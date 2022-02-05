Winsome Earle-Sears column: Creating a better education for Virginia's next generation

It is time for the commonwealth to shift gears. We need to have good schools for all children in all communities, and all ZIP codes. We need to return power to all parents. We need to give all children more opportunities.

Returning choice back to parents for their child’s education is not about doing away with public schools. But we cannot do it with “one size fits all.” It is not about public or private, online or bricks-and-mortar. It is about making them all better so that every child has an opportunity for a quality education.

We need to return choice back to parents for their children, to help them stimulate generational change and create generational wealth. Wealthy parents already have choices. Many politicians exercise choice and send their own children to private schools, yet at times, they will vote to deny the opportunity to others.

However, poor children — especially children of color — have been denied access to a good education for far too long. As a result, parents start disengaging with their child’s education. They lose hope.