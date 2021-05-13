Willie Greene and Jeffrey C. McKay column: A golden opportunity for the state and localities to work together

Our commonwealth is wonderfully diverse. Virginia has more than 320 separate towns, cities and counties. Collaboration is nothing new to Virginia localities; those in proximity to each other often work together on projects and services to their mutual benefit. And, while our more densely populated urban and suburban regions have different needs than our rural ones, all of our localities have extraordinary — and extraordinarily costly — needs to provide relief and other services to our residents, to improve our schools, libraries, utilities, roads, bridges and airports, and to expand broadband services. ARPA is a golden opportunity to meet those needs.

Now is the time to work together. The amount of federal funds coming to us almost is unprecedented. There is much to do. It must be done well. We are eager to get started.