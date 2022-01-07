Williams: Youngkin's choice to oversee Virginia's environment is the wrong choice in the wrong climate

In 2021, the EPA, under new management after Trump’s defeat, released a Social Vulnerability Report examining how some populations — based on income, educational attainment, race and ethnicity, and age — “may be more exposed to the highest impacts of climate change.”

According to the report, Black individuals are 40% more likely than their non-Black counterparts to live in areas with the highest projected increases in mortality rates due to climate-driven changes in extreme temperatures; their children, far more likely to experience asthma due to climate-driven air pollution.

Latino individuals are 43% more likely than non-Latino counterparts to live in areas projected to experience lost labor hours outdoors because of climate-driven high temperatures. American Indian and Alaska Native individuals are 48% more likely than their counterparts to live in areas where the highest percentage of land is projected to be inundated due to sea level rise.

Wheeler is not merely associated with the inherent racism of climate denial.