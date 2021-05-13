Willie Greene and Jeffrey C. McKay column: A golden opportunity for the state and localities to work together

By Willie Greene and Jeffrey C. McKay
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law on March 11, appropriates $350 billion to aid states and local governments in ongoing economic recovery from the yearlong pandemic. Virginia and its localities will receive nearly $7 billion in direct aid, with yet billions more designated specifically to support businesses, K-12 schools, transportation, broadband, libraries, water utilities, vaccination centers, behavioral health, rental assistance and more.
ARPA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make fundamental improvements to our infrastructure and to provide crucial help to our residents, businesses and schools that could have an impact far beyond the immediate crisis. We must ensure that every dollar received is working to the fullest benefit of all Virginians.
Under the law, the commonwealth will receive some $4.3 billion through its Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, and localities will receive nearly $3 billion through its Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Virginia’s public schools will receive $2.1 billion in an emergency relief fund. The state also will receive more than $200 million to assist localities in improving broadband, water and sewer infrastructure. And the list of items to be supported by these funds, totaling still hundreds of millions of dollars more for various pandemic relief purposes, goes on and on.
The federal law — all 242 pages of it — generally lays out how the $1.9 trillion is to be spent across the nation. This week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued 150 pages of initial guidance on how states and localities are to spend their Fiscal Recovery Funds and be accountable for the money.
The billions likely are to come in two equal tranches, the first being delivered soon and the balance next year. Some Virginia localities will receive their ARPA funds directly from the federal government; other localities will receive their federal allocation from the state. Most of the state and local direct-aid funds must be spent by December 2024.
Given this complexity, the governor, the General Assembly and localities must work together to maximize each federal dollar.
The Virginia Municipal League (VML) and the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) have proposed that the state and local governments form a work group to coordinate how the commonwealth’s $4.3 billion and the localities’ $3 billion in direct aid can be spent in complementary ways. For example, if the state wants to focus its funds on A, B and C, then the localities might wish to spend their funds on D, E and F.
Furthermore, there might be ways that at least portions of state and local funds smartly can be mixed to stretch these one-time federal dollars even further to accomplish even bigger and better mutual aims. The state and local governments must strategize, organize, earmark, leverage and work together to avoid redundancy. The work group proposed by VML and VACo is the ideal mechanism, and we are pleased that our proposal has been well received.
Our commonwealth is wonderfully diverse. Virginia has more than 320 separate towns, cities and counties. Collaboration is nothing new to Virginia localities; those in proximity to each other often work together on projects and services to their mutual benefit. And, while our more densely populated urban and suburban regions have different needs than our rural ones, all of our localities have extraordinary — and extraordinarily costly — needs to provide relief and other services to our residents, to improve our schools, libraries, utilities, roads, bridges and airports, and to expand broadband services. ARPA is a golden opportunity to meet those needs.
Now is the time to work together. The amount of federal funds coming to us almost is unprecedented. There is much to do. It must be done well. We are eager to get started.
Willie Greene is mayor of Galax and president of the Virginia Municipal League. Contact him at: wgreene@galaxva.com
Jeffrey C. McKay is chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and president of the Virginia Association of Counties. Contact him at: chairman@fairfaxcounty.gov