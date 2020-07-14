They’re being told that it’s safe to return to school. But many area teachers feel like they’re being asked to rush into the still-burning building that is COVID-19 in Virginia.
Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, says she knows of at least seven custodial staff members battling the virus. On Tuesday, she recalled a young teacher who contracted the virus in March.
“She survived it, But surviving it doesn’t mean that it’s over. Because this woman who was the picture of health ... She now has to wear a heart monitor. So these are the things that I’m thinking about, and my membership are thinking about, when we look at reopening.”
Their concerns are real. The Kaiser Family Foundation says 1 out of 4 teachers is at risk of serious illness if infected by the coronavirus.
The Richmond and Chesterfield education associations both wrote that returning with 100% virtual instruction rather than putting students in the classroom “should be a non-controversial position on returning to school during a global pandemic.”
But trust has been undermined by a White House pushing schools to reopen, or else.
“It’s unconscionable that White House & Dpt of Ed have politicized school reopening,” Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted Tuesday. “I’ve heard from 100s of families/teachers over last few days, who have widely varying viewpoints — all of which are legitimate. What we need right now is empathy & grace, not heartless directives.”
This is the context Dr. Danny Avula wades into as the director of the Richmond and Henrico County health departments. He’s trying to be the voice of science, reason and credibility in an age where all of the above are under assault.
Avula has presented data to the Richmond School Board that shows student-to-student transmission is less likely than adult-to-adult transmission. Students 12 and under have been shown to be unlikely to get or spread the virus, he says. Overall, schools and day care centers have not been shown to be significant drivers of community spread of the coronavirus, he said.
“The older you get, the more you seem to both become symptomatic and shed [the] virus, therefore making you more contagious.”
Avula wouldn’t advise any teacher with an underlying conditions to rush back into school. “But my vote is that all of our regional schools will come up with some slate of options that kind of meets everyone’s needs.”
But faith in government is hard to come by. Governments rush to reopen the economy without meeting their own benchmarks. The result is a COVID-19 explosion.
It’s hard to argue that anyone is operating in bad faith. Teachers want to teach; kids want to return to school. Parents are buckling under the strain of work, unemployment, child care, supplementing their children’s education or keeping everyone together at a time of unprecedented stress. Collectively, we are not well.
Every weakness in every American institution has been amplified by this pandemic.
The money we didn’t invest in school buildings is now haunting us now in the form of overcrowded classrooms, outmoded open-air school designs and buildings with poor ventilation. You might recall the discovery of Legionnaires’ disease bacteria in Chesterfield schools last year.
But hey, we need schools for their childcare service, their feeding programs, their social services, and yes, to teach — and to do all of the above to jump-start our disease-ridden economy (and — psst! — to re-elect the president).
Long before now, America — which once had audacity to call its education plan “No Child Left Behind” — should have ensured that every child had access to laptops and the internet so essential to their life chances.
The Chesterfield and Richmond teachers unions asked: “Why is it the case that schools, ostensibly responsible for education, have become the Band-Aid solution to basic food access and health care services to families? If the economy so heavily depends on schools, why are businesses paying tax rates that allow for six-figure salaries while schools do not have functioning HVAC units?”
It’s a question we need to be asking. In this nation, we need to reform much more than the police.
Meanwhile, Avula says he’s concerned about what’s happening to children in impoverished communities of color as a result of schools being closed. With increased financial hardship, families are under pressure and children are at greater risk.
School is a haven in ways it was not intended to be. This nation has gotten into the unhealthy habit of leaving it to schools and jails to address problems that it would rather ignore or underfund.
That teachers go above and beyond in patching the holes in our safety net should not be weaponized against them to make them less safe.
We have been stuck in anti-intellectualism now for about 40 years and at the rate we are going down our economy is on the verge - even without the virus - of being crippled from a lack of properly educated people... ~~~ Bob
