from conservative pundits, according to The Guardian.

House Resolution 40, which would establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans, continues to languish in Congress. And an October 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center showed 77% of Black respondents, but only 18% of white respondents, favor reparations for descendants of enslaved people.

Reparations for the descendants of the enslaved is one thing; what happened in Tulsa, 56 years after emancipation, is something else. Once the historical coverup was lifted, little was left in dispute about what happened. The usual excuses and obfuscations do not apply. There are living, breathing witnesses and victims.

“They saw, they felt, they heard, and they’ve witnessed and experienced the race massacre,” the survivors’ attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday. “They’re still here ... We have living people who are saying this happened to me, and no one is disputing that this happened to them. Yet the city of Tulsa, the county, the chamber and the state are saying ‘We don’t care that this happened to you. We are not going to do anything for you, your family or the community.’”

A statement by the survivors read: “Despite Tulsa and America’s attempt to silence, change and gaslight the facts and truth about collective racial history and trauma, we as survivors — and all of those that believe in racial justice — we will not sit quietly or passively to allow mistruths or injustice to persist.”

That gaslighting was in full effect in what, in hindsight, was a sickening foreshadowing of the judge’s decision: Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters suggestion Thursday evening that the Tulsa Race Massacre was, well, not motivated by racism.

Asked at a meeting how the Tulsa Race Massacre did not fall under his definition of critical race theory, Walters replied:

“Oh, you can, absolutely, historically, you should judge the action of individuals. This was right. This was wrong. They did this for this reason. But to say it was inherent in that because of their skin is where I say that is critical race theory, you’re saying that a race defines a person. I reject that. So I would say you be judgmental of the issue, of the action, of the content of the character of the individual. Absolutely. But let’s not tie it to the skin color and say that the skin color determined it.”

“Let me be crystal clear that history should be accurately taught,” he said in a written statement provided to the Tulsa World. “The Tulsa Race Massacre is a terrible mark on our history. The events on that day were racist, evil, and it is inexcusable.”

Louder, for people in the back! Walters and his educators need to speak clearly and coherently, and reject the muzzling of honest lessons on racism plaguing public education today in states, including Virginia. Otherwise, I will conclude that they prioritize white student comfort over historical accuracy, accountability and justice.

In a nation where the avoidance of debt repayment has become political theater, Tulsa typifies a legacy of indifference to an American atrocity that still traumatizes African Americans today.

In that regard, we are all Tulsa survivors.

From the Archives: Jackson Ward in the 1970s and 80s