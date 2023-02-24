Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A page out of the Ron DeSantis playbook to sanitize African American Studies has been adopted by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin is asking his education secretary, Aimee Guidera, to review a College Board pilot Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course that DeSantis, the governor of Florida, attacked as if it were a seminar on nuclear bombmaking.

“The Education Secretariat will review the AP African American Studies Course – as we do with all policies, programs, training, and curricula – to ensure that our students are being taught how to think, and not what to think,” Guidera said in a statement sent via email.

Here I will note that this measuring stick appears to apply only to African American Studies, which has been singled out nationally by conservatives for intense scrutiny. The Youngkin administration, which solicited K-12 history standards from Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a proponent of “patriotic education,” is fine with teaching students what to think, as long as the subject matter conforms with a right-wing ethos and doesn’t dwell on systemic racism.

“Our hope is that the College Board’s revisions to the pilot have addressed national concerns around the African American Studies pilot so that we can offer a college-level, rigorous course in Virginia’s schools,” Guidera said. “Neither Governor Youngkin nor I will apologize for having high expectations and taking the time to ensure that our course offerings prepare every Virginia student for success in life.”

In January, the Florida Department of Education banned the course. The state’s education commissioner described it as “woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”

The College Board appeared to have capitulated to Florida’s concerns with modifications that at first glance seemed to purge the course of contemporary Black scholars. Amid a backlash, the College Board responded by saying: “We deeply regret not immediately denouncing the Florida Department of Education’s slander, magnified by the DeSantis administration’s subsequent comments, that African American Studies ‘lacks educational value.’ Our failure to raise our voice betrayed Black scholars everywhere and those who have long toiled to build this remarkable field.”

Youngkin, on this issue, lacks the ability to flex like DeSantis, who like our governor is presumed to be a presidential aspirant.

Asked where state control of this AP course ends and local control begins, Charles Pyle, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Education, said in an email: “Absent Board of Education approval, a student could earn an elective credit toward graduation by successfully completing the course, provided the local school board has approved it for the awarding of an elective credit.”

VBOE would have to approve the course for a student to earn a required credit in history, Pyle said. “The process would be for VDOE staff to review the final course and then the state superintendent would make a recommendation to the board. The department review would occur after the two-year pilot is over and the course is finalized by the College Board. This would be after the 2023-2024 school year, which is the final year of the pilot.”

Youngkin’s control of the Virginia Board of Education is less ironclad than that of DeSantis in Florida. Youngkin appointees make up a majority of the VBOE, but that didn’t stop the board from rejecting the administration’s initial K-12 history standards. The board ultimately approved a draft of the history standards in early February, despite overwhelming opposition from speakers at the meeting.

As it stands, at least two Virginia counties, Caroline and Fairfax, plan to participate this fall in the pilot AP course by the College Board. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says that school district hopes to add the course to its offerings once it’s finalized.

Youngkin, who has already made his stance on Black history clear, gains little by following DeSantis’ contemptible course on this College Board matter. It looks performative, petty and derivative.

The churlish, scowling shtick of the Florida governor doesn’t wear well on Youngkin, whose electoral brand – however misleading – is as the smiling affable everyman of conservative politics. DeSantis – to his discredit and disgrace – owns this AP course issue.

America has a long history of sanitizing its past. Our problem isn’t wokeness; it’s that too many people are content to remain in the slumber of ignorance.

Youngkin cannot out-DeSantis DeSantis.

The playbook of educational bigotry has become boilerplate in the GOP. If Youngkin wants to stand out, he needs to toss it aside.

