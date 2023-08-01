Michael Paul Williams Columnist Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Public libraries, as a practical matter, should be nonpartisan and egalitarian.

People of all faiths, colors, sexual orientations and points of view should feel welcome in the stacks of a local public library. Libraries should water and otherwise nurture the First Amendment.

But the ongoing war on libraries represents the antithesis of this idea. It seeks to ban, limit, restrict and contract access to books. The result has left the Pamunkey Regional Library under siege and made libraries an epicenter in the culture wars.

Stoking this discord is the former child actor-turned Christian children's book author Kirk Cameron — no friend of the LGBTQ community — and his publisher, Brave Books. They have been holding "story hours" across the nation as part of their "See You at The Library" tour, which will land at Pamunkey's Ashland Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In February, a leg of this tour did not end well for the Hendersonville, Tennessee, library director, whose subsequent firing was "related to the Kirk Cameron event," according to a story in The Tennessean.

The leadership of the Pamunkey Regional Library is already under partisan attack, with the Hanover County Republican Committee among the actors in a takeover of the Pamunkey system. Meanwhile, a King William group is advocating that the county establish its own library.

"Come out for a story time event THIS SATURDAY and be part of the nation-wide movement by Brave Books and Kirk Cameron to restore our country's founding values to public spaces!" Kimberly Thurston, a Hanover County parent, posted on the Facebook page of King William for an Independent Library. "Ideal for grades K-5 and interested grownups who want to see American and Christian principles back in our libraries."

It's no wonder that Dee Kysor and her husband, George Crafts, are worried about the future of the Goochland branch of the Pamunkey Library.

Kysor is secretary of the Friends of the Goochland Library Board; her husband is the board's vice president.

Discontent with the Pamunkey system is not as vocal in Goochland as in Hanover or King William. But Kysor says it's simmering beneath the surface. She's concerned about the Aug. 23 meeting of the Pamunkey Regional Library System Board, given recent changes on the 10-member board.

"I think there are at least 5 board members, possibly 6, who would vote to limit access to so-called controversial books. I am trying to rally support for our library system and a more open approach to this issue," Kysor said in an email.

Her husband is holding onto the "slim hope" that a board member's mind might be changed. "I think more likely and still important is to give courage to those people within the system ... to remind them that they’re not alone," he said Monday.

It's instructive that the ire of the Pamunkey Library's critics was stoked by a First Amendment display at the Atlee Branch Library during Banned Books Week in September 2022.

“This display for Banned Books Week is promoting our first amendment rights to free speech by explaining efforts — like censoring and banning materials — that infringe on this right,” Tom Shepley, the Pamunkey Regional Library director, wrote in an email to Christy Schumacher — now a member of the Pamunkey board — after she requested that the display be removed. “Censorship is not just the removal of books and materials, but also any attempt to limit or restrict that access."

Schumacher has said that she is not in favor of censoring or banning books, but rather placing materials with sexual content into the adult sections.

Crafts, however, maintains that the dissidents' agenda down the road is “to move from re-shelving to removing.”

All the noise directed at the public library smacks of solutions in search of a problem.

According to a Pamunkey Library official, there have been only six formal requests for reconsideration of materials in its collection between fiscal year 2019 and the present. Between 2006 and 2022, a search turned up only one other request, in 2007.

No books were removed as a result.

This heavy-handedness by the political right is at loggerheads with small-government conservatism. The Pamunkey Library's card application for patrons under 18 states requires the signature of a parent or guardian. “By signing below, the parent or guardian takes responsibility for the Library resources that his/her child uses and checks out of the Library," it states.

So the so-called "parents' rights" movement would leave to government what parents should be doing on their own?

This is purely a political exercise, designed to control the flow of information, stifle divergent points of view and squash critical thinking. "The children" are the last refuge of scoundrels. This campaign is not so much about protecting children than hiding inconvenient or uncomfortable truths. That requires the denigration of both intelligence and professionalism, which is why librarians and books are under attack.

"The litmus test is not your training and your experience; it’s your beliefs," said Crafts, who was a librarian at the University of Virginia for four decades. Ideology, he said, has come to trump experience and knowledge. "That’s the kind of world it seems to be becoming more and more, and it’s very scary.”

In the minds of its detractors, the public library has supplanted the media as the most corrupting influence in America. But libraries are as important to democracy as a free press.

Without unfettered access to books as a counterweight, it becomes easier for the racists and the cynical to sell the idea that American slavery was a job training program, or that America is not a nation founded on religious pluralism, or even freedom from religion.

It's only natural that this campaign has moved beyond K-12 education. If you're censoring speech in the classroom and in the school library, why would you stop there?

From the Archives: Richmond Public Libraries Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library Richmond Public Library