Jefferson Davis, Williams Carter Wickham, J.E.B. Stuart, Matthew Fontaine Maury and Stonewall Jackson are more than just a list of statues that have been taken down in recent weeks.
They also are the names of some of the more than 240 local streets in the Greater Richmond region dedicated to Confederate individuals. The anti-racist energy inspiring our current moment needs to go beyond the long-overdue toppling of monuments. Our city needs a deep clean that goes down to the very ground upon which it stands. That’s why Richmond’s racist street names must go.
Immediately after protesters tore the first statue from its pedestal, two friends and I spent hours cross-referencing the names of Lost Cause idols with the street grids of our region’s three largest localities: Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
To confirm that the more than 240 streets we identified in our search indeed are named after Confederate figures will necessitate extensive research over the coming weeks. On the other hand, quite a few of those Rebel-named roads such as Jefferson Davis Highway, J.E.B. Stuart Parkway and Confederate Avenue — where U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., currently lives — require no further reading. Kaine has supported changing the name.
Renaming and rededicating streets that honor our city’s racist past will do little to change our structurally racist present in which Black and brown communities are disproportionately targeted by police, face higher rates of unemployment and homelessness, and continue to have their daily experiences denied and ignored. However, if we want future generations of Richmonders to grow up in a city that has broken its addiction to venerating our commonwealth’s Confederate past, then the work of renaming and rededicating the roughly 1,900 total miles of these roadways must begin today.
The number of roads to rename is indeed daunting. In the middle of a global pandemic that already has claimed more than 140,000 American lives and created an economic crisis, there is no way that our local governments have the bandwidth to deal with 240 problematically dubbed streets all at once. The nomenclature of transportation infrastructure also likely ranks low on the list of Richmonders’ current priorities given the ongoing tsunami of evictions, hand-wringing about children’s interrupted educations and looming end of unemployment money to keep families afloat.
What we can do is make a 10-year plan to rename or rededicate Richmond’s Confederate-honoring roads. Twenty-four streets per year, or just two per month, is manageable. Addressing fewer roads per year also allows for greater community input in the process. Dealing with each street also need not be as expensive as the $40,000 price tag associated with the renaming of the Boulevard after local tennis star and civil rights advocate Arthur Ashe.
Although some roads undoubtedly will require new names, others simply could be rededicated. Eggleston Street, for example, need not honor George Cary Eggleston — a Confederate soldier who later romanticized his fight for slavery in an 1875 memoir, “A Rebel’s Recollections.” Instead, the street could be repurposed to venerate Neverett Eggleston Sr., the original owner of Croaker’s Spot and the one-time “King of Jackson Ward.” Many other abolitionists, human rights activists and local heroes with the same last names as Confederates surely could be found to make the process of removing racist street names from our built environment smoother and cheaper.
If the anti-racist uprisings of recent weeks have made anything clear, it is that Richmonders no longer will tolerate the status quo. Should local leaders refuse to lay out and follow through on a clear plan to remove the lasting legacy of the Lost Cause from our city — as happened with the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue — then Richmonders readily will do the work themselves. The small wooden sign that has christened the ring of land around the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee to be Marcus-David Peters Circle is proof.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.