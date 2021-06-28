Woody Holton column: An optimist moves on

The death toll was zero.

It is ironic that Robertson spent most of his life as a Black Republican, since it is stories like his thatkids never will learn if Republican-controlled legislatures win their war against what they call “critical race theory” — by which they mean Black history.

After my father’s term as governor ended in 1974, Robertson was appointed, first by Republican presidents and then by Democrats, to several high-level federal posts, especially in the U.S. State Department.

He also supervised Peace Corps volunteers, first in Kenya and then in all of Africa. In his memoir, “Lifting Every Voice: My Journey from Segregated Roanoke to the Corridors of Power,” due out in early 2022 from University of Virginia Press, Robertson describes a particularly sticky situation in Mozambique in the 1980s.

Maureen Reagan, the daughter of President Ronald Reagan, visited the country and insisted on a one-on-one with the president — in violation of State Department doctrine. Robertson ultimately worked things out. Maybe it should come as no surprise that his greatest diplomatic challenge did not involve some dictator but a fellow American.