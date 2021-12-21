Williams: When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled

“We just moved to step 3. Step 4 will not be pretty. I cannot speak for others, but being disenfranchised by fraud is my hard line. I’ve spent most of my adult life fighting a counter insurgency. I’m about to become part of one, and a very effective one,” the Times reports.

Robertson was allowed to remain free on a personal recognizance bond following his arrest in January, before being charged with violating the conditions of his bond following a search of his home, the Times reports. Prosecutors allege that an “assault-style rifle,” a cache of ammunition and a partially assembled pipe bomb were found.

A disproportionate number of those at the insurrection were veterans or active duty U.S. military members, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer while attempting to climb through a broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby of the Capitol.

The hazards of extremism among active duty military and veterans are not theoretical; we’ve witnessed it in real time. There are no atheists in that foxhole, but we certainly can’t rule out the presence of extremists.