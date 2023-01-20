Williams: Windsor police will pay too little price for their abuse of a soldier during a traffic stop

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The shabby treatment of U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario – first by town of Windsor police and later by a federal jury in Richmond – typifies the anticlimactic denouement of our moment of racial reckoning.

Video of shouting police officers pointing their guns at the uniformed Nazario and pepper-spraying, striking and handcuffing him went viral, with millions of views. Virginia State University students marched in support of Nazario. Accounts of the incident in The Washington Post and The New York Times brought national attention to Windsor, a town of 2,600 in the southeastern Virginia county of Isle of Wight. Then-Attorney General Mark Herring sued Windsor, alleging a pattern of discrimination against African Americans.

"I'm serving this country and this is how I'm treated?" Nazario, who is Black and Hispanic, asked the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, on the evening of Dec. 5, 2020.

He probably wants to ask the same of the jury who awarded him less than $4,000 last Tuesday in a civil lawsuit alleging false imprisonment and assault and battery. That's $1,000 in punitive damages and $2,685 in compensatory damages, according to The Associated Press.

That's not much for physical and psychological trauma and the illegal search of your vehicle – none of it resulting in any charges against Nazario.

If these paltry amounts represent the value of our constitutional rights, the document isn't worth the paper it was written on.

“Uncle Sam should be upset ... that something occurred to a military solider in uniform and he was treated that way," said Valerie Butler, a past president of the Isle of Wight NAACP and the vice mayor of Windsor. She called the amount awarded Nazario "appalling."

It looks like Nazario will need every bit of help from the GoFundMe account set up to help defray his legal fees.

Shawn Utsey, a professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University, testified as an expert witness on the trauma suffered by Nazario during that traffic stop as a Black man in a nation where police have a history of brutalizing or killing Black men.

He was hoping the case's outcome would reflect progress in the criminal justice system. But as it turns out, Nazario's fears, and his service on behalf of his country, didn't amount to much in the eyes of the jury.

"I feel hurt for the young man," Utsey said. "And the truth be told, it makes all of us less safe.”

On the night in question, police flashed their lights behind Nazario for the improper display of license plates on his newly purchased vehicle; a temporary tag was in the rear window of the SUV. The soldier drove another mile because he wanted a better-lit spot, he told police after the stop.

But at the scene, the officers came at Nazario as if he were wanted for murder or an armed robbery.

Actually, Nazario had reason to be fearful. News accounts have cited his relationship with Eric Garner, a man he called his uncle. Garner died following a chokehold by a New York police officer who'd confronted him over the alleged sale of loose cigarettes. And Nazario's traffic stop occurred little more than six months after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking street protests nationwide.

Nazario, after telling the gun-wielding officers that he was afraid to exit his vehicle, could not have felt more sanguine when one of them responded, "Yeah, you should be!"

“You’re fixin’ to ride the lightning, son,” officer Gutierrez told the soldier, mouthing a phrase that could be construed as using his taser. But that "ride the lightning" line was also spoken in the 1999 film "The Green Mile" in reference to execution by electric chair. Gutierrez was fired after the traffic stop.

"I am not terribly surprised by the result," said Henry L. Chambers Jr., a professor of law at the University of Richmond. "The jury's verdict suggests the officers acted wrongfully, and caused some harm – but not an enormous amount of harm – to Lt. Nazario. No doubt, other juries may have concluded Lt. Nazario suffered much more harm than this jury suggested, but I am not surprised this jury did not."

"The verdict may reflect the amount of force society deems appropriate for police officers to use to detain or arrest an individual," Chambers said. "Police officers can use significant nondeadly force to compel a suspect to comply with their commands. Given that, a jury could conclude that the use of somewhat excessive force did not cause enormous harm to a detainee, or [more controversially] that a police officer should not be liable for much of the harm caused by somewhat excessive – but not egregiously excessive – force.”

A pass, continued immunity or a slap on the wrist isn't exactly what folks were going for when they took to the streets in 2020.

We already knew Black life is cheap – among the lawless in our own communities and, too often, among those sworn to uphold the law. That point hardly needs reinforcing.

Instead, the jury in this case sent a dreadful message to the police: Civilian abuse can be purchased at bargain rates.