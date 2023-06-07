I hadn’t formulated my own political ideology as a college student, much less determined the political orientation of my college professors.

I cast the first vote of my life for Democrat Jimmy Carter, not out of partisan allegiance but a desire to distance the nation from the lingering stench of the Watergate scandal. My professors — in courses such as humanities, English literature and (ugh) economics — weren’t trying to push politics in the classroom. They were attempting to impart knowledge into my occasionally impenetrable noggin.

So suffice it to say, I see no good reason to track the political ideology of students and faculty at the University of Virginia, as supported by a couple of members at a recent Board of Visitors meeting. But I see plenty of bad ones.

The idea was floated by Douglas Wetmore, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Glenn Youngkin last year. Wetmore asked why the school’s Diversity Dashboard does not include an assessment of student or faculty ideologies, according to a story by Sydney Shuler of The Daily Progress newspaper in Charlottesville.

“How come we don’t have dashboards that track, for example, the political ideology of the faculty?” he asked. “Why wouldn’t we do that to try to convince ourselves that we have balance and that we’re serving the full range of needs from our constituents as a leading public university?”

Larry Sabato, founder and director of the Center for Politics at UVA, said Tuesday that he is unclear on exactly what the board members were proposing.

“If they’re talking about a well-done, random-sample survey where respondents aren’t identified without permission, fine,” he said. “I don’t know what it would actually tell us. If a faculty member is liberal or conservative, can’t they still teach without bias? Do liberals and conservatives teach a different version of mathematics or language? That’s absurd.

“But if they want to produce a roll call of liberals and conservatives so students can be ‘warned,’ absolutely not,” Sabato said. “It’s potentially McCarthyite.”

And that — the specter of McCarthyism — is but one problem with this idea. It’s disingenuous and utterly political. These folks don’t want balance; they’re seeking advantage.

It remains an article of faith that religion and politics should not be discussed in polite company. But these folks would file that information away at a public institution, most certainly to be weaponized at some future date.

Once upon a time, the Republican Party boasted about being the party of small government and personal freedom. Now its brand seems to be intrusion — in our bedrooms, in our doctor’s office, in the classroom, in the library. And now, apparently, it wants to figuratively look over our shoulders inside a voting booth. We can only assume that if this goes through, K-12 teacher tracking is next.

Wetmore’s idea was seconded by Bert Ellis, another Youngkin appointee who has no business being on the board.

Ellis, during his time as a student at UVA, led the organization that invited white nationalist William Shockley to a debate titled “The Correlation Between Race and Intelligence” during the 1974-75 academic year. Shockley was in the midst of a de-evolution from a 1956 Nobel Prize-winning physicist to a hack eugenicist and sterilization advocate whose pseudoscience was roundly panned. Compounding the insult of this invite, the debate was scheduled during Black Culture Week, according to a detailed history of the debacle in The Cavalier Daily. The same newspaper reported that in 1975, Ellis prevented the Gay Student Union from co-sponsoring an event led by a gay rights activist.

We can’t dismiss these incidents as Ellis’ youthful indiscretion. In 2020, he attempted to remove with a razor a profane antiracist message on a UVA student’s door on the Lawn. He was deterred by campus security.

Taken as a whole, Ellis looks like an unreliable narrator in any sincere discussion of diversity. The same could be said about the Youngkin administration. His appointee, Martin Brown, administered a hit job on diversity, equity and inclusion at Virginia Military Institute when he declared “DEI is dead.” That was sweet music to those resisting change at the Lexington school, but it was unhelpful in addressing the school’s documented struggle with racism and sexism. Jamica Love, the school’s first diversity, equity and inclusion officer, resigned last week.

At least Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is honest about his campaign to terraform higher education in his own George Wallace-wannabe image. Offended by the progressive sensibilities of New College of Florida, DeSantis installed six new members to its board and set off a right-wing makeover. The remade board — which included Christopher Rufo, the father of the cynical campaign against Critical Race Theory — abolished the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That assault on higher education mirrors the GOP’s micromanagement of K-12 education through book bans and the muzzling of classroom discussions.

But toward what end?

UVA has produced Ellis, neo-Nazi Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, organizer of the 2017 Unite the Right rally of white supremacists. DeSantis is a Yale and Harvard grad. Clarence Thomas has a degree from Yale. If higher education is filled with unfettered liberal bastions, it’s doing a woeful job of indoctrination.

The tracking of political ideology at UVA is an “inherently divisive concept” that would only increase politicization on campus. It’s a terrifying idea that should have been dismissed out of hand, if not shouted down.

Should such information gathering ever come to pass, there’s only one way to respond: “None of your damn business.”

From the archives: 6th Street Marketplace, 1985-2003 6th Street Marketplace: Construction progresses, 1984 6th Street Marketplace: South anchors 6th Street Marketplace bridge framework 6th Street Marketplace: Bridge tour 6th Street Marketplace: First tenants announced 6th Street Marketplace: 12 days before opening 6th Street Marketplace: Rotarians visit as construction continues 6th Street Marketplace: Guarding the armory 6th Street Marketplace just before opening 6th Street Marketplace: Rushing towards opening day 6th Street Marketplace: Finishing touches 6th Street Marketplace: Pre-opening invitation-only dinner 6th Street Marketplace: People line up for opening day, 1985 6th Street Marketplace: Opening Day crowd 6th Street Marketplace: Indoor Beach Park, 1986 6th Street Marketplace: Christmas, 1986 6th Street Marketplace: Food court, 1987 6th Street Marketplace: VCU mascot, 1988 6th Street Marketplace: Business exits, 1989 6th Street Marketplace: Bearhug, 1990 6th Street Marketplace: Original tenants, 1995 6th Street Marketplace: Food court 1995 6th Street Marketplace: Business is slow, 1995 6th Street Marketplace: End of school party, 1996 6th Street Marketplace: Fixing the clock, 1997 6th Street Marketplace: Going out of business, 1999 6th Street Marketplace: Fire, 2000 6th Street Marketplace: Legendary Santa, 2000 6th Street Marketplace: Deteriorating conditions, 2002 6th Street Marketplace: View of the bridge, 2003 6th Street Marketplace: Last days of the bridge, 2003 6th Street Marketplace: Goodbye, bridge 2003 6th Street Marketplace: Bridge demolished, 2003 6th Street Marketplace: Food Court still going, 2007 6th Street Marketplace: Restaurant closes, 2008