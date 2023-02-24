A page out of the Ron DeSantis playbook to sanitize African American Studies has been adopted by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin is asking his education secretary, Aimee Guidera, to review a College Board pilot Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course that DeSantis, the governor of Florida, attacked as if it were a seminar on nuclear bombmaking.
“The Education Secretariat will review the AP African American Studies Course – as we do with all policies, programs, training, and curricula – to ensure that our students are being taught how to think, and not what to think,” Guidera said in a statement sent via email.
Michael Paul Williams
TIMES-DISPATCH
Here I will note that this measuring stick appears to apply only to African American Studies, which has been singled out nationally by conservatives for intense scrutiny. The Youngkin administration, which solicited K-12 history standards from Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a proponent of “patriotic education,” is fine with teaching students what to think, as long as the subject matter conforms with a right-wing ethos and doesn’t dwell on systemic racism.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin meets with the community at Westwood Pharmacy in Richmond earlier this month.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
“Our hope is that the College Board’s revisions to the pilot have addressed national concerns around the African American Studies pilot so that we can offer a college-level, rigorous course in Virginia’s schools,” Guidera said. “Neither Governor Youngkin nor I will apologize for having high expectations and taking the time to ensure that our course offerings prepare every Virginia student for success in life.”
Emmitt Glynn teaches AP African American studies Monday to a group of Baton Rouge Magnet High School students in Baton Rouge, La.
Stephen Smith, Associated Press
The College Board appeared to have capitulated to Florida’s concerns with modifications that at first glance seemed to purge the course of contemporary Black scholars. Amid a backlash, the
College Board responded by saying: “We deeply regret not immediately denouncing the Florida Department of Education’s slander, magnified by the DeSantis administration’s subsequent comments, that African American Studies ‘lacks educational value.’ Our failure to raise our voice betrayed Black scholars everywhere and those who have long toiled to build this remarkable field.”
Demonstrators protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ criticism of an Advanced Placement course on African American studies as they stand outside the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee on Feb. 15.
Joshua Lott, Washington Post
Youngkin, on this issue, lacks the ability to flex like DeSantis, who like our governor is presumed to be a presidential aspirant.
Asked where state control of this AP course ends and local control begins, Charles Pyle, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Education, said in an email: “Absent Board of Education approval, a student could earn an elective credit toward graduation by successfully completing the course, provided the local school board has approved it for the awarding of an elective credit.”
VBOE would have to approve the course for a student to earn a required credit in history, Pyle said. “The process would be for VDOE staff to review the final course and then the state superintendent would make a recommendation to the board. The department review would occur after the two-year pilot is over and the course is finalized by the College Board. This would be after the 2023-2024 school year, which is the final year of the pilot.”
Youngkin’s control of the Virginia Board of Education is less ironclad than that of DeSantis in Florida. Youngkin appointees make up a majority of the VBOE, but that didn’t stop the board from
rejecting the administration’s initial K-12 history standards. The board ultimately approved a draft of the history standards in early February, despite overwhelming opposition from speakers at the meeting.
As it stands, at least two Virginia counties,
Caroline and Fairfax, plan to participate this fall in the pilot AP course by the College Board. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says that school district hopes to add the course to its offerings once it’s finalized.
Youngkin, who has already made his stance on Black history clear, gains little by following DeSantis’ contemptible course on this College Board matter. It looks performative, petty and derivative.
The churlish, scowling shtick of the Florida governor doesn’t wear well on Youngkin, whose electoral brand – however misleading – is as the smiling affable everyman of conservative politics. DeSantis – to his discredit and disgrace – owns this AP course issue.
America has a long history of sanitizing its past. Our problem isn’t wokeness; it’s that too many people are content to remain in the slumber of ignorance.
Youngkin cannot out-DeSantis DeSantis.
The playbook of educational bigotry has become boilerplate in the GOP. If Youngkin wants to stand out, he needs to toss it aside.
From the archives: In 1960, The Richmond 34 were arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter
Demonstrators are arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store on Feb. 22, 1960. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Crowd inside Thalhimers department store the day of demonstration and arrests. Photo was not published. Photo taken Feb. 22, 1960. Was received by Times-Dispatch library on February 23, 1960
FILE PHOTO
The Rev. Frank Pinkston, a 23-year-old Baptist ministerial student from Silver Springs, Fla., is arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store on Feb. 22, 1960. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Crowd at city lock-up after 34 demonstrators were arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 23, 1960. An article about arrests at the Thalhimers sit-in is in the bottom right corner.
