As we approach the remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on our nation, memory itself is under siege.

We are in a pivotal moment when Americans have starkly different visions of observable reality. This phenomenon coincides with an aggressive effort to tamp down on historical facts deemed politically incorrect or inconvenient.

If we can’t reach a consensus on what we thought was settled history, what are the prospects for sustaining a coherent narrative of remembrance of the attack by al-Qaida?

Jonathan Zur, president and CEO of Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, was reminded several months ago how complex this moment remains while facilitating a workshop.

“One attendee expressed a hope for greater unity within our society, harkening to the feelings that she had immediately after Sept. 11, 2001. She reflected on that moment as a time when she thought all Americans came together in the aftermath of tragedy, with great patriotism and a sense of genuine care for one another,” he recalled.

“A little while later, another participant shared that, as a Muslim American, the aftermath of 9/11 was an especially frightening time for him and his family. In addition to mourning the tragic attack on the United States, he thought that moment catalyzed a rise in Islamophobia that continues to the present day.

“In those two responses, I think we can see the complicated and nuanced nature of remembrance,” Zur said. “There is no one right and absolute way to remember a tragedy. Certainly, I believe the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, should be a moment to reflect on and honor the innocent lives lost. I hope it can also be a time to honestly and broadly consider the legacy of that day, and its continued impact on how we see one another in the United States and around the world over the last 22 years.”

As America puts chronological distance between itself and an attack that took nearly 3,000 lives, a generation of young people have no memory of that day. How they’re learning about it in the classroom remains an open question.

Imad Damaj, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said his own children grew up in the shadow of 9/11. “Our biggest concern at the time (was) our children being labeled, indirectly, as terrorists. You know, that they’re responsible for all this,” he said.

Damaj, outreach coordinator for the Islamic Center of Virginia, said he’s almost certain that the classroom situation has improved, “but challenges still exist.”

Virginia’s History and Social Science Standards of Learning, adopted in April, charges sixth graders with “describing how the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, including the heroic sacrifices of Flight 93 passengers, significantly impacted domestic policies, American society, and global perspectives on the war on terror.”

Eleventh graders should be able to analyze “key events and conditions that have given rise to terrorism as an attack on democracy and the United States’ role in defending democracy, including, but not limited to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole, attacks on U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and the 9/11 attacks on the United States in 2001.”

Today, the attack on democracy is not only internal, but stoked by a former president. The FBI has declared domestic terrorism the greatest threat we face. Eleventh graders, in the history standards, are asked to explain “the rise of antisemitism and hate crimes, and domestic terrorism.”

Teachers must impart this knowledge without running afoul of “inherently divisive concepts” and other restrictions imposed by elected officials, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

No wonder their ranks are thinning.

There’s no explicit mention in the history standards of the widespread demonization of U.S. Muslims following the attack, including a spike in hate crime reports. Damaj said Muslims, in the aftermath the attack, became “a community that went from barely noticeable to really under the microscope at all levels.”

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama sought to cool anti-Muslim sentiment. Donald Trump, after taking office, made the banning of Muslim immigrants from select countries a centerpiece of his domestic policy.

The environment has since shifted in other ways.

Rudy Giuliani’s leadership after 9/11 earned him the moniker “America’s mayor.” But today, he’s a disgraced defendant charged with aiding and abetting a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

GOP presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy voiced skepticism of the government’s version of what transpired on 9/11. That pronouncement put little dent in his buzz. Why would it? The political right is enamored of conspiracy theories, including the lie of the stolen presidential election.

We can romanticize the national unity following 9/11 — a consensus exploited toward destructive ends, including the shredding of civil liberties and the invasion of Iraq. But the nation did effectively gird itself against another foreign attack.

But who could have foreseen that a prolonged domestic assault on our institutions would represent a more existential threat to America? Or that a substantial swath of Americans would embrace insurrection, censorship or even the prospect of civil war?

Damaj remains optimistic about the future, and convinced that people, overall, want to do the right thing. He and his fellow Muslims still believe in an American dream that so many of our fellow citizens seem willing to reject.

His community, in the aftermath of 9/11, learned to more effectively organize, engage and form alliances, he said. Muslims are now represented both in the Virginia General Assembly and in Congress. But that progress — and perhaps, Monday’s commemoration — is obscured by our national dysfunction.

“Now we’re finding ourselves in the middle of culture wars on race, gender, religion, you name it,” he said.

We fought a so-called war on terror abroad only to now have to confront one at home. The concurrent war on memory is jeopardizing the tenets of our democracy. Our current path is a debasement of the memory of those who perished in the attack, and the countless first responders who risked or sacrificed their lives in response. Monday’s commemoration should be a time to reflect, but also to remember how to pull together.

Emerging from our horror, anger and grief 22 years ago, we resolved to learn more about the world around us.

Now is the time to learn more about ourselves.