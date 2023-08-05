Michael Paul Williams Columnist Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Virginia Commonwealth University course on race and racism was born out of the twin traumas of anti-Black police violence and a killer virus.

George Floyd had been murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. As protesters took to the streets of Richmond, Mignonne Guy, chair of African American Studies at VCU, began hosting Friday night Zoom sessions with students that sometimes ran into the wee hours of the following morning. “And that is where the racial literacy requirement was born,” Guy recalled.

“This came from the students and their need. They were terrified,” she said. “I did not want for one second for these students to believe that this was the world they had to live in. ... I wanted them to believe that they have the power to change the world. And the way we decided to do it was to educate other people.”

The group formed the Committee on Racial Equity (CORE), which released a video of students of varying hues and ethnicity posing questions: Why do some neighborhoods lack trees and grocery stores? Why, in the land of the free, are so many people in prison? How does a wealthy woman like tennis champion Serena Williams nearly die while giving birth?

Race and Racism in America was designed to examine how both affect everyone and everything in the United States. The course — developed by over 30 faculty, undergraduate and graduate students from various disciplines, and community volunteers — was formally launched during the Spring 2022 semester, meeting a new racial literacy requirement in VCU’s general education curriculum.

But VCU, after its board of visitors approved the course requirement for every new student, delayed that action indefinitely in late July, without consulting the folks who created it.

And here, no doubt, some are reading this through rolling eyes as they shout: “Why does everything have to be about race?”

Because America, since its inception, has designed itself that way. White supremacy has been as fundamental as reading. Meanwhile, on matters of race, the nation remains functionally illiterate.

“It’s just something that a lot of people want to brush over ... the racial past of America in general,” said Winfred Walker, among the students who helped devise the course. “And I feel like we’ve gotten to the point now where people would rather just ignore the ramifications of everything that’s gone on since, honestly, the conception of America.”

“We can’t move forward and try to solve the problems that are going on now without acknowledging the past,” said Walker, who has since graduated with double majors in psychology and African American studies. “And in order to acknowledge the past, you have to be pretty competent in the history behind everything.” Looking at America through a racial lens promotes critical thinking “in understanding how these systems work together and how they created some of the problems that are prevalent today. Once you have a decent understanding of the problems that are here today, then we can finally move forward and figure out solutions.”

But solutions — in the form of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — are under attack. The honest teaching of America’s history of systemic racism is under assault, with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in K-12 schools while displaying unwavering fealty to the multi-indicted Donald Trump, the most polarizing president in American history.

Williams: On education, the Youngkin administration places ideology over problem-solving Then again, the Youngkin administration habitually thumbs its nose at state lawmakers, whether its transgender policy, unilaterally changing the name of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or failing to use money for its specifically allocated purpose.

VCU’s stated reason for the indefinite delay is that it lacks the staff and space for each new student to take the course. But Guy said a training program was developed that would allow an instructor from any discipline to teach the course, which could be taken by an undergraduate at any time during their academic career.

“For them to pull it back now under the guise that there aren’t enough seats I think is a cop-out,” said Denelle Smith, who helped devise the course before earning her master’s in public health. She called the apparent reversal “a disservice to the minority students that now make up a majority” of VCU’s undergraduate enrollment.

Students will experience some form of oppression or racism, Smith said. “So being able to give people the language and the tools to see that, and then finally to work through that in their day to day life, I think, is integral” — especially in a moment when curriculums are being rewritten to water down historical racism. “For VCU to kind of step back from incorporating the racial literacy class, it seems like kind of going hand in hand with what’s going on now, which is really disappointing.”

The decision typifies the backsliding on social justice initiatives as memories of 2020 began to fade amid a right-wing declaration of war on anti-racism, inclusion and critical thinking.

The slow-walk on the racial literacy requirement looks like a no-walk to avoid smoke from the governor. VCU, given its financial woes, is not in the strongest position to stand up to political opponents. Or perhaps some folks in VCU’s leadership were never all in.

America does not have the luxury to remain illiterate on systemic racism, a corrosive force since the birth of the nation. The tenuous state of our union is fueled by politicians exploiting racial grievance.

“We’re literally on the precipice of a civil war, if you look at it, right? We have anti-Black, anti-Latino, anti-LGBTQ+ laws that are being instituted across the country, across the nation,” Guy said. “And our students that are the victims of these laws need to understand the mechanisms by which they operate, so that they have the tools to not only be able to absorb these attacks on their persons and their families and friends and their allies, but ... to reconstruct the democracy that is promised to each citizen in this country.”

VCU is missing an opportunity to make a name for itself as an institution that requires each and every student to interrogate race and racism in America in a meaningful way.

Just as the inability to read stunts an individual’s life chances, the lack of racial literacy does the same to our nation.