The story that ran on the Feb. 23, 1960 front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Page 4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Tuesday, February 23, 1960.
Photo from page 4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 23, 1960.
Published caption: "Mounted and K-9 Squad Policemen Break Up Crowd at Lock-Up After Arrests"
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Thalhimers picket and protest
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
LeRoy Bray arrested at Thalhimers department store as students from Virginia Union University attempt to get service in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Frank Pinkston, lower right, at Thalhimers department store, outside the Richmond Room, Feb. 22, 1960, in an attempt to be seated in segregated dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas. Dr. Marshall Banks is at left, against the wall. Cornell Moore is behind him.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Elizabeth Johnson Rice was the speaker of the "Civil Rights Day of Remembrance" at the former Thalhimers Department Store on Broad Street on Sunday, February 22, 2004. Rice returned to Richmond to commemorate the 44th anniversary of their protest over lunch counter segregation.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Viewers stand under umbrellas on Feb. 22, 2010 during the unveiling of a marker commemorating the Thalhimers sit-in and the Richmond 34.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Elizabeth Thalhimer-Smartt (left) and Elizabeth Johnson-Rice pull back the cover over a marker commemorating the Thalhimers sit-in and the Richmond 34 on Feb. 22, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr. photographed Wed. Feb. 10, 2010 in Richmond. Mr. Bray was one of 34 VUU students arrested for defying segregation and will be speaking at 50th anniversary events.
MARK GORMUS
Elizabeth Johnson Rice, one of the 34 VUU students arrested in 1960 lunch-counter sit-in at Thalhimers.
COURTESY OF ELIZABETH JOHNSON RICE
Elizabeth Johnson Rice in her VUU yearbook photo
Virginia Union University
Del. Mamye E. BaCote, D-Newport News, center, received a standing ovation during the floor session of the House of Delegates in Richmond on Monday, Feb. 22, 2010. BaCote had just revealed that she was one of the "Richmond 34" who staged a sit-in at the all-white Thalhimers lunch room when she was a student at Virginia Union University.
BOB BROWN
Ford T. Johnson of Maryland unveils the historical marker commemorating the "Richmond 34," a group of mostly 34 Virginia Union University students arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers department store. Johnson, who is one of the 34, was accompanied by three others who took part in the sit-in: (from left): Johnson's sister, Elizabeth Johnson Rice; Raymond B. Randolph Jr. of Farmington Hills, Michigan (third from left); and Wendell Foster of Richmond (fourth from left). The unveiling took place along Broad Street, between 6th and 7th streets on June 28, 2016.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Elizabeth Johnson Rice speaks during the unveiling of an historical marker commemorating the 1960 "Richmond Sit-In" of 34 Virginia Union University students at the Thalhimers department store lunchroom. Rice is one of the 34 students who took part in the sit-in. The ceremony took place on Broad Street between 6th and 7th Streets. June 28, 2016.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, welcomed the Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr., left, and his wife, Cynthia, center to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who stages a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, talks with Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, left, and his wife Cheryl, center, inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left,, welcomed Dr. Roland Moore, right, and his wife, Blanche, center, to the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left, welcomed, from left, retired judge Birdie Hairston Jamison, Dr. Anderson J. Franklin and Elizabeth Rice to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960. Franklin and Rice were two of the original 34.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, welcomed black leaders and some members of the Richmond 34 to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimer's lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia First Lady Pam Northam, left, watches as her husband, Governor Ralph Northam, right, talks with Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, center left, and his wife Cheryl, center right, inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Perkins were part of a group of black leaders, visiting the Mansion, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, left, and his wife Cheryl, second from left, talk with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Perkins were part of a group of black leaders, visiting the Mansion, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Elizabeth Johnson Rice, center, surrounded by lawmakers and several other original members of the Richmond 34, were honored by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Richmond 34 staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch room in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, left, stands with Elizabeth Johnson Rice, center, surrounded by several other original members of the Richmond 34, from left, Dr. Anderson J. Franklin, Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr. and Wendell Foster, pose after they were honored by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Richmond 34 staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch room in 1960.
BOB BROWN