Woody Holton column: An optimist moves on

William Robertson, the longtime Black Republican and doer of great deeds, died this past week at age 88. I first got to know Bill, as he preferred to be called, on a stakeout near Virginia Commonwealth University.
A 14-year-old white kid, I had been delivering newspapers in downtown Richmond on May 30, 1973, when three or four Black kids about my age roughed me up, seeking money. I wasn’t carrying any.
None of these kids had carried a weapon, and I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, but my father — Linwood Holton, who was governor of Virginia at the time — and my mother convinced me that the would-be thieves might pose a real threat to the numerous older people on my route. So the next day when the kids again accosted me, taking a couple of marked dollars, they were grabbed by police and spent a few harrowing hours in jail.
That would have been the end of it were it not for Bill Robertson. He had been there throughout the stakeout, wearing a suit and sitting on the curb pretending to read the newspaper. He immediately began researching the kids’ families’ desperate situations. It was a classic early-1970s approach to crime, doomed to be seen as naïve by the 1990s: Find out why it happened.
Robertson’s research convinced him to propose Project Self-Help, a privately funded summer jobs program for indigent kids, including those who had tried to rob me.
I was the figurehead for fundraising, and in time I learned that the young workers and I would be taking a bus to New York City to accept an award from Shirley Temple Black. That turned out to be the married name of the child star — and not, as my teenage self had assumed, an African American version of Shirley Temple.
Robertson did not share with me until decades later that a year before our stakeout, he had experienced real crime: His brother had been shot to death.
Project Self-Help was one of the smaller coins that Bill Robertson tossed in the fountain between his birth in Roanoke in January 1933 and his death from congestive heart disease on June 22.
He was the founder of Camp Virginia Jaycee, which served developmentally delayed children for 40 years. Most of its funding came from the Jaycees’ annual sale of apple butter, with Bill, the irresistible optimist, invariably topping the sales chart.
In January 1970, my father appointed Robertson as the first African American senior-level aide to a Southern governor. Among Robertson’s many accomplishments was negotiating with the mental patient who took one of his guards hostage shortly after 43 prisoners and guards died in the suppression of the Attica prison rebellion in New York in September 1971. Robertson offered himself as a hostage to replace the guard and negotiated a settlement.
The death toll was zero.
It is ironic that Robertson spent most of his life as a Black Republican, since it is stories like his thatkids never will learn if Republican-controlled legislatures win their war against what they call “critical race theory” — by which they mean Black history.
After my father’s term as governor ended in 1974, Robertson was appointed, first by Republican presidents and then by Democrats, to several high-level federal posts, especially in the U.S. State Department.
He also supervised Peace Corps volunteers, first in Kenya and then in all of Africa. In his memoir, “Lifting Every Voice: My Journey from Segregated Roanoke to the Corridors of Power,” due out in early 2022 from University of Virginia Press, Robertson describes a particularly sticky situation in Mozambique in the 1980s.
Maureen Reagan, the daughter of President Ronald Reagan, visited the country and insisted on a one-on-one with the president — in violation of State Department doctrine. Robertson ultimately worked things out. Maybe it should come as no surprise that his greatest diplomatic challenge did not involve some dictator but a fellow American.
Only in recent years did the racialization of the GOP and Robertson’s passionate support for Black Lives Matter drive him out of the Party of Lincoln. By then he was living in Baltimore, and one of the causes he took on — in his 80s — was the young African Americans who try to pick up a few bucks squeegeeing windshields.
“The squeegee kids in Baltimore today cannot be ignored and wished away,” Robertson wrote in The Baltimore Sun on October 25, 2019. “The business community should take the lead and partner with the city, churches and others. These teenagers need opportunities and a sense that someone cares.”
Amid all of Robertson’s accomplishments on the national and international stages, for me the most poignant scene in “Lifting Every Voice” comes from the late 1950s, when he was teaching as well as coaching basketball at a segregated high school in Roanoke. En route to an away game, the team stopped at a diner, and the white waitresses were not only polite but urged them to stop back by on the way home.
Late that night, the youngsters accepted the invitation. “What ensued was frightening,” Robertson writes. “I really thought some of our students would get hurt or be arrested … the owner began to holler, ‘You can’t come in here!’” It was then that Robertson heard the owner say, “If the truckers on [Route] 460 hear that I served colored, I am ruined.”
I wish Robertson had lived long enough to hold his published memoir in his hand. And I still hope his book will open the eyes of some of the white Americans who have fallen for the politicians’ and media personalities’ frenzy against “critical race theory,” which they perversely define as teaching white kids to hate themselves.
Actually, the Black freedom struggle is a history of heroes — mostly African Americans like Bill Robertson, of course, but also others like his and Dad’s fellow and favorite Republican, Abraham Lincoln.
